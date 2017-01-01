PULL OUT NOW: Mexico Law SEIZES $ Billions from US Assets if WALL Built or NAFTA Cancelled!
Transcript : next week introduced legislation to see 0:12 a hundred billion dollars in US company 0:15 or individual own athens if President 0:18 Trump build the wall or cancelled the 0:21 NAFTA agreement Mexico introducing 0:24 legislation in a remarkable display of 0:27 third world values kind of Mexico's 0:30 considering seizing that is stealing a 0:33 hundred billion dollars in US corporate 0:35 or individually old assets if President 0:38 truck build a border wall or interest 0:41 from after agreement which means the 0:44 u.s. may have to invade Mexico again 0:45 Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto 0:49 said he wants to work collaboratively 0:53 with President Trump thing hasn't 0:56 commented on the wall publicly since the 0:59 u.s. election but his former Foreign 1:02 Secretary claudia ruiz mass years we 1:06 place on january fourth 2016 has quote 1:10 just we've been very clear the second 1:13 Mexico will never consider paying for a 1:14 wall and quote that's what she told PBS 1:17 Newshour release was replaced by former 1:22 finance secretary de vida gaaray he 1:26 resigned a week after Trump visited 1:29 Mexico City last summer as if that was 1:31 widely criticized in Mexico the gary was 1:34 instrumental in duration comes to visit 1:37 Miriam birth grimmspeed is an attorney 1:41 for her decided to the mexican centered 1:43 on energy international law legislation 1:45 has been proposed to mexican Senate that 1:48 bans the use of public funds on any 1:50 project that is against the country's 1:52 interests clinical that's why they taken 1:55 to mean the Trump wall first thing said 1:59 just because of you know tantrums 2:02 literally wasted opportunity of uniting 2:04 the proposed Mexican legislation would 2:07 lead to review of the most fundamental 2:09 trees between 2:10 two countries among them the 1848 3d of 2:14 wire loop the treaty seated Texas and 2:18 California as well as part of Arizona 2:21 Colorado New Mexico Nevada Utah and 2:24 Wyoming to the United States Justice a 2:26 tremendous amount of territory 2:28 the bill also states quote in cases 2:31 where the assets of our fellow citizens 2:33 our companies are affected by foreign 2:36 government as Donald Trump has 2:38 threatened the mexican government should 2:40 proportionately extrait assets and 2:44 properties of foreigners from that 2:45 country on our territory translated that 2:50 means that should try to follow 2:51 throughout threats to expand the wall 2:53 withdraw us participation in master or 2:56 stock remittances to Mexico Mexico to 3:00 target us assets in Mexico those assets 3:03 are estimated by the office of the US 3:04 Trade Representative to amount to over a 3:07 hundred billion dollars 3:09 Ignatz Yoda morale doesn't believe it 3:13 will ever come to this 3:14 he's provided the federal government's 3:16 economic development plans in the state 3:18 of Veracruz he says it will take years 3:21 longer than he'd be President to build a 3:24 wall there will be a wall and called the 3:26 city says Spanish even senior US 3:30 politicians have cast degree of down the 3:32 idea Paul as our texas republican 3:37 congressional revisited pete sessions 3:38 says the wall is an analogy for fences 3:42 and drones but in Mexico the walls part 3:45 of the suit of political and economic 3:47 strengths against mexico just abrego is 3:50 a hedge fund manager mexico city said 3:53 Mexico's worried after the u.s. 3:56 elections exist it's shaking the 3:58 confidence here in the country from an 3:59 economic standpoint right to its 4:01 foundation and to its core 4:04 so that's what the Bible said he says 4:06 Mexico is shaking because of what could 4:08 happen between the u.s. and Mexico as 4:11 far as trading is concerned the wall has 4:14 become a staple on the country's top 4:16 shields week our dentist told his 4:19 audience 4:20 mvs radio that not all Americans are 4:22 like-minded he says it's not the entire 4:25 us at once the wall is just a part of us 4:27 what the wall 4:29 why would be the major parts at once 4:31 that well but mexicans are bracing for 4:33 some form of this campaign pledge coming 4:36 through a man who entered the US 4:38 illegally before returning as a higher 4:41 on Oh said 12 with Mexican wants to the 4:44 wall built and that's organized crime 4:48 I relentless in Spanish more power to 4:51 the Mafia's security analyst Alejandro 4:54 hope said an extended wall likely more 4:58 bloodshed in Mexico with organized crime 5:00 fighting to control the smuggling routes 5:02 into the United States put the remaining 5:05 rooms for the trafficking will become 5:07 far more valuable and that problem is 5:10 more confident for the Mexican side and 5:13 cook that's what helped said hope has 5:15 good contacts in the Mexican 5:16 intelligence community service on former 5:20 president incentive foxes transition 5:22 team if the wall is substantially 5:26 expanded hope a former senior 5:29 intelligence analyst at mythical 5:30 civilian intelligence agency he said 5:32 that he believed it will also slow 5:35 cooperation with the US on existing 5:36 Arrangements on border security and 5:39 immigration superstation at 95 asked 5:45 sources of the Pentagon and the State 5:47 Department about this involved seem used 5:50 one Pentagon official said who asked to 5:53 remain anonymous because he is not 5:55 authorized to speak publicly about sit 5:57 close we can invade and conquer all 5:59 mexican listen month a lot faster than 6:01 it took the last time you dated them and 6:03 cool after the US State Department they 6:07 were uncharacteristically blood and not 6:09 diplomatic at all 6:10 one source of State Department's it 6:13 quote this shows how foolish it was for 6:16 American corporations to everyone 6:18 consider moving operations to Mexico 6:20 companies are strong advice to 6:22 immediately begin removing assets from 6:24 that country because the wall will be 6:26 built an app that will be renegotiated 6:29 or even cancelled and cooked when told 6:34 of these developments by superstation 6:35 besides financial gurus in new york city 6:38 from Goldman Sachs JP Morgan Citigroup 6:41 all of who demanded absolute anonymity 6:43 as a condition speaking said this is 6:46 nothing short of a complete disaster 6:47 financial markets cold we and everyone 6:51 else in the US have to pull all our 6:54 messages out of Mexico immediately for 6:56 fear they will try to expropriate them 6:58 money is going to sleep from Mexico 7:00 still fast asleep they'll be lucky to 7:02 have a country left when it's done by 7:05 even daring to suggest such of things 7:07 the mexican government has literally 7:09 destroyed itself in one day they just 7:11 don't realize it yet before an old or 7:14 foreigner all of the currency amount 7:17 account the mexican government just put 7:19 them on notice they're accounted be 7:21 extrapolated the peso will set off to 7:24 dirt very best and quote so that's it 7:28 anybody who have their money in Mexico 7:30 has corporations with assets in Mexico 7:33 get out there assesses you can this is 7:36 on my daily informer
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
“once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason
“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger
“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger
"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin
The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin
Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL
“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss
“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941
Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN
There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki
The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux
“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus
The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros
"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.
This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.
By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."
USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924
Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN
Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN
"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker
Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they make you king ....
Bob Dylan
"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich
There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle
Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon
The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow
When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE
Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE
The one who Controls the Education System , Controls Perception UNKNOWN
"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything."
Albert EinsteinIn The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN
UNKNOWN
Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN
Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul
"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff
You can love your Country and not your Government
Jesse Ventura
" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck
"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones
"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan
"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato
The world is a tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo
"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN
"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN
"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN
"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."
Serial Killer Richard Ramirez
"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is liberty."
Thomas Jefferson
Albert Einstein
Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki
Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki
" Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki
"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson
Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson
“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki
"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way
"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN
The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki
"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford
What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN
If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki
"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin
"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell
Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN
Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki
“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb
"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN
Let me tell you why you're here. You're here because you know something. What you know you can't explain, but you feel it. You've felt it your entire life, that there's something wrong with the world. You don't know what it is, but it's there, like a splinter in your mind, driving you mad. It is this feeling that has brought you to me. Do you know what I'm talking about?
Morpheus The Matrix 1999
No comments:
Post a Comment