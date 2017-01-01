Reason Why Alex Jones Is Threatening The Left
Scott Creighton On Amnesty's Fake News Stories & Why Alex Jones Is Threatening The Left.
Transcript : broadcasting information the mainstream 0:03 media won't text this is the ratio and 0:06 show association with david icke dot-com 0:08 well I'm delighted that our next guests 0:12 agreed to come on the program i think 0:13 he's a brilliant writer I don't listen 0:15 to interviews you've given to and avoid 0:18 variety of content creators and 0:21 presenters on youtube is a brilliant 0:22 broadcaster as well this week for me is 0:26 written the most outstanding artists 0:27 like he's written a series of articles 0:29 and updates on his site which is Willy 0:32 Loman dot wordpress.com Willy Loman Dark 0:36 Lord press.com about amnesty 0:38 international's claim that their we're 0:42 circling thousand executions carried out 0:47 a signal area or save Mia prison since 0:50 2011 they provided 84 witnesses they 0:55 said but didn't offer a shred of 0:57 documentary evidence to any of this is 0:59 happened pretty in journalism from a 1:01 terrific journalist let's welcome back 1:03 to the president not welcome back 1:05 looking for the first time to the 1:06 program the first of many Scots 1:09 creations in Florida scars welcome how 1:11 are you I'm doing well how are you doing 1:13 I'm really really really good and I can 1:15 hear you loud and clear 1:17 congratulations on some first-rate 1:18 journalism on your act like to call it 1:21 really is terrific me pretty accurate 1:23 much you know when I talked about it and 1:26 of course i credited you and when I 1:28 talked about it earlier in the week 1:29 people got in touch with me says if you 1:32 want them to do anything like that 1:33 honestly have always been there for the 1:37 downtrodden for the tortured for the 1:39 disappeared 1:40 why would they do if you want to answer 1:41 that god you want to take that one first 1:44 well um obviously get some funding from 1:48 westernized nations are united kingdom 1:51 the united states US State Department 1:54 I'm there's also connections are human 1:57 rights watch's is also I i would be 2:01 surprised you know that because because 2:03 of what what Amnesty International has 2:04 done over the years documenting the 2:07 crimes against the Palestinian people i 2:09 would be surprised I was surprised 2:12 that they did it but the more you look 2:15 into it the more you realize you know 2:16 that they have in the past helped with 2:18 these regime change operations by 2:21 providing a little bit of either support 2:24 for various pieces of propaganda that 2:26 came out in the past or creating the 2:29 propaganda themselves and also if you 2:31 look Amnesty International and human 2:33 rights watch as well if you look at the 2:35 numbers as far as what they claimed 2:37 civilians killed say in the bush 2:40 administration days when they indeed 2:43 shocking on the early stages i have a 2:45 rack how many people they claimed were 2:48 actually killed the numbers are 2:49 incredibly low i saw something I forget 2:53 where it was but they were talking about 2:55 uh i think it was Amnesty 2:57 International's numbers as far as how 3:00 many civilians are brock obama has 3:02 actually killed with drones and I think 3:06 don't quote me on this but i think that 3:07 was like 230 between Iraq and Syria and 3:14 maybe 50 or so in Yemen these numbers 3:18 are incredibly low so arm to be honest I 3:23 i myself was a little bit taken aback 3:25 when this thing came out and looked at 3:27 but then i remember you know they get 3:29 funding from them and it's not all of 3:33 Amnesty International that dozens I 3:35 think what they do is like is like they 3:37 do with any organization they get people 3:40 there people are to be hired by Amnesty 3:44 International or Human Rights Watch or 3:46 any of these other organizations that 3:48 actually do some good work up at celeb 3:50 perhaps and when they have them you know 3:54 in place and working for them they make 3:57 contact with him say okay we need a 3:58 little bit of help ourselves and they 4:00 produce it and I think that's exactly 4:02 what this nigga left our wellman did 4:04 with this ridiculous a punk propaganda 4:09 really good point you made there because 4:11 I of the coming from commercial radio 4:13 background I've interviewed very 4:16 spokesman and women from Amnesty over 4:18 the years and I think it's a really good 4:20 point you make you have to imagine a lot 4:22 of people working for organizations like 4:24 us are doing so for 4:26 your reasons and i genuinely against 4:28 oppression and murder and torture 4:30 wherever it happens but this is just 4:33 died during this class it's a staggering 4:35 thing because and our listeners up i 4:38 know they're all the years by the way 4:39 it's got you can follow us on twitter i 4:41 just tweeted his and twitter handle 4:44 which is actually lumen Warren that's 4:46 actually normal would love that 4:48 death of a salesman reference i love 4:50 that i actually wanted to find cast on 4:52 twitter there what's dad doing more than 4:55 anything scars is this activity would 4:58 just expect to get away with it you know 5:01 that they that they just know that 5:03 nowhere in mainstream media is anybody 5:06 going to challenge the fact that they 5:08 have no evidence talk about that they've 5:10 offered no evidence or if it's a time 5:13 censorship remember when i wrote 5:15 something about that yesterday they 5:17 don't really necessarily need just to be 5:20 proven because they know it's not if the 5:24 more people look into what they say when 5:26 you get you have 31 is based on the 5:28 statements of 31 former moderate 5:32 terrorists who were sense into ended 5:34 into Syria to destabilize the country 5:36 entered into force a change of the of 5:38 the government there 5:39 why would anyone take what they say 5:41 seriously especially when you consider 5:43 the fact this is the glaring 5:45 contradiction with this whole thing it's 5:47 really based on the statements from 31 5:50 members are people who had left said 5:53 entire prison and they were all there i 5:56 think one was featured on al-jazeera 5:58 former free syrian army guy sent in 6:02 there to help destabilize the country 6:03 and terrorize the population enforcement 6:06 regime change it created all kinds of 6:08 horrible things he was arrested he was 6:10 captured he was captain sig nine prison 6:13 and miraculously he was released he was 6:17 set free he spent two-and-a-half years 6:19 in the diet prison for acts of terrorism 6:22 and they ended up letting him go he's 6:25 starting to thank saying he wasn't going 6:26 to be a terrorist anymore whatever he 6:27 did they actually let him go 6:30 this is what this story is based on 6:33 really and when you think about it and 6:35 you look at all the hyperbole and all 6:37 the things that they say about other 6:38 just hanging everybody 6:39 oh my goodness it's just last 6:41 extermination they want to kill 6:42 everybody who has anything to do with 6:44 trying to work with the Free Syrian 6:46 opposition except for these 31 people 6:49 who they just let go and you know what I 6:51 know it's really frustrating that is 6:53 again people want to ask questions like 6:55 is not a difficult thing to do you know 6:58 to execute so many people by hanging in 7:01 one goal island issues these people your 7:04 project you know what to do that i mean 7:06 i-i don't want to clean news know what 7:08 fox news would say well the shots would 7:11 alert the other prisoners and they tell 7:13 you all this absolute garbage but they 7:15 just wouldn't I'm people like that they 7:17 wouldn't do it 7:18 it's a slow process to kill people it 7:20 doesn't only work to get all kinds of 7:22 issues if you look at the said that the 7:26 the ridiculous of that they actually i 7:28 will talk about this little bit later 7:29 but they actually this is such a major 7:31 propaganda campaign for them not only 7:34 did they do a video of this before they 7:36 release the actual report nice 7:38 heartwarming hearts and minds kind of 7:40 video you are you really want to get in 7:42 there and help those poor terrorist 7:43 because it being treated so badly but 7:45 they actually put together they got a 7:47 company and the company put together 7:50 this 3d model and they actually have a 7:52 website is connected with a ghost 7:55 international you can go there and you 7:56 can even go through into a fly-through 7:58 of the sadhana prison but it's all based 8:02 entirely on the say-so of these sturdy 8:04 one terrorist have some reason they let 8:07 go on didn't hang these gas is based on 8:11 absolutely nothing there are no concrete 8:13 evidence it's like do you remember if 8:16 you go back to 2003 when Donald Rumsfeld 8:19 was on the news and he was saying oh 8:21 yeah they have all sorts of these caves 8:23 on the left more than just one of these 8:25 caves ago they have any caves 8:27 can you imagine if they had 3d modeling 8:29 back then they could have actually not 8:31 gonna fly through the case that didn't 8:33 exist 8:33 I'm so glad you mentioned the cave do 8:35 you remember the times of london this is 8:38 supposed to be one of the great pillars 8:41 of journalism in the united kingdom 8:44 The Times of London even drew a cartoon 8:47 it to accompany the bullshit from Rome 8:50 sells these super caves that were like 8:52 something from the 8:52 James Bond movies remember and it's 8:54 supposed to be so many of them and 8:56 didn't Charlie Rose interview robbers 9:00 Andros after nodding along without 9:02 saying come on Roe me they didn't nobody 9:05 could be the cave like that into total 9:08 boredom mountains right and when he was 9:10 asked back and eventually they show the 9:12 whole and a smaller located as well 9:13 actually it's not quite exactly the same 9:15 thing we don't make sure you know three 9:16 years ago but it means asked about our 9:19 whereas this one came in so no that's 9:21 not one came as many caves this is where 9:24 are they they're north south east and 9:25 west of Baghdad naturally the river stay 9:28 everywhere everywhere you look um I 9:32 think the reason here is that they they 9:34 want to get this out 9:36 they wanted to get out right before the 9:37 peace talks they wanted to push this 9:39 propaganda so they could push an agenda 9:42 with the UN and hopefully uh derail the 9:47 peace talks but they knew that it 9:50 wouldn't stand the scrutiny of the light 9:51 of day they absolutely knew that that's 9:54 why they had to rush it out as quickly 9:55 as they could get everybody to talk 9:57 about as much as they can and what 9:59 they're going to do is the same thing 10:01 they do with all their other propaganda 10:03 pieces political tropic it will be it 10:06 will be lost kind of in the history for 10:09 about two or three months and then what 10:11 you'll hear is the same thing over and 10:12 over again politicians and talking heads 10:15 and don't make reference back to it 10:18 don't talk back to you and say oh yes 10:19 but you know you have to get rid of 10:21 Assad because we don't get a look at 10:22 what it's not did he slaughtered 13,000 10:25 of his own people home all the death of 10:27 it it was like Auschwitz or something 10:29 and all don't have to do is mention it 10:31 because people will be able to go back 10:34 and see if he told the truth to look at 10:36 the CNN BS or the look at the New York 10:38 Times BS to look at and it'll be there 10:40 so it'll be truth in open it is 10:42 ridiculous as it is and his best bunkers 10:45 is as baseless as it is that sell things 10:49 become that's other stuff comes true you 10:51 just answer the brilliant question put 10:53 to me by one of our listeners the other 10:54 day they asked me about disorders 10:56 including yarns when i was working in 10:59 commercial radio 11:00 and it was a decent fish living Scott it 11:03 wasn't marvelous but it was gorgeous and 11:05 then one of the letters came back to me 11:07 and said that they read that 11:09 kay burley it's going to be getting 11:11 650,000 pounds a year which is the 11:14 master salary be reading you know a 11:16 teleprompter basically had to be reading 11:18 all the Q&As four or five times a week 11:21 huge amounts of money and you just 11:23 answered why because this is why did you 11:24 get paid so much you get paid so much 11:26 not to ask the hard questions that you 11:30 are in your articles which is come on 11:33 can I just want this to be scarce i was 11:35 going to send you an e-mail today and I 11:37 should have done it does it it was so 11:39 close to where time that I didn't you 11:42 might not be aware of with CNN ran a 11:44 story today they led with the story 11:46 today about the Russian businessman 11:48 who's been poisoned boy and the Russians 11:51 right now what was extraordinary there 11:53 was his wife was interviewed and CNN 11:57 admitted that he couldn't substantiate 11:58 the story they couldn't even get 12:00 confirmation from the hospitals that the 12:02 guy had been poisoned 12:03 they just took the guy's wife word for 12:06 us around the story and then according 12:09 to john mccain talking about how 12:11 dreadful this was further evidence that 12:13 people have been killed in Russia for 12:15 speaking out against Putin and his 12:17 administration this is an absolute 12:20 avalanche of propaganda race 12:22 yes absolutely oh yeah i did hear about 12:25 that is not developing i think it was 12:28 last night was a un trachea and this 12:31 woman said that he was he was he 12:33 officially therefore he said he's 12:35 officially therefore over intoxication 12:37 of some foreign substance so I I heard 12:41 you talking earlier about it during the 12:43 show today 12:44 sounds like we're what is that satellite 12:46 to you you might have od'd maybe add 12:49 vodka 12:50 yeah a vodka her hair when I I don't 12:52 want to make any assumptions it could be 12:54 just a guy got sick but the fact that 12:57 yeah that there are doing the way you 13:00 make it up the ladder of success in the 13:02 corporate media world is you don't ask 13:05 the wrong questions we take things at 13:08 face value because if the if you don't 13:11 you're not going to last very long 13:13 because it's it's do the world we live 13:15 in is his paper from the reality that 13:18 they have constructed with their fake 13:19 news is paper-thin and if you if you 13:22 can't tread very very lightly blue as 13:26 you climb up the social ladder you're 13:28 gonna fall on him and I am i want to 13:31 mention your urs light will illuminate 13:32 at wordpress.com follows God's on 13:35 twitter at Willy Loman one so what's 13:38 your go-to seasons and this avalanche of 13:40 propaganda to me 13:42 it spells very very bad news for the 13:45 future because they always want to go in 13:46 to Syria or they want to partition the 13:49 country what do you think's us i think 13:52 they wanted to vote so I think they're 13:54 going to have to part they're going to 13:55 have to go into Syria because Assad has 13:58 made it very clear that he's not going 14:00 to accept giving up any series going to 14:02 as he said about a month ago 14:05 he's going to read all of Syria all of 14:08 the Interior and the the integral 14:10 integrity of Syria from these these 14:13 terrorists from foreign terrorists and 14:15 he's got directions I think about three 14:18 or four months ago tried to get him to 14:20 maybe talked about giving up a little 14:23 portion for therefore the Kurds are 14:27 federalizing certain parts of it but 14:30 Assad has been very clear he's not going 14:32 to do that and I think that really goes 14:34 to the heart of what this is all about 14:36 I think that this piece of particular 14:40 piece of propaganda makes it very very 14:43 clear she actually says a Nicolette walk 14:47 Wellman says in in the in the report at 14:49 the end she's a list of you know what 14:51 she wants everyone to dealing and 14:53 including the the general assembly at 14:55 the UN Russia the UN Security Council 14:58 you know it's all basically saying 15:01 they're not going to accept a deal that 15:05 leaves Assad because ultimately they 15:08 blame Assad and the leadership the 15:11 legitimate leadership in Syria for what 15:13 they claim happened in a sudden I prison 15:18 so i think going into this this meeting 15:23 this piece a deal meeting in Geneva 15:25 which by the way 15:26 was supposed to start in February the 15:29 eighth this report comes out onto every 15:31 27 it was postponed on january 27th by 15:35 the Russians by Lavrov but i think the 15:38 wheels were already emotion to get this 15:40 release so they went ahead and release 15:41 it anyway so there would have been a 15:43 disaster right because they failed to do 15:45 what they wanted to do which was to 15:47 depose Assad get their own property in 15:50 there they say like I do that they know 15:52 know that no matter no matter how many 15:54 jihadist the throw at the situation and 15:58 outside it won't be good not because 16:00 besides protected boy rushes there's 16:04 nothing you can do there any peace talk 16:06 and disasters again for the nasal 16:09 countries for and residential colleges 16:11 and Israel so what you've destroyed 16:14 really if they're only playing now 16:15 showing basically going and this is what 16:18 this propaganda dose if if if Western 16:21 civilians like you and me and scars if 16:26 we genuinely believe that this guy is 16:29 having slaughter parties in prison 16:31 horrendous things like that were less 16:33 likely to respond open say no time to 16:37 winter and before we know what they'll 16:39 let me watch the next plane or flies on 16:41 that sounds tomorrow to me right but no 16:43 flies over the next few weeks right 16:46 what the next player to make sure that 16:47 the peace talks to get ya after that I 16:51 think that our trump is already playing 16:53 with the idea i could be wrong but I've 16:55 heard reports are based on their they're 16:58 out there that he is playing with the 17:00 idea of approving and no flying around 17:03 New fly zone or safe zone 17:05 however they want to put it that bail be 17:07 a nightmare 17:08 obviously that's going to end up being 17:10 seaplanes one from Syria one from united 17:13 states like she close to each other 17:14 somebody's going to someone's going to 17:16 get a bitchy trigger finger and then 17:18 they'll be all-out war will have to go 17:20 into Syria they probably will end up 17:22 putting boots on the ground as much as I 17:25 i hate to say it arm because there's I 17:29 think there's just too much at stake you 17:32 think with several times things look 17:34 like it was over when they tried to the 17:36 Syrian the the chemical weapons red line 17:39 that was exposed by independent media 17:42 budget my independent journalists it was 17:44 it was spread across the internet Obama 17:47 knew we couldn't go when he couldn't use 17:49 it the chemical weapons justified 17:51 because it was his own mercenary 17:52 moderate terrorists use that the 17:54 chemical weapons in the first place we 17:56 had to back off 17:57 we kind of thought at that time was 17:59 gonna it was going to subside and they 18:01 start moving out and in fact if you 18:02 recall this is about a year ago they did 18:05 they actually started putting some of 18:07 our own planes and shipping in Turkey 18:09 and shipping them down to two gaiman so 18:13 they could display it further to 18:14 stabilize it was developing down there 18:15 and then of course in Russia gets 18:18 involved and over the last six seven 18:22 months it's really kind of starting to 18:25 step back 18:26 of course they had a huge success in 18:27 Aleppo arm and they liberated Aleppo and 18:32 after that it really did look like they 18:34 were going to have to just pull these 18:35 guys out and try to find some feel some 18:37 some way to make a deal with a start but 18:40 I'll tell you that they just won't stop 18:42 it was completely i can after this class 18:44 I want to keep doing this because it's 18:47 important that they do it it's got 18:49 website Willy Loman does wordpress.com 18:51 at Willy Loman one on Twitter this is 18:54 great Jordan it really is i heard 18:56 discussed and I come across them before 18:58 why didn't invite him on the program i 19:01 have no idea what he's on now and it's 19:03 good that he is on its 28 minutes past 19:06 the air who is that this is not a loaded 19:09 question is going to sound like it is 19:10 but I want your opinion i'm not going to 19:13 influence your opinion who is Donald 19:15 Trump's completely physically well we 19:19 can't wait first came out now first I 19:20 want to say I'm left of Bernie Sanders 19:22 arm and when get your previous comment 19:26 was talking about is a certificate 19:28 British government said that Sanders 19:30 lost the nomination I kind of courage 19:32 because Bernie Sanders did not leave the 19:34 nomination 19:34 let's just get that right out in the 19:36 open burning the denomination with stole 19:38 from Sanders and Sanders supporters are 19:41 and it was installed by somebody just 19:42 kind of put the finger on the case this 19:44 massive election for that took place of 19:47 places like California and certainly in 19:49 Brooklyn where people were stripping off 19:51 of the Voting Rights 19:52 the registration rules so they couldn't 19:54 cast vote for Bernie Sanders this is 19:57 this Bernie Sanders should have been the 19:59 nominee running up against Donald Trump 20:01 absolutely out unfortunately what would 20:04 have happened then is Bernie Sanders 20:06 would have one and only say 20:08 unfortunately it because I put myself in 20:10 the position of the people who actually 20:11 run this country and a lot of other 20:13 countries to boot there's no way that 20:15 would have allowed that to happen 20:17 Sanders is not a true socialist but he 20:20 was pretty close and he had some good 20:21 ideas and he's really good at this and 20:23 if he had been allowed to to render the 20:25 nomination I would have gotten voted for 20:28 as it turned out I didn't vote for 20:31 either i'm socially toss that out there 20:33 real quick 20:34 as far as you Donald Trump is Donald 20:36 Trump is a he's a product he's he went 20:41 to a meeting right after winning the 20:43 election with Barack Obama and Barack 20:46 Obama came in second no I don't without 20:48 you we got along okay 20:50 he said we gotta locate because he's not 20:52 an ideologue he doesn't he doesn't have 20:55 you know strong set of beliefs what he 20:58 is he's pragmatic and he was very 21:00 excited about that because pragmatic 21:03 means that if you recall barack obama 21:05 was called pragmatic and 2000 here as 21:07 well right 21:09 what it means is that he will he will 21:12 Bend he will facilitate whatever needs 21:17 to happen i think that in a lot of ways 21:20 what he does the dollar shop that ran 21:22 would have been or could have been a 21:25 good president but he's not going to be 21:28 the Donald Trump there and he's going to 21:29 be the Donald Trump that is now putting 21:31 people who want to privatize everything 21:33 in place he's a Donald Trump that have 21:35 sessions now he's a Donald Trump the 21:37 signing executive orders not to get rid 21:39 of the Obamacare plan which is fascist 21:42 in my opinion and completely 21:43 unconstitutional because of the mandate 21:45 he just wants to revise it which means 21:48 it's just going to make it works so i 21:50 don't think that Donald Trump the only 21:53 the only redeeming thing about Trump is 21:55 this and I think that what he says about 21:56 not wanting to be imperialist with not 21:59 wanting to have a to a great footprint 22:03 across the Middle East letting other 22:04 countries 22:05 decide their own straight i think he 22:08 means that and I think that's one of the 22:10 reasons beyond probably one of the only 22:11 reasons he hated so much pride that by 22:14 the deep state that's interesting that 22:17 and that brings us to because we get 22:20 this all the time from people 22:22 Richie why are you not supporting from 22:25 the interesting thing about that is 22:26 people obviously don't know anything 22:27 about me 22:28 if they ask that question it's a dumb 22:30 question to ask me because I don't 22:32 believe in politics i don't believe in 22:33 and democracy it doesn't exist in my 22:35 opinion I wouldn't vote for anybody no 22:37 matter who they were but anyway that's 22:38 neither here nor there 22:40 I i get this all the time everybody's 22:42 against the machines the media is 22:44 against him everybody is therefore that 22:47 is proof of itself that the glory is 22:50 genuine and it's going to take on the 22:51 other guards 22:52 what do you think this house when they 22:54 say that to you i'm not sure how you can 22:57 take on there are dark keeps putting him 22:59 in his cabinet so I'm gonna learn unless 23:01 there's a little in our family and 23:03 fighting like I said he's he's got some 23:06 itches I I people think it's monolithic 23:11 you know this whole you know deep state 23:13 masters of the universe thing that they 23:15 all have one mindset and they all think 23:17 the same way they are do you think the 23:19 same way they worship laman and that's 23:21 it but they don't have different the 23:26 avenues of interests to explore and i 23:30 think that there is a rift right now 23:33 between a number of them was not just 23:35 it's not broken down the fake divided 23:37 between Republicans and Democrats it's a 23:39 one-party system that we live in listen 23:41 this in this country I think you guys 23:43 are kind of feeling the same thing over 23:45 there 23:45 greece certainly learned that recently 23:48 it's a one-party system but you know 23:51 there are interests that better at stake 23:53 here Latin and-and-and big-time 23:55 interests at stake here you know I think 23:58 that some people think that Hillary 24:00 Clinton was supposed to lose to Donald 24:02 Trump I don't necessarily think that's 24:04 the case I think Hillary Clinton was 24:06 supposed to lose to Jeb Bush but that 24:08 didn't work out because jeb Bush's they 24:10 couldn't stand Jeb Bush but then when it 24:13 came right down to it the only thing 24:14 they cared about was making sure Bernie 24:16 Sanders was not in that race 24:18 after that they really i think it didn't 24:21 make the whole bit of a difference at 24:22 Goldman Sachs executive said that said 24:25 that he didn't care of it was jumper or 24:27 Clinton because he basically owns them 24:30 bones them both and that diagnose 24:32 statements made by and be going back to 24:36 Dean in the first there echo statements 24:38 made by the right choice family many 24:40 many many moons ago I don't care who 24:43 sits on the throne of England give me 24:44 control of the money supply that's all i 24:46 really want is God created his 24:48 underlying it's 26 minutes to the top of 24:52 the air 24:52 we've got scarred for another 15 minutes 24:54 or just over that but i'm not being 24:56 cheeky but I want to play you a bit of 24:58 audio and I'm gonna play you a little 25:00 bit of alex jones this is alex at the 25:02 inauguration now we have been accused of 25:05 picking on him I've known Alex a long 25:07 time and there was a time when he was a 25:10 regular guest on programs that I made 25:12 and like my friends on the other voice 25:15 says I believe in something in the bank 25:19 you know you whenever you have a go at 25:20 somebody should always remember what 25:22 they've done in the past and and yeah 25:25 alex is on some things in the past I've 25:27 you know like the largest as I don't 25:29 champion him over the years but i want 25:31 to show you this big audio you don't 25:33 have to comment on him individually if 25:34 you want they want to talk about what 25:36 happened to the independent media the 25:38 United States so this is alex challenge 25:40 latest good few times they want to play 25:42 it again at the inaugurations an 25:44 excitable Alex to say the least and I've 25:47 set out 25:48 I don't need a board finally out of 25:50 nowhere other apart like will dominate 25:54 this video's chatterjee 76 will come 26:03 after year I think you like and that's 26:06 just the infowars imagine student the 26:09 physical fight with ice crystals are you 26:12 understand that i know you do now don't 26:15 you 26:16 we haven't taken the gloves off and if 26:18 you want to keep pushing with your 26:19 comment Chinese everybody else we're 26:21 gonna blow your ass off the map 26:24 all the secret weapon to control you 26:26 anymore either 26:27 who is he threatening their 26:29 ghost-hunting he's threatening to left 26:31 he's certain anybody who disagrees with 26:34 him with visors right yeah he's 26:37 threatening the left look when a country 26:39 is neoliberal eyes and then he 26:42 liberalized nobody ever felt personaly 26:44 that they're only liberalized in 26:46 opposition to what they want because 26:48 once you understand what neoliberal 26:49 ization is and once you understand what 26:51 austerity is nobody wants it so when you 26:55 need to liberalize the country one of 26:56 the first things that you have to do is 26:57 certainly you have to kind of crack down 27:00 on dissidents and you see that from from 27:03 Pinochet you see that from Suharto in 27:07 Indonesia it's always the same you have 27:11 brown shirts that come out you have 27:14 people who are really you know a into a 27:17 man's kind of fascist in nature and 27:19 angry India recently went to about 10 27:24 years ago this kind of thing where I 27:26 don't mean to you know being alarmist or 27:29 anything and I certainly don't mean to 27:31 say this is what Alex Jones is going to 27:34 be doing it certainly sounds a lot like 27:37 it i've been writing this about Jones 27:39 for many years and that is you know what 27:42 it all comes down to it in and the stuff 27:47 hits the fan you're going to have a 27:50 class of people who are going to be 27:52 really militaristic going to be 27:55 civilians they have to be civilians 27:57 analyze the United the the government 27:59 can be held accountable and they're 28:01 going to be running around doing things 28:03 silencing people rounding people up 28:06 I know for many years alex jones said 28:09 you know Obama is going to be loading 28:11 people on the the trains and take them 28:14 off someplace the landing the time has 28:16 run sandy mechanics right the FEMA camps 28:18 well we think obama come and go there 28:21 were no FEMA camps but don't get me 28:25 wrong Obama's much of a fascist is as a 28:27 Clinton was as Bush was is that they're 28:31 all the same but when you get to a 28:32 certain point and you really have to 28:33 shut down because everything is not 28:35 working anymore so you really have to 28:37 clamp 28:37 down on it and I think unfortunately uh 28:39 who did you have on yesterday was a 28:42 Bartlett was are now it was a kevin 28:45 burnett and Kevin Barnes naturally came 28:47 with various to be a talking to you 28:49 hadn't won the other day are talking 28:51 yesterday talking about the next false 28:55 flag operation 28:56 yeah I i see that is a strong 28:59 possibility under our the the Trump 29:02 administration whether or not Trump is 29:04 involved in a knows about it 29:06 that's a totally different subject I 29:07 would doubt that but I see that kind of 29:11 thing happening and you're going to see 29:13 a lot of people coming out like alex 29:16 jones is a little character he just did 29:19 just now sounding just like that and 29:23 meaning it and are Alex James meant it 29:27 like there was a danger to this you see 29:29 scars and that is p influence is a lot 29:33 of people who are you I wouldn't I 29:36 wouldn't silencing boy and I'm not in 29:38 any way in the North card hasn't ever 29:39 suggested I would never ever silent or 29:42 sensor anybody like that i want those 29:44 people out in the open where you can 29:46 hear what they're saying the only worry 29:48 I have with with a guy like him is 29:50 there's not a malicious local listen to 29:52 that garbage and he talked about FEMA 29:55 camps don't remember interview enjoys 29:56 years ago and he was very eloquently 29:58 talk about the wrong of interning 30:00 japanese-americans and in in the in 30:04 world war two here United States and the 30:08 wrongs that because he was right and 30:10 joins us to talk about FEMA camps and 30:13 dissidents to the Empire 30:15 we're going to be interned in there but 30:17 I guarantee and he's not here to defend 30:19 himself he's been invited to come and 30:20 this program to debate me on these 30:22 issues and he ignored me and I happy 30:25 cellphone number and he's ignored me and 30:27 I said to look come on and talk about 30:29 these issues because what I think you're 30:31 doing alex is now you're now sounding 30:33 like a guy who would quite happily 30:34 roundup Muslims that you didn't like the 30:38 little cars and chop them into a theme 30:39 account so you can keep an eye on 30:41 Muslims are leftists programs people who 30:44 just out there protesting the wrong 30:47 train at the right at the wrong time 30:48 yeah absolutely to go 30:50 the guy is actually said this week on a 30:52 broadcast that he would die for Donald 30:54 and there's been times when he's cried 30:57 and I've begun to wonder how much of 30:59 this is pure Caesar and how much of it 31:01 is genuine and watching the tears are 31:03 genuine that he's in some sort of 31:05 rapturous ecstasy type mental states 31:08 that Trump is in and that this is it 31:11 this is the answer to all of these 31:13 problems and all of the world's problems 31:15 much of that is a genuine feeling and a 31:18 much better Caesar but I started garbage 31:20 that we played is taken to go that is 31:22 dangerous stuff but i would rather he 31:24 did that and I would rather he broadcast 31:27 that then he didn't have never sent him 31:29 to the lightning 31:31 I'll tell you that you listen to my 31:33 house I've seen students to stick to 31:35 perform it is feared it is a production 31:38 of his performance but there's an anger 31:42 and hatred that that that fuels it but 31:45 there's also again we talked about 31:46 before there's we're moving up that 31:48 ladder that's you know and he's talking 31:52 to people like you said a minute ago 31:54 he's talking to people who feel that way 31:56 he's talking to people who actually have 31:58 that kind of hate you actually have that 32:00 kind of passion 32:01 there's a lot of people out there you 32:04 know he brings their balloons finished 32:06 with him and stuff talking about and 32:07 what he brings it going on from the UK 32:09 called tommy Robinson who is one of the 32:12 most vile scum bags to ever walk the 32:15 streets of UK's a football hooligan he's 32:18 an environment it's so good in every 32:21 sense of the world and they bring him 32:23 onto infowars to talk about problems 32:25 with Islam in the UK and no goal areas 32:30 where you can't go down because movement 32:31 isn't you and I bought knows cars you 32:34 know immigration is not a taboo subject 32:36 immigration is a tool used by the elite 32:39 to divide and conquer 32:41 there's no jobs about that and mass 32:43 immigration has led to the destruction 32:45 of and services in countries like this 32:48 in Greece and everywhere else and it 32:49 needs to be tails we're not idiots we're 32:51 not saying all year that everybody in 32:53 and no it'sit's solutions that is in 32:55 black and moist but i am here to bring 32:57 people from your husband on to talk 32:59 about immigration is it you know you can 33:02 choke on your own 33:03 18 minutes to the top of the year 33:05 concentrate and underline great to have 33:07 them on have already tweeted out the 33:08 article today and what you can find all 33:10 these articles at Willy Loman at 33:12 wordpress.com bookmark the site and do 33:15 follow Scott on twitter it's at Willy 33:17 Loman 14 absolute final question on 33:20 Jones because the listeners asked me to 33:21 put it i do you think he was the plan 33:23 from the beginning with this guy always 33:25 meant to be there to do what he does or 33:27 has he changed 33:28 Eddie sees us um we go back to 2000 I 33:34 forget for your listeners you know Bill 33:37 Cooper I had a great deal of respect for 33:40 mr. Perry talking lock just from being 33:42 able to watch it again and readers is 33:45 his work he didn't have a high opinion 33:49 of mr. Jones prior to his untimely end 33:54 and I think that will be back with Jose 33:58 was just doing public access television 34:02 I think he was just just regular guy 34:04 trying to do it and and make a name for 34:06 himself and tell people you know some 34:09 bit of truth is is as he thought I think 34:12 he was cultivated I think somebody 34:14 picked up on it and the sorry had some 34:16 potential game a little leg up certainly 34:21 allowed access to the whatever that 34:23 places they go and do that retreat so he 34:26 could do is you know our God saying we 34:30 need leadership whatever that was 34:32 but he had access to somebody gave him 34:34 access to it so people that someone has 34:37 had a hand guiding him for a long time 34:40 if you die i think i sent you an email 34:44 about a statement that he made talking 34:47 about a great country and a great leader 34:50 talking about Israel and Netanyahu yes 34:53 so there have been people who have said 34:54 he has Mossad connections may be true it 34:59 could possibly be true he certainly 35:01 never said a word during the bombing of 35:04 our staff Gaza nevermind has no arms 35:07 never mentioned never talks about how 35:08 could you call yourself an independent 35:10 media producer presenter or program and 35:13 not comment on the 35:15 Barbara bottom of what happened in 35:17 operation protective edge 35:18 how could you not do anything about the 35:21 antidepressant that we've got about five 35:23 minutes left by the way it's got 35:24 straight as on the line 35:26 tampa florida sounds lovely i was in my 35:29 only a few years ago I wasn't there very 35:30 long but I love this 35:31 tell me this cast there's a 35:33 parliamentary inquiry under way here in 35:35 to seek News Channel 4 News running a 35:37 nightly feature on fake news we're being 35:40 told to be threat to democracy you have 35:42 a website with Sam terrifically well 35:45 written and well-researched articles on 35:47 your articles are challenging the 35:49 mainstream narrative on these issues 35:50 what's going on with fake news is this 35:53 something that we should be worried 35:54 about or something that we just gonna 35:56 shrug their shoulders and carry on what 35:58 you see 35:59 well I changed something is your if if 36:01 you wanted to arm send us some clues and 36:04 some tips on our weather can find some 36:06 freaking news they can they can look at 36:08 them to collect our wellman and they can 36:11 look up the amnesty international study 36:14 called human slaughterhouse and because 36:16 it is totally baseless is completely 36:18 absolutely baseless and yet that is real 36:20 news stuff we get there I do that 36:23 activist posters the kind of stuff that 36:24 Brandon temporal does Vanessa Billy does 36:27 even burnt it does you do that's fake 36:30 news according to them that's really 36:33 some more welly and stuff they're not 36:35 know I'm talking to somebody in 36:36 Manchester in England and I certainly 36:40 have no place to extension to lecture 36:42 anybody on on or well but that's really 36:45 Orwellian stuff do we have to worry 36:47 about it 36:48 absolutely we have to worry about it and 36:50 it's not just the government's that are 36:51 doing it it's google its Facebook 36:53 Twitter it's all these multi all these 36:56 big internet service providers they 36:59 really if they're going to assist 37:01 survive this this major turn to fascism 37:05 one thing they have to do is make sure 37:07 that their BS does not get questioned 37:10 i'm just not get exposed so yeah they're 37:13 they're going to do a clampdown on the 37:15 internet they're going to clamp down on 37:17 what they call fake news and we have 37:20 this we have struggle against its fight 37:21 against making it difficult for people 37:24 like you and others too 37:26 earn and a small token and for producing 37:31 your work which of course would make it 37:33 very difficult this is 37:34 I know they're working with Google and I 37:37 know one or two of the clickbait sites 37:38 have already be monetized and even 37:40 though I despise those cytometric boys 37:42 and your newsletter calm and showing out 37:45 of particularly despite them I wouldn't 37:47 see that happen I wouldn't see that 37:49 happen 37:50 people don't believe me this already 37:51 sounds like Mother Teresa and I cannot 37:53 mother Teresa but even though these 37:56 people are despicable I would stand up 37:58 for the crap that is your newsletter and 38:00 let them put out their weekly world news 38:02 story if they want because if we let 38:05 them get taken off the internet if we 38:07 allow them get d monetized well then 38:09 who's one of you know who's going to 38:12 speak for us when it happens to us 38:13 absolutely Starsky said Chomsky said 38:16 listen I'm he stands up for free speech 38:18 whenever someone says why don't you see 38:20 these people when they come after they 38:22 call you an anti-semite list that the 38:23 other he said look it I believe in free 38:26 speech and if you attack you can't 38:30 attack 38:32 sorry about that sure he concluded if 38:34 you don't stand up for the speech that 38:36 you hate the most you don't stand up for 38:38 free speech you don't believe in free 38:39 speech extra speaks that you hate the 38:41 most 38:42 that that's what you really have to 38:44 stand up for and give that person the 38:45 right to say it or to print it or to 38:48 publish it because if you don't you 38:50 don't believe in free speech 38:52 do me a favor mate with you and we're 38:55 just about every other time I want to 38:57 mention again Willie Loman's at 38:58 wordpress.com and add with a woman 1 on 39:02 to introduce the savings card come back 39:04 again real since been an absolute and 39:07 John have you on the program has been 39:09 fascinating to get your info on the show 39:11 your actions are brilliant and that 39:14 piece this week on amnesty is absolutely 39:16 brilliant meticulously researched a 39:19 dissection of a crap and a very 39:22 dangerous story it's pretty tight 39:24 squeeze it out there i'll give you the 39:26 final word and made and it seems very 39:28 quick 40 minutes and like i said i'll be 39:30 happy to have you back on again anytime 39:31 go ahead 39:32 thank you very much and that I'd be very 39:35 happy to be back on anytime we want just 39:37 give me an hour 39:38 I've been a fan of your work for quite 39:41 some time 39:41 I and it's not going to be here thank 39:45 you very much your honor was nervous 39:46 kind of the matter is we can keep up the 39:48 great work there really appreciate it 39:50 thanks a lot 39:51 there's a lovely start creating an 39:52 underlying to this from Tampa Florida 39:53 Willy Loman not wordpress.com that's 39:56 where you'll find these articles
