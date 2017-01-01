Robert Kiyosaki
How Putin Is Transforming Russia
at the end of every year for its 0:04 magazine publishes a list of the world's 0:06 most powerful people to control over 0:08 resources of the world persons influence 0:11 on global event it on its people all 0:14 these factors that are taken into 0:15 account in the current list 0:18 third place goes to Angela Merkel second 0:20 place to Donald Trump and the first 0:22 place to black your Putin who in fact 0:25 has been leading the list is the year 0:26 2013 and that is surprising considering 0:30 that his country Russia has a population 0:32 of 145 million people compared to the 0:35 United States or other largely populated 0:37 countries like China India that's 0:39 relatively small economically Russia 0:43 might be strong but it's not leaving the 0:45 list being the world's wealthiest 0:47 country the gross domestic product so 0:50 why is the president so powerful and his 0:52 bladder Putin transform in Russia in the 0:54 world 0:57 woman was born in 1952 the st. 1:05 Petersburg which is called Leningrad at 1:08 the time father was a factory worker and 1:11 convinced communists who fucking the 1:13 second world war against the germans 1:15 before Vladimir Putin was born his two 1:18 brothers both died at a young age one of 1:21 them during the time of occupation by 1:23 the german army 11 million people died 1:27 in the city of Leningrad at that time 1:29 most of them by starvation police mother 1:33 Maria was one of the few who survived it 1:35 being the only child born after the war 1:38 and the only one that survived his 1:41 parents wanted to add more Putin to 1:42 succeed he only watch as a child and 1:45 even his own car as student an extreme 1:47 luxury at the time in the Communist 1:49 Soviet Union from a young age on Putin 1:52 was inspired by Soviets finding these 1:54 like the shield and sword and wanted to 1:56 become an agent for the KGB the Soviet 1:59 intelligence agency he was advised to 2:02 study law first which he did at sea 2:04 petersburg state university right after 2:07 graduation he began his career at the 2:09 KGB between 1985 1990 Putin work goes 2:13 undercover agent interest in Germany 2:15 where he was traded surveillance was 2:17 monitoring visitor groups 2:19 Preston became one of the town's with 2:22 the largest peaceful demonstrations 2:23 against the government at the end of the 2:25 eighties that ultimately led to the 2:27 collapse of the socialist East German 2:29 country going to follow the brown wall 2:32 on the night of the other 99 Putin was 2:35 burning secret KGB files to prevent 2:37 demonstrators from getting their hands 2:39 on them after the fall of the Soviet 2:42 Union Putin working several branches of 2:44 the st. Petersburg government until he 2:46 moved to pursue his political career 2:49 lasko the boris yeltsin's presidency 2:56 putting made a career at rapid speed he 3:00 was responsible for the relations 3:01 between the government in moscow in the 3:03 regional Russian government 3:05 he then was promoted to become head of 3:07 the Federal Security Service which is 3:10 the follow-up organization to the KGB on 3:13 the night of august 1999 boris yeltsin 3:15 announced proven to become a successor 3:17 as president and on New Year's Eve 1999 3:20 and Putin became the official president 3:23 of the russian federation 3:26 Russia's the biggest country on earth 3:30 stretching from Kaliningrad Europe all 3:33 the way to develop straight coming nine 3:35 different time zones because Russian so 3:37 far north and its land is mostly flat 3:39 which creates a cold climate most of the 3:41 population is living in the European 3:43 part of the country when Putin came into 3:45 office the Soviet Union had just 3:47 collapsed and there are many separatist 3:50 movement across Russia he ordered the 89 3:53 several subjects russia in 27 3:55 administrative districts can also change 3:58 the system so our local governments of 4:00 those regions were not elected directly 4:02 by the people anymore 4:03 instead they were appointed by the 4:05 president 4:07 this move was criticized and describe 4:09 this anti-democratic it fits into one of 4:12 the reasons why he is so popular inside 4:14 of Russia he understood that many 4:16 Russians wanted someone who brought back 4:18 the feeling of old strength and he 4:21 himself is his role as someone who has 4:23 to reunite to keep push it together the 4:27 board's Yeltsin many Russians felt like 4:29 they had a clown at the top of Western 4:31 puppet and the economy and the Yeltsin 4:33 was collapsing once Putin came into 4:36 office the country overcame the time of 4:39 transition and gain back economic growth 4:42 who knew that the people want to get the 4:45 country's pride and identity back 82,000 4:48 even brought back to old Soviet national 4:50 anthem 4:51 although with slightly different lyrics 5:02 even though Russia is immensely huge its 5:09 access to the oceans is limited the 5:11 Arctic Ocean is important please for 5:13 almost six months every year and even 5:15 though Russia has access to the Black 5:17 Sea it's still dependent on Turkey who 5:19 control the Bosphorus that connects the 5:21 Mediterranean Sea one large watching 5:24 navy base and part of the black sea 5:26 fleet is on the port of Sevastopol the 5:28 Russian army has been stationed there 5:30 for a long time in the post least by the 5:32 Ukrainian government to Russia after the 5:34 fall of the USSR when washer annex the 5:37 Crimean Peninsula in 2014 5:39 it also ensure the control over that 5:41 base which is of significant military 5:43 important out of the 10 biggest Russian 5:48 companies fiber either completely owned 5:50 by the government will have the 5:52 government has a major stockholder and 5:54 out of ten companies 64 in the oil and 5:57 gas sector two large soon as gas problem 6:01 which is on majorly by the federal 6:03 government revenue from oil salesmen 6:05 forty percent of Russia state budget 6:07 this is a strength and a curse at the 6:10 same time he has lots of control over 6:12 the European Union and its biggest trade 6:14 partners at the same time it makes 6:16 flushing very dependent on oil price and 6:19 exploit if the oil price drops Russian 6:22 growth drops this it's based off of 6:25 Natural Resources it's not literally a 6:27 modern economy ready for the future 6:29 challenges the ages of digitization 6:31 renewable power therefore Vladimir Putin 6:35 is trying to modernize the country by 6:37 creating a state-funded companies and 6:39 this happens in all sectors aircraft 6:42 companies nuclear technology high-tech 6:44 in the street huge companies that in the 6:46 future should be privatized is serving 6:49 two goals it's investing in long-term 6:51 projects at the same time the structures 6:54 interesting because none of these 6:55 companies underlies a certain industry 6:57 instead they directly under like the 7:00 Prime Minister and most of those 7:02 companies were founded in 2007 right 7:05 before Putin's have to step down because 7:06 the Constitution didn't allow them to 7:08 learn from certain as President Lee 2000 7:11 lead 7:12 he then changed to become Prime Minister 7:14 supporting method to become president 7:17 with many influential leaders beneath 7:19 and he had successfully spread his power 7:22 and pulleys influence is also going 7:29 outside of Russia in 2005 his government 7:33 founded the state television network 7:35 Russia today which now has networks in 7:38 Russian Arabic English and German the 7:41 purpose is not on Russian viewers at all 7:43 but on international attention which 7:46 also explains why eighty percent of the 7:48 network's budget spent abroad come with 7:53 that do more with us but the active duty 7:56 shift from google idealist was for 7:59 naught never infamous seniors little 8:03 pretty sure you look couture you talk 8:05 about it 8:06 xtina got to Christmas blessing of ICS 8:10 not if but besides that shirt subject 8:14 but they it's a one like the 1i poor you 8:17 are are under 46 mean it's all part of a 8:22 broader foreign strategy to influence 8:24 other countries based in st. Petersburg 8:27 the Russian government sponsored the web 8:29 brigades team the people that common 8:31 blogs and posts to change public opinion 8:33 to promote the Russian view of things 8:36 Moscow is supporting several pro-russian 8:39 parties abroad with Jobbik party hungry 8:41 the Freedom Party in Austria foresight 8:44 Dahlia marine lepen who wants for 8:46 president in the upcoming French 8:48 election has even see the credit of over 8:51 9 million euro from Moscow finders of 8:53 party's campaign and then there are also 8:56 claims of Putin ordering the hacking of 8:58 the democratic national convention to 9:01 change public American opinion is to 9:03 promote the election of Donald Trump 9:05 Putin is challenging the European Union 9:07 as well as the United States in age of 9:09 conflicts of war in Ukraine the cerium 9:12 Ukraine has annex the Crimean Peninsula 9:15 fighting a war in eastern part of the 9:18 country is Syria supporting the 9:20 government led by side is fighting the 9:23 rebels that were backed by the United 9:24 States he has transformed brush 9:27 instructions so that its powers secured 9:29 tightly with his personal wealth and the 9:32 immense influence he has an opinion all 9:34 across the globe is probably the most 9:36 powerful person on earth at this moment 9:38 and ask to use on him are very opposing 9:42 two sides of the coin people celebrated 9:46 and approval ratings and solutions are 9:48 fantastic and others see him as it 9:51 dictated wanted wishes to become a 9:54 liberal free democracy that the end 9:57 history will decide on which side cool 10:00 and this video was not made to promote 10:08 the certain opinion on Vladimir Putin 10:10 was made to show the realities of how is 10:13 transforming rush around the world if 10:15 you want to support more videos like 10:17 this subscribe share this documentary 10:19 and if you want to know more about the 10:21 conflicts and you claim in Syria check 10:24 out these videos we made earlier
“once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason
“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger
“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger
"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin
The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin
Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL
“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss
“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941
Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN
There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki
The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux
“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus
The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros
"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.
This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.
By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."
USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924
Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN
Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN
"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker
Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they make you king ....
Bob Dylan
"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich
There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle
Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon
The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow
When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE
Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE
The one who Controls the Education System , Controls Perception UNKNOWN
"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything."
Albert EinsteinIn The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN
UNKNOWN
Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN
Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul
"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff
You can love your Country and not your Government
Jesse Ventura
" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck
"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones
"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan
"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato
The world is a tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo
"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN
"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN
"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN
"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."
Serial Killer Richard Ramirez
"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is liberty."
Thomas Jefferson
Albert Einstein
Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki
Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki
" Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki
"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson
Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson
“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki
"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way
"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN
The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki
"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford
What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN
If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki
"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin
"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell
Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN
Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki
“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb
"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN
Let me tell you why you're here. You're here because you know something. What you know you can't explain, but you feel it. You've felt it your entire life, that there's something wrong with the world. You don't know what it is, but it's there, like a splinter in your mind, driving you mad. It is this feeling that has brought you to me. Do you know what I'm talking about?
Morpheus The Matrix 1999
