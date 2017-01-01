Red Alert : Trump Readies Massive Drone Strikes On Mexico
A grim new Security Council (SC) report circulating in the Kremlin states that elite “Shadow Government” globalist forces battling against Freemason leader President Donald Trump are now uniting their “Forces of D[e]ath”—and that America’s new Commander-In-Chief is responding to by preparing to launch massive dr[o]ne strikes on the “failed state” of Mexico.
Transcript : februari 10 2017 properties massive 0:04 drone strikes on Mexico as forces of 0:07 death against him unite a grim news 0:09 Security Council SC reports circulating 0:13 in the Kremlin states that elite shadow 0:15 government globalist forces battling 0:17 against freemason leader president 0:19 donald trump are now uniting their 0:22 forces of death and that America's new 0:24 commander-in-chief is responding to buy 0:26 preparing to launch massive drone 0:28 strikes on the field state of Mexico 0:30 according to this report for the first 0:33 time in this historic war between 0:35 freemason forces and their Vatican 0:37 adversaries whose last emergence in the 0:40 late seventeenth and early eighteen 0:42 centuries Saudis freemason forces 0:45 destroy the power of European monarchies 0:48 and catholic church through both the 0:50 American and French Revolutions and 0:52 establish a new world order the American 0:54 mainstream fake news media is openly 0:57 siding with the Satanic Jesuit forces 0:59 loyal to Pope Francis of evidence by The 1:02 Washington Post cheering the pond of 1:04 destruction of the nine hundred year-old 1:06 Knights of Malta for their supporting of 1:08 freemason leader president drum with the 1:11 radical leftist but mainstream the 1:14 washington post warning that Pope 1:16 Francis is on a collision course with 1:18 what they call the Trump man and white 1:20 house this report continues this fake 1:23 news organization began a public 1:25 smearing yesterday of the reputation of 1:27 American Knights of Malta leader 1:29 Cardinal Raymond Burke by shockingly 1:31 calling him Cardinal Raymond Breitbart 1:34 Burke and who was deposed by the 1:36 pontiff's for his daring to state that 1:38 capitulating to Islam would be the death 1:40 of Christianity equally as shocking of 1:43 this freemason shadow government second 1:45 were now going public 1:47 this report notes is that one of the 1:49 world's most feared genocided monsters 1:52 named Paul eric has joined the forces of 1:55 death against freemason leader president 1:57 Trump by proclaiming that he is thrilled 1:59 by what Pope Francis is doing and who 2:02 for those not knowing is the undisputed 2:04 father of the modern pro-abortion 2:07 population control movement whose God is 2:09 the founding profit of modern and 2:11 humanism 2:13 the smallest in quick retaliation 2:15 against these forces of death seeking to 2:18 destroy him 2:19 however this report says freemason 2:22 leader president Trump just hours after 2:24 the washington post published their 2:26 declaration of war against him with 2:29 their siding with the Vatican signed the 2:31 chilling document titled presidential 2:33 executive order on enforcing federal law 2:36 with respect to transnational criminal 2:38 organizations and preventing 2:40 international trafficking not being 2:42 understood by the American people about 2:45 this executive order signed by freemason 2:47 leader president drum and their 2:49 mainstream fake news media not telling 2:52 them either is that joins organized 2:54 crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces 2:57 Rockets Special Operations Division 3:00 forces with those of the Pentagon whose 3:02 u.s. military forces are already 3:04 deployed in Mexico and waging battle 3:07 against the drug cartels this executive 3:10 order also this report explains 3:13 activates the octet fusion center and 3:17 you know paso Intelligence Center epic 3:19 has begun cooperation with their US 3:22 military counterparts at Arizona's Luke 3:24 Air Force Base who's Hellfire missile 3:27 armed drones are preparing to strike 3:29 with fury the mexican drug cartels who 3:31 with vatican and shadow government aid 3:34 have threatened to assassinate freemason 3:37 reader president drum also being 3:39 deliberately kept from the American 3:41 people about what is now occurring this 3:44 report continues is not shortly before 3:47 the obama regime took power in 2009 the 3:50 United States Joint Forces Command who 3:54 is charged with anticipating global 3:56 threats to the US issued a grave report 3:59 titled joint operating environment 2008 4:02 that names pakistan and Mexico as the 4:05 nations whose governments are most 4:07 likely to undergo what it termed rapid 4:09 collapse failing to act on this grave US 4:13 military warning about Mexico being 4:15 completely being taken over by drug 4:17 cartels 4:18 however this report details the obama 4:22 regime did nothing and instead stood by 4:25 during its entire 4:26 your reign over America as the deaths in 4:28 Mexico skyrocketed to nearly 500,000 4:32 with associated drug and gang violence 4:34 deaths in the u.s. likewise now being 4:38 recorded in the hundreds of thousands as 4:41 to why the obama regime failed to stop 4:43 this wholesale Mexican carnage this 4:46 report explains was revealed in 2007 4:49 when a Gulfstream to jet aircraft hash 4:52 and 987 Seth used by the CIA to 4:56 transport rendition prisoners from 4:58 Europe to America to Guantanamo Bay Cuba 5:01 crash-landed in Mexico and was found to 5:04 be carrying over 4 tons of cocaine and 5:07 that by 2014 when the FBI zeroed in on 5:11 the high-ranking US officials who ran 5:13 this drug smuggling operation these FBI 5:16 investigators were not only blocked from 5:19 doing so but were stunningly thrown out 5:21 of US Justice Department's drug task 5:24 force office entirely unbeknownst to 5:27 anyone in the obama regime though this 5:30 report continues was that secret US 5:33 intelligence operative named Harold 5:35 Martin three who will go down in history 5:37 as America's most prolific private spy 5:40 not only had evidence about the CIA's 5:43 drug-running but all other crimes 5:46 committed by the Obama Clinton Bush 5:48 regimes and that instead of his standing 5:50 by while all of it was destroyed took to 5:53 his home what is now described as 5:55 breathtaking quantities of top-secret 5:57 information with private spy Harold 6:00 Martin three refusing to cooperate with 6:03 the obama regime since his August 27th 6:06 2016 arrest this report further notes 6:09 upon freemason leader president Trump 6:12 baking power he began to reveal all of 6:14 the secrets he knew and who has been 6:16 rewarded yesterday by Trump's US Justice 6:20 Department officials only charging him 6:22 with medium crimes instead of treason 6:25 and that he will most likely serve in 6:27 modest detention as a mentally ill order 6:30 this report concludes in the most 6:32 bizarre manner due to a federal security 6:35 service FSB addendum attacks to it 6:38 written by their religious cult expert 6:40 it's describing the factional duality 6:42 warning messages of an American film 6:44 named Jackie about the life of the 6:47 assassinated president john f kennedy 6:49 and the Russian science fiction 6:51 blockbuster movie attraction about a UFO 6:54 crashing in Moscow and how they are both 6:56 related to the surprise announcement 6:58 this past week that the entire Russian 7:01 naval baltic fleet is being sent to 7:03 Antarctica a massive military presence 7:06 in this region not seen since shortly 7:08 after World War two when the mysterious 7:11 american-led operation Highjump occurred 7:13 leading to catastrophic losses of life 7:16 though not contained in this report the 7:19 best understanding one can have this FSB 7:21 addendum relates to the secrets 7:23 discovered by russian soviet 7:25 intelligence operatives after World War 7:27 Two through their examination of Nazi 7:30 Germany knockout magic practices most 7:33 particularly ethereal time that FSB 7:35 experts suggest have led to the pre 7:37 knowledge of numerous historical 7:39 tragedies including the 1898 book titled 7:43 futility that predicted the sinking of 7:45 the Titanic 14 years before it secured 7:48 and most recently the American lone 7:51 gunman television series that correctly 7:53 predicted the sep tember 11 2001 911 7:57 attacks on America six months prior to 8:00 executing too 8:02 what
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
“once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason
“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger
“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger
"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin
The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin
Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL
“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss
“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941
Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN
There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki
The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux
“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus
The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros
"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.
This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.
By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."
USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924
Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN
Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN
"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker
Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they make you king ....
Bob Dylan
"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich
There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle
Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon
The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow
When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE
Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE
The one who Controls the Education System , Controls Perception UNKNOWN
"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything."
Albert EinsteinIn The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN
UNKNOWN
Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN
Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul
"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff
You can love your Country and not your Government
Jesse Ventura
" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck
"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones
"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan
"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato
The world is a tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo
"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN
"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN
"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN
"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."
Serial Killer Richard Ramirez
"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is liberty."
Thomas Jefferson
Albert Einstein
Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki
Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki
" Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki
"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson
Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson
“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki
"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way
"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN
The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki
"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford
What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN
If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki
"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin
"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell
Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN
Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki
“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb
"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN
Let me tell you why you're here. You're here because you know something. What you know you can't explain, but you feel it. You've felt it your entire life, that there's something wrong with the world. You don't know what it is, but it's there, like a splinter in your mind, driving you mad. It is this feeling that has brought you to me. Do you know what I'm talking about?
Morpheus The Matrix 1999
No comments:
Post a Comment