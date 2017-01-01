Robert Kiyosaki
President Donald Trump Speaks at the MCCA Winter Conference
AMAZING SPEECH: President Donald Trump Speaks at the MCCA Winter Conference Delivers Remarks
President Donald Trump Speaks at the MCCA Winter Conference Delivers Remarks Major Cities Chiefs Association Law Enforcement I dont KID! The Wall is beeing designed right now! Belive me...
Transcript : thank you very much this is the great to 0:22 be with people i truly feel comfortable 0:25 with police it then they'll say I didn't 0:29 get a standing ovation because they 0:32 never sat down and I say I got one 0:35 standing ovation because they never said 0:38 down but i want to thank you all have 0:40 great great love for what you do and the 0:43 way you do it and when I'm with the 0:45 police chiefs and I'm with the Sheriff's 0:47 of our country and these are the big 0:49 ones these are the really big ones i 0:51 just want to thank you very much and I 0:54 thought before I spoke about what we're 0:56 really here to speak about i would eat 0:59 something to you because you could be a 1:02 lawyer 1:03 well you don't have to be a lawyer if 1:06 you were a good student in high school 1:08 or bad student in high school you can 1:10 understand this and it's really 1:13 incredible to me that we have a court 1:17 case that's going on so long as you know 1:20 in Boston we wanted with a highly 1:22 respected judge and a very strong 1:24 opinion but now we're in an area that 1:27 let's just say they are interpreting 1:32 things differently than probably a 1:35 hundred percent of the people in this 1:37 room and I'd like to almost notice 1:40 anybody disagree when I when I read this 1:42 but I'm going to read watching what's in 1:44 dispute What's in question and you'll 1:47 see this it's I n 8 to 12 f 8 USC 1182 f 1:55 suspension of entry or imposition of 1:59 restrictions by the president 2:02 ok now this isn't just me this is for 2:06 obama for Ronald Reagan for the 2:10 President and this was done very 2:12 importantly for security something you 2:14 people know more about them all of us 2:17 was done for the security of our nation 2:20 to security of our citizens so that 2:24 people come in who aren't going to do us 2:27 harm and that's why it was done 2:30 and it couldn't have been written any 2:34 more precisely it's not like oh ji wish 2:36 it were written better was written 2:39 beautifully so just listen here's what 2:42 it says this is what they're arguing 2:43 when other the president finds that the 2:47 entry of any aliens 2:49 ok the entry the entry of any aliens or 2:56 of any class of aliens so any aliens any 3:01 class of aliens into the United States 3:04 so the entry of people into the United 3:08 States let's say just to be possessive 3:10 aliens into the United States so anytime 3:16 whenever the president finds that the 3:18 entry of any alien worthy class event 3:21 into the United States would be 3:24 detrimental to the interests of the 3:27 United States right so if i find as 3:31 president that a person or group of 3:35 people will be detrimental to the 3:38 interests of the United States and 3:42 certainly there's lots of examples that 3:46 we have but you shouldn't even have them 3:48 necessarily he may be and he made by 3:53 Proclamation and for such period as he 3:58 shall deem necessary now the only 4:01 mistake is they should have said he or 4:03 she 4:04 but hopefully it won't be a sheet for at 4:06 least another seven years after that 4:08 mold 4:10 today i just noticed that actually just 4:16 noticed that I'm saying well this is not 4:18 politically correct 4:19 it's correct but it's not politically 4:21 correct in the old days he made by 4:25 Proclamation and for such period as he 4:28 shall deem necessary so here it is 4:30 people coming in suspend the entry of 4:38 all aliens right success 4:41 it's not like again a bad high school 4:44 student would understand this 4:46 anybody would understand this suspend 4:49 the entry of all aliens or any class of 4:52 aliens as immigrants or non-immigrants 4:54 or impose on the entry of aliens 4:59 ok so you can suspend the aliens but can 5:02 suspend the aliens from coming first 5:05 wrong or impose on the entry of aliens 5:09 any restrictions he may deem to be 5:14 appropriate 5:15 ok so you can suspend you can put 5:19 restrictions you can do whatever you 5:21 want emphasis for the security of the 5:23 country which again you're the chips are 5:26 the sheriff's you understand this and I 5:30 listened to lawyers on both sides last 5:32 night and they were talking about things 5:34 that had just nothing to do with it 5:36 I listened to a panel of judges and i'll 5:39 comment on that but i will not comment 5:41 on the statements made by certainly one 5:44 judge but I have to be honest that if 5:47 these judges wanted to in my opinion 5:52 help the court in terms of respect for 5:58 the court they do what they should be 6:01 doing 6:02 i mean it's it's so said they should be 6:04 you know when you read something so 6:06 simple and so beautifully written so 6:09 perfectly written other than the one 6:11 statement of course having to do with 6:14 hiyoshi but when you read something so 6:18 perfectly written and so clear to 6:19 anybody and then you have lawyers and 6:22 you watched i watched last night 6:24 in amazement and i heard things that I 6:27 couldn't believe things that really had 6:32 nothing to do with what i just read and 6:36 I don't ever want to call a court bias 6:38 so won't call it the highest and we 6:40 haven't had a decision yet but courts 6:44 seem to be so political and it would be 6:49 so great for justice system if they 6:54 would be able to read a statement and do 6:57 what's right and that has to do with the 6:59 security of our country which is so 7:01 important right now we are at risk 7:05 because of what happened 7:08 general Kelly is an extremely talented 7:11 man a very good man now secretary Kerry 7:14 Homeland Security we are doing our job 7:18 great man 7:20 we're doing that job and one of the 7:26 reasons you probably heard that we did 7:28 it so quickly we like what if I don't 7:30 like I said let's give a one month 7:32 notice and then law enforcement and 7:35 general Kelly was so great because he 7:36 said we totally knew about it would know 7:38 about everything we do things well we 7:40 took things right but the law 7:42 enforcement people said to me oh you 7:44 can't give a notice because if you give 7:46 a notice that you've got to be really 7:47 tough and one month from now or in one 7:49 week from now I suggest a month and I 7:51 said well what about a week they said no 7:53 you can't do that because then people 7:55 are going to pour in before the 7:57 toughness goes under you people agree i 7:59 mean you know more about law than 8:00 anybody law enforcement so I wanted to 8:06 give like a month then i said what about 8:07 a week 8:08 thank you well then you're gonna have a 8:09 whole pile of people perhaps perhaps 8:12 with very evil intentions coming in 8:14 before the restrictions so there it is 8:19 folks it's as plain as plain as you can 8:22 have it 8:23 I didn't and I was a good student i 8:27 understand things I comprehend very well 8:29 okay better than I think almost anybody 8:34 and i want to tell you i listen to a 8:36 bunch of stuff 8:37 last night on television that was 8:41 disgraceful it was disgraceful because 8:44 what i just read to you is what we have 8:46 and it just can't be written any plainer 8:50 or better and for us to be going through 8:53 this and by the way a highly highly 8:56 respected judge in Boston ruled very 9:00 strongly in our favor you heard that 9:01 like i said to my people why don't you 9:05 use the Boston case and there were 9:08 reasons why they couldn't use the Boston 9:10 case this one can later the various 9:12 reasons but use the plastic case and I 9:16 won't read that but there were 9:17 statements made by that judge who again 9:20 highly respected that were right off 9:22 that was perfect 9:24 they were perfect so I think it said I 9:28 think it's a sad day i think our 9:30 security is at risk today and it will be 9:33 at risk until such time as we are 9:36 entitled and get what we are entitled to 9:38 as citizens of this country as chiefs 9:42 and sheriffs of this country we want 9:46 security one of the reasons i was 9:48 elected was because of law and order and 9:51 security 9:52 that's one of the reasons i was elected 9:54 also jobs and lots of other things but i 9:59 think one of the strongest reasons is 10:01 security and they're taking away our 10:07 weapons one by one that's what they're 10:09 doing and you know it and I know it and 10:12 you people have been very unhappy for a 10:14 long period of time and I can read the 10:16 polls may be better than anybody because 10:18 it seems that I understood the polls a 10:20 lot better than many of the pollsters 10:22 understood the pulse assuming they were 10:25 honest poles which I you know I think 10:27 probably many of them weren't i really 10:29 believe that 10:31 but we need security in our country we 10:36 have to allow you folks to do your job 10:38 you're great people great people great 10:40 men and women and we have to allow you 10:43 to do your job and we have to give you 10:46 the weapons that you need and is the 10:49 weapon that you need and they're trying 10:51 to take it away from you 10:54 maybe because of politics or maybe 10:56 because of political views 10:57 we can't let that happen so with that 11:00 let's get on to business right 11:03 it's really something thank you i want 11:12 to thank sheriff Sandra Hutchins and 11:16 Chief Tom banger for your leadership and 11:19 frankly for the service you have had 11:22 great service everyone has told me about 11:24 you two legendary people all of us here 11:26 today are united by one shared mission 11:29 to serve and protect the public of the 11:35 United States during my campaign for 11:38 president I had the chance to spend time 11:40 with law enforcement officials all 11:43 across our country they're the most 11:45 incredible people you will ever meet and 11:49 I just wanted to say to all of them 11:52 right now from the bottom of my heart 11:54 thank you thank you thank you 11:57 [Applause] 12:05 there are many actions we in the federal 12:08 government can take to help improve 12:10 safety in your communities but i believe 12:14 that community safety begins with moral 12:17 leadership our police officers sheriff's 12:21 deputies risk their lives every day and 12:25 they're entitled to an administration 12:27 that has their back the first step in 12:39 restoring public safety is affirming our 12:41 confidence in the men and women charged 12:44 with upholding our laws and i'm going to 12:48 add justices judges in that category and 12:53 I'm very proud to affect judge Gossage 12:57 who I think is going to be an 12:58 outstanding member of the Supreme Court 13:01 outstanding 13:06 so I'd like to begin my remarks with a 13:09 declaration issued to all of you and 13:11 delivered to every member of the law 13:14 enforcement community all across the 13:16 United States my message today is that 13:20 you have a true true friend in the White 13:25 House you have I stand with you I 13:33 support our police i support our 13:36 sheriff's and we support the men and 13:39 women of law enforcement right now many 13:49 communities in America facing and public 13:51 safety crisis murders in 2015 experience 13:56 their largest single year increase in 13:58 nearly half a century in 2016 murders 14:02 and large cities continue to climb by 14:05 double digits in many of our biggest 14:08 cities 2016 brought an increase in the 14:11 number of homicides rapes assaults and 14:14 shootings in Chicago more than 4,000 14:18 people were shot last year alone and the 14:21 rate so far this year has been even 14:24 higher 14:26 what is going on in Chicago we cannot 14:31 allow this to continue 14:33 we've allowed too many young lives to be 14:35 claimed and you see that you see that 14:37 all over claimed by gangs and too many 14:41 neighborhoods to be crippled by violence 14:44 and fear 60-percent of murder victims 14:48 under the age of 22 are african-american 14:52 this is a national tragedy and it 14:55 requires National Action this violence 14:59 must end and we must all work together 15:02 to end it whether a child lives in 15:05 Detroit Chicago Baltimore or anywhere in 15:09 our country he or she is the right to 15:11 grow up in safety and then peace no one 15:16 in America should be punished because of 15:18 the city 15:19 where he or she is born every child in 15:24 America should be able to play outside 15:26 without fear walk home without danger 15:30 and attended school without being 15:32 worried about drugs or gangs or violence 15:35 so many lives and so many people have 15:41 been cut short their potential their 15:43 life has been cut short so much 15:46 potential has been sidelined and so many 15:49 dreams have been shattered and broken 15:50 totally broken 15:53 it's time to stop the drugs from pouring 15:57 into our country and by the way we will 16:00 do that and I will say this general now 16:04 secretary Kelly will be the man to do it 16:07 and we will give him a wall and it will 16:10 be a real wall and a lot of things will 16:13 happen very positively for your cities 16:16 or states believe me 16:19 the wall is getting designed right now a 16:24 lot of people say o.o Trump was only 16:27 kidding with the one with the kid a 16:28 little kid I know kid I i watch this and 16:34 they say i was kidding 16:36 now I don't kid how to get about things 16:38 like that i can tell you know we will 16:39 have a wall it will be a great wall and 16:41 it will do a lot of will be a big help 16:44 just ask Israel that walls the walls 16:47 work just ask Israel they work if it's 16:51 properly done it's time to dismantle the 16:54 gangs terrorizing our citizens and it's 16:57 time to ensure that every young American 17:00 can be raised in an environment of 17:03 decency dignity love and support you 17:06 have asked for the resources tools and 17:09 support you need to get the job done 17:11 we will do whatever we can to help you 17:16 meet those demands that influence a 17:19 zero-tolerance policy for acts of 17:22 violence against law enforcement 17:25 we all see what happens 17:31 we all see what happens and what's been 17:35 happening to you 17:36 it's not fair we must protect those who 17:40 protect us the number of officers shot 17:43 and killed in the line of duty last year 17:46 increased by fifty-six percent from the 17:48 year before last year in Dallas police 17:51 officers were targeted for X execution 17:54 think of this 17:55 whoever heard of this they were targeted 17:57 for execution 12 were shot and five were 18:02 killed these heroic officers died as 18:06 they lived protecting the innocent 18:08 rushing into danger risking their lives 18:11 of people they did not even know but the 18:16 people that they were determined to save 18:20 hats off to you people 18:24 the slain offices are an eternal 18:27 monument to all of the men and women who 18:29 protect our streets and serve our public 18:32 we will not forget them and we will not 18:35 forget all of the others who made that 18:37 final sacrifice in the line of duty 18:41 God has blessed our nation to put these 18:45 heroes among us those who serve in law 18:49 enforcement work long hours you work 18:54 long hours i know so many sheriff's so 18:57 many chief so many police work long 19:00 hours and dangerous hours often done in 19:03 difficult conditions and for not that 19:07 much pay relative to what you're doing 19:10 they do it because they care we must 19:13 work with them not against them they're 19:18 working against you for many years 19:19 they've been working against you 19:21 we must support them not undermine them 19:24 and instead of division and disunity and 19:27 which is so much this unity we must 19:29 build the bridges of partnership and of 19:34 trust 19:35 those who demonize law enforcement or we 19:39 use the actions of a few to discredit 19:41 the service of many are hurting the very 19:44 people they say that they want to help 19:46 when policing is reduced crime is 19:53 increased and a poor citizens suffer the 19:56 most and I see it all the time when the 19:59 number of police goes down crime goes up 20:02 to build need to trust between law 20:04 enforcement and the communities they 20:06 serve it is not enough for us to merely 20:08 talk to each other we must listen to 20:12 each other all share the view that those 20:16 in uniform must be held to the highest 20:18 possible standard of contact so 20:22 important you are the role models to 20:24 young Americans all across this country 20:26 many of whom want to go into law 20:28 enforcement many of home want to be a 20:31 sheriff or a police chief many of home 20:34 the great respect for you 20:37 tremendous respect you don't even 20:39 realize it but i will tell you they have 20:42 great respect and admiration for the 20:45 people in this room and the people that 20:48 you represent and don't let anyone ever 20:51 tell you different 20:52 don't let the dishonest media try and 20:54 convince you that it's different than 20:56 that because it's not 21:02 that is why our commitment to law and 21:08 law enforcement also includes ensuring 21:11 that we're giving departments the 21:13 resources they need to train recruit and 21:16 retain talent as part of our commitment 21:20 to safe communities we will also work to 21:22 address the mental health crisis prison 21:26 should not be a substitute for treatment 21:29 we will fight to increase access to 21:32 life-saving treatment to battle the 21:34 addiction to drugs which is afflicting 21:37 our nation like never ever before 21:41 [Applause] 21:47 I've been in two weeks I've met a lot of 21:51 law enforcement officials yesterday 21:53 brought them into the Oval Office is the 21:56 group what impact do drugs have in terms 21:59 of a percentage on crime 675 to 22:03 80-percent preset we're going to stop 22:06 the drugs employer and we're gonna stop 22:08 those drugs from poisoning our youth 22:11 from poisoning our people 22:14 we're going to be ruthless in that site 22:17 we have no choice and we're going to 22:23 take that slight to the drug cartels and 22:27 work to liberate our communities from 22:30 the terrible grip of violence 22:33 you have the power and knowledge to tell 22:36 general Kelly now secretary kelly who 22:40 the illegal immigrant grant gang members 22:42 are now you have that power because you 22:46 know I'm you're there your local you 22:48 know the illegal you know them by their 22:50 first name you know them by their 22:53 nicknames you have that power the 22:59 federal government can never be that 23:00 precise but you're in the neighborhood 23:02 you know the bad ones you know the good 23:05 ones i want you to turn in the bad ones 23:08 called secretary Kelly's representatives 23:11 and we'll get them out of our country 23:13 and bring them back where they came from 23:15 and we'll do it fast have to call up the 23:20 federal government homeland security 23:22 because so much of the problems you look 23:25 at chicago and you look at other places 23:28 so many of the problems are caused by 23:30 gang members many of whom are not even 23:33 legally in our country and we will work 23:37 with you on the front lines to keep 23:40 America safe from terrorism which is 23:45 what I began this with terrorism a 23:49 tremendous threat far greater than 23:53 people in our country understand believe 23:57 me I've learned a lot and the last two 24:01 weeks and terrorism is a far greater 24:04 threat than the people of our country 24:07 understand but we're going to take care 24:10 of it 24:11 we're gonna win we're going to take care 24:13 of it folks let it may be the beginning 24:17 of a great national partnership let 24:20 today serve as a great call to action 24:24 and let this moment representing new 24:26 beginning in relations between law 24:29 enforcement and our communities 24:31 I want you to know the American public 24:35 totally stands with you I want you to 24:38 know the american people support you i 24:41 want you to know how proud we are truly 24:44 proud to know you 24:46 we applaud your efforts we thank you for 24:49 your service and we promise that you 24:52 will always find an open door at the 24:54 White House an open invitation to our 24:58 great cups and sheriff's nationwide 25:02 they're great people 25:04 you are great people thank you God bless 25:07 you and God bless america 25:09 thank you very much
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
“once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason
“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger
“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger
"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin
The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin
Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL
“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss
“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941
Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN
There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki
The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux
“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus
The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros
"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.
This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.
By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."
USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924
Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN
Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN
"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker
Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they make you king ....
Bob Dylan
"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich
There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle
Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon
The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow
When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE
Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE
The one who Controls the Education System , Controls Perception UNKNOWN
"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything."
Albert EinsteinIn The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN
UNKNOWN
Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN
Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul
"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff
You can love your Country and not your Government
Jesse Ventura
" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck
"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones
"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan
"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato
The world is a tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo
"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN
"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN
"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN
"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."
Serial Killer Richard Ramirez
"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is liberty."
Thomas Jefferson
Albert Einstein
Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki
Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki
" Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki
"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson
Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson
“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki
"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way
"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN
The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki
"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford
What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN
If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki
"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin
"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell
Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN
Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki
“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb
"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN
Let me tell you why you're here. You're here because you know something. What you know you can't explain, but you feel it. You've felt it your entire life, that there's something wrong with the world. You don't know what it is, but it's there, like a splinter in your mind, driving you mad. It is this feeling that has brought you to me. Do you know what I'm talking about?
Morpheus The Matrix 1999
No comments:
Post a Comment