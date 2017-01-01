Robert Kiyosaki
NIST whistleblower Peter Ketcham speaks out on 9/11!!
"Truth is where our healing lies." NIST Employee Speaks Out on WTC-7 Cover-up A former employee of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has stepped forward and criticized the government agency for ignoring the scientific errors found in its report on the collapse of World Trade Center Building 7 (WTC 7) during the September 11, 2001, attacks. "Awareness is growing of the disconnect between the NIST WTC reports and logical reasoning. The level of interest in '15 years later' is a good example. Due to the nature of communication in today's world, that awareness may increase approximately exponentially. Why not NIST blow the whistle on itself now while there is still time? - Truth is where our healing lies." - Peter Michael Ketcham, former NIST employee
the next speaker been introduced briefly 0:02 his name is Peter catch him he is a 0:05 former employee of NIST the National 0:07 Institute of Standards and Technology 0:08 and i'll just give you very brief 0:10 background in august of this year I 0:14 along with a few other authors to 0:16 engineers and physicists many of them 0:18 you may know Stephen Jones Robert coral 0:21 and Tony's am bode published an article 0:24 in the magazine of the european physical 0:27 society it's called europhysics news 0:29 just came out in August he was called 15 0:32 years later on the physics of high-rise 0:35 building collapses and this article 0:38 ended up being viewed now more than 0:40 350,000 times gained a lot of traction 0:44 and a lot of controversy was generated 0:47 from it as a result of that controversy 0:50 the editors of your physics news posted 0:53 a statement kind of explaining their 0:56 position and inviting any any letters to 1:00 the editor and so a month or two later 1:03 when the next issue of the magazine was 1:06 published in the magazine was a letter 1:09 from Peter catch him 1:11 this former employee of NIST and in this 1:14 in this letter as he explains he did not 1:17 work on the world trade center 1:18 investigation and recently this year he 1:22 started looking into it and and very 1:24 quickly came to the conclusion that this 1:28 investigation 1:29 I'm just going to put it softly for now 1:31 and i'll let him fill in the blank but 1:33 was not done properly and flew in the 1:35 face of everything that that he knew his 1:38 experience of working at NIST and so I'm 1:42 going to hand it over to him and I just 1:43 want to say that we're very grateful 1:45 that he has has chosen to speak out and 1:49 and we do this as one step forward and 1:52 we hope that I'm Compton that he's going 1:55 to be a very powerful voice for you know 1:58 this this pursuit of truth and and so 2:01 here we go 2:01 computer thank you very much first I 2:06 would like to thank architects and 2:10 engineers for 911 truth for the 2:11 our generosity in bringing here today 2:14 and I would especially like to mention 2:19 and thank Ted Walter for his 2:22 intelligence competence ability talent 2:26 and commitment and Ted and I have 2:29 communicated a fair amount recently and 2:33 I could not ask for a better person to 2:36 work with 2:36 second I want to say that my thoughts 2:40 today are my thoughts and I accept full 2:43 responsibility for them as Ted mention i 2:50 was a member of the NIST technical staff 2:53 during the period 1997 to 2011 I 2:57 initially joined the high performance 2:59 systems and services division and later 3:02 became a member of what was at the time 3:04 the mathematical and computational 3:06 sciences division of the information 3:09 technology laboratory my fellow missed 3:13 employees were among the finest and most 3:16 intelligent people with whom I've ever 3:18 worked i did not contribute to the next 3:23 World Trade Center investigation or 3:25 reports but I do recognize the names of 3:29 many who did contribute and I had some 3:31 degree of contact or involvement even if 3:34 only minimal with a few of those 3:36 contributors a few months ago based on a 3:41 conversation with a friend who has no 3:43 connection to nist I began to read some 3:47 of those missed World Trade Center 3:48 reports including this 3:50 ncstar one and ncstar 1a as i watched 3:56 several documentaries contradicting the 3:59 nest reports and presenting very lucid 4:02 arguments for controlled demolition I 4:05 quickly became serious 4:08 first I was furious with myself how 4:11 could I have worked at missed all those 4:13 years and not have noticed this before 4:16 second I was furious with me 4:19 the NIST I knew was intellectually open 4:23 non defensive willing to consider 4:27 competing explanations and enthusiastic 4:31 about presenting the details of its 4:33 research to any interested party 4:36 the more I investigated the more 4:40 apparent it became that NIST had reached 4:42 a predetermined conclusion that refused 4:46 avoided and dismiss the evidence among 4:49 the most egregious examples is the 4:52 explanation for the class of World Trade 4:54 Center 7 as a Rube Goldberg sequence of 4:58 unlikely events culminating in the 5:01 almost symmetrical collapse of a 5:03 steel-framed building into its own 5:05 footprint at freefall acceleration I 5:09 believe that NIST is one of the crown 5:12 jewels of the US federal government and 5:15 an organization of staggering brilliance 5:17 but with respect to the World Trade 5:21 Center investigation i think that 5:23 something might very wrong I don't know 5:26 what but something I could list all the 5:31 reasons why the mist World Trade Center 5:34 reports don't add up but others have 5:37 already done so in extensive detail and 5:40 there is little that i could add what I 5:43 can do however is expressed some 5:45 thoughts based on common sense intuition 5:48 and experience drawn for my years at 5:51 missed their five points I'd like to 5:56 mention first in my opinion mr. is not 6:01 fooling us anymore 6:03 this has painted itself into a corner 6:06 while the walls of evidence and reason 6:09 close in one need only read the 6:13 europhysics news article and miss 6:16 response to see that my understanding is 6:20 that police detective use the term 6:23 guilty demeanor to describe the dodging 6:26 and weaving of guilty parties to 6:29 desperately claims innocence 6:30 one does not need any technical 6:34 background to see the display of guilty 6:37 demeanor in the various miss 6:40 presentations regarding the World Trade 6:42 Center investigation and report this is 6:47 especially true of the investigation 6:49 leaders who repeatedly Eve aid to Smith 6:53 and obfuscate their way through 6:56 incomplete and nonsensical explanations 6:59 it is not my intention to attack these 7:03 individuals in making my point as they 7:07 may in fact have been under duress but 7:11 if the mist World Trade Center 7:13 investigation and reports prove false 7:15 then they are culpable nonetheless 7:17 second national security concerns are 7:24 their own worst enemy the excuse has 7:28 worn thin that evidence or information 7:30 must be withheld due to national 7:33 security concerns the irony is that the 7:38 secretive cloak of national security has 7:41 itself become a serious threat to our 7:45 pursuit of happiness with the corruption 7:48 and dishonesty that it breathe if mr. 7:52 truly believe in the veracity of its 7:54 investigation then it should openly 7:57 share all evidence data models 8:00 computations and other relevant 8:03 information unless very specific and 8:07 compelling reasons are otherwise 8:09 provided national security concerns and 8:15 public safety concerns do not stand in 8:18 isolation they participate in a balanced 8:22 with accountability 8:27 third gingerly approaching the water and 8:31 dipping in a toe does not constitute a 8:34 swim in the ocean in its report this 8:38 makes a great show of copious details 8:40 leading to collapse initiation and then 8:45 stopped short just when it becomes 8:47 interesting the remainder of the 8:50 explanation is a perfunctory statement 8:52 that building collapse is inevitable and 8:55 obvious it is easy to see through this 8:59 tactic as an evasion of prickly 9:02 arguments and an avoidance of 9:05 inconvenient evidence forth in response 9:10 to any challenges mr. typically provides 9:13 Kurt explanations from its public 9:15 affairs office i was at NIST for 14 9:18 years and I saw how this game was played 9:22 the strategy is to stand as an 9:25 impervious monolith while also tightly 9:29 controlling communications there were 9:33 many contributors to the next World 9:34 Trade Center investigation so why not 9:37 let them openly answer questions in 9:41 their own voice with the depth of 9:43 knowledge and level of detail that 9:46 follows from the nuts and bolts of their 9:48 research if the NIST investigation and 9:52 reports are sincere and genuine then 9:56 there is nothing to fear and nothing to 9:58 hide 9:59 fifth honesty sooner is better than 10:05 regret later 10:06 awareness is growing of the disconnect 10:09 between the mist World Trade Center 10:12 reports and logical reasoning the recent 10:16 europhysics news article is a good 10:18 example due to the nature of 10:21 communication in our current world that 10:24 awareness may increase may increase 10:26 approximately exponentially 10:28 why not missed below the whistle on 10:31 itself now while there is still time 10:37 the wounds of 911 have remained unhealed 10:41 for too long 10:43 those wounds are now festering rotting 10:46 and infected when the physical body is 10:50 wounded 10:51 the first step is to wash out those 10:54 wounds with hot soapy water 10:56 the process is painful but the pain does 11:00 not last and the worst of it occurs at 11:03 the start 11:04 truth is the hot and soapy water with 11:09 which we wash out the ruins of 911 with 11:16 respect to the World Trade Center 11:18 investigation into the official 11:21 narrative of 911 has begun to unravel 11:24 and that unraveling may accelerate one 11:30 need only look at recent events such as 11:33 the appearance of the europhysics news 11:35 article to see that unraveling in action 11:38 as a result there may be a sequence of 11:43 painful revelations we may find that the 11:49 united states federal government may not 11:52 be quite the benevolent protector that 11:54 we thought it was but the wounds of the 11:58 911 are unlikely to heal amid lies 12:02 deception and misinformation that is why 12:07 truth is so important 12:08 finally I would like to respectfully say 12:17 and suggest to you that your feelings 12:22 are not the truth 12:23 your feelings are important and 12:27 beautiful but your feelings only tell 12:30 you how you feel 12:31 not what is true and as I talked to a 12:37 variety of people about 911 and the 12:40 official narrative I see in some cases a 12:47 great deal of difficulty 12:49 to consider or even accept some of the 12:55 darker possibilities behind what has 12:57 happened and feelings are often a large 13:01 part of that so I'm simply saying to 13:06 consider that although your feelings are 13:09 important and wonderful and should be 13:12 respected that your feelings are not the 13:15 truth and finally I would like to simply 13:21 summarize by saying the truth is where 13:24 our healing lies 13:25 thank you
“once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason
“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger
“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger
"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin
The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin
Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL
“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss
“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941
Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN
There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki
The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux
“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus
The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros
"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.
This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.
By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."
USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924
Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN
Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN
"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker
Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they make you king ....
Bob Dylan
"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich
There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle
Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon
The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow
When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE
Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE
The one who Controls the Education System , Controls Perception UNKNOWN
"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything."
Albert EinsteinIn The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN
UNKNOWN
Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN
Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul
"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff
You can love your Country and not your Government
Jesse Ventura
" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck
"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones
"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan
"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato
The world is a tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo
"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN
"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN
"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN
"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."
Serial Killer Richard Ramirez
"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is liberty."
Thomas Jefferson
Albert Einstein
Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki
Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki
" Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki
"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson
Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson
“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki
"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way
"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN
The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki
"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford
What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN
If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki
"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin
"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell
Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN
Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki
“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb
"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN
Let me tell you why you're here. You're here because you know something. What you know you can't explain, but you feel it. You've felt it your entire life, that there's something wrong with the world. You don't know what it is, but it's there, like a splinter in your mind, driving you mad. It is this feeling that has brought you to me. Do you know what I'm talking about?
Morpheus The Matrix 1999
