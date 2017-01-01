Gerald Celente : Trump is The Wildest of The Wild cards , But he is Very Good News for The Market ...so far
Gerald Celente - Trump Rally Hits New Highs, Fitch Worried About Trump's "Aggressive Tone"
It is what it is and not what you want it to be: The first rule of trend forecasting
Gerald Celente : today's trends in the news all the 0:21 market front it's an upscale the day in Asia poop up in Europe and up here in the states boils down and goals down a bit so what's going on well let's look at the markets this is from the weekends Financial Times bullishness over Trump policies and earnings fuel recognize oh and over the weekend china reported January trade that is showing a seven point nine percent year-on-year gain in exports and a 16-point 7% jump in imports quote such a robust pace of imports reflects steady growth on the crucial front of reorienting the main engine of China's economy towards domestic consumption and away from exports as Anthony Cara Dacus chief economist's at miller topic the combined trends in both exports and imports makes us even more confident that a residual risk of a hard landing in China is steadily retreating very important the most important part of this or not the most important is China's economy towards domestic consumption it's a country of 1.2 1.3 billion people so yes domestic consumption counts a lot and that's where you're seeing a lot of growth the numbers of solid so going back to the markets here that was on the weekend let's look today US stocks climbed to new record highs Monday as investors remain bullish on president Trump's economic agenda quote the market is going on the optimism of the truck tax plan that will be announced soon said Robert public chief market strategist at Boston private wealth this is very good news for the markets exactly what we've been saying now since basically Trump got elected you as trends journal subscribers know the facts so here we are February 13 with remember get selected December January February the market keeps moving our will there be a correction of course there will will it be a depression kite type of correction at this point we do not believe so although others are saying it will be but again there's that wild-card out there and chopped is the wildest of wildcards quote there's a bullish bias remaining in the market after Trump said that there will be a phenomenal tax plan coming said Nick rach of the learning scout and very important interest rates they're looking now at basically a thirteen percent chance of a rate hike in march and a twenty-three percent chance in may according to the forecasts out there but yet why will gold prices down you know why gold prices slipped on Monday as the dollar rose and equities climbed but there's still that uncertainty out there but again let's stay with the dollars first and the uncertainty second you trend alert last week rising interest rates in the states will push gold prices lower as the dollar strengthens trend alert trend alert and what else did we say with the causes of why gold is also a safe-haven asset what we went on to say that beyond the trump card investors confidence is being unnerved by unsettling rumblings across the geopolitical landscape in France for example marine lepen xanthye European Union anti-euro National Party is gaining strength so what do we have here today from CNBC meanwhile national elections in Europe this year starting with the Netherlands at the end of March make the political outlook uncertain the first round of presidential elections of France follows in April the possibility that marine lepen the national front wing is a root cause of much uncertainty again history before it happens we go into much more greater detail than they are the only hitting a bunch of points but not all the big ones so now on oil the two things that went down today oil and gold everything went up oil futures fell nearly two percent on monday as signs arising us crude output continue to weigh on prices and innotech reports showing high compliance with last year's landmark production cut deal underwhelmed investors let's go back again to friday listen to this clip about oil go back trends journal subscribers back to 2014 in June oil prices started going down from around a hundred and fifteen dollars a barrel to where they are now in the mid-fifties and it went down as low as the twenties and high twenties Saudi Arabia so they weren't going to cut production will increase more and drive everybody else that a business that was their plan and they failed they failed miserably just like it failing and Yemen not enough failing its fluttering a lot of people with that war in Yemen they failed in their oil policy so now remember the higher the prices go you know the story another increase in US oil rigs hell down gains in the afternoon jailers added eight oil rigs in the week of February 10-2 February tense bringing the total count up to 591 the most since October 2015 today you got it the higher the prices go the more products going to come onto the market we've been repeating that cutbacks from OPEC members are only going to bring so much but the point that we've been making over and over again is that how Saudi Arabia played the card that by letting oil prices go down they push the competition a lot of it out of business so this is from the weekend edition of the Financial Times the siding decisions without prices to fall two years ago had painful consequences across the Gulf and its policy shift is a signal that Riyadh is seeking to raise revenue to fund the plan to overhaul the economy so they got it they failed but they didn't even go into the amount of failure and the arrogance that the Saudis kept pushing that by prices going lower all of the shell developers would be added business and others so what's happening again as the price goes up so does the recount and so do does production moving on them on other economic growth and economic decline economic growth slowed in quarter economy slowed again in the final quarter of 2016 in Japan its people spending by consumers took the shine of a pickup in exports in business investment leaving growth lagging behind the pace targeted by Prime Minister Shinzo Bobby's administration one failure after another there's hardly been growth yet all of the quantitative easy all of the bond-buying stop buying schemes from the bank of japan to negative interest rates a failure but it keeps the Ponzi scheme going remember we're talking about China and growth over there in the nation as those 1.35 billion consumed where's remember the Americas we only 10:05 have the point 3 2 billion of that 1.35 10:10 billion australia would growers feel the 10:15 benefit as Chinese flock to buy their 10:20 where yes 10:23 dolly and Wanda's sets sights on 10:27 european bank assets Chinese property 10:31 group diversifies deutsches postbank on 10:36 shopping list go back to top 10 trends I 10:42 and sell china it's there for everybody 10:45 and it's not going away 10:49 interesting story it talked a bit about 10:52 Japan one of the reasons why spending is 10:55 going down the population is getting 10:56 older and the older and older you get 10:59 the less you spend other things change 11:01 as well and an American much of the West 11:04 we have aging populations 11:07 that's right you know which one of our 11:09 great trends of 2016 and beyond 11:16 longevity graceful aging how to do 11:23 itbest and how to stay healthy and alive 11:26 awful aging is the term that we use very 11:30 important looking at trends and how to 11:33 seize them for opportunities as Japan 11:37 ages menus adapt to finding the gourmet 11:42 in pure ease purees 11:45 so what they're saying is that 11:50 restaurants in Japan catering to an 11:52 aging population with meals for those 11:54 who have difficulty chewing or 11:56 swallowing in the way that restaurants 11:59 have long offered children's menus some 12:02 are now offering special menus for the 12:05 elderly to yes not only pureed food so 12:08 that you go down easily have a lot of 12:10 teaching you can't you so much but 12:12 that's part of this and it's not only in 12:14 the restaurant is going to be continued 12:16 product lines but product lines going to 12:19 make you healthy as you can possibly be 12:21 under aging conditions it's a trend it's 12:25 a big one 12:26 virtually very few companies are tying 12:30 into it because in America there is the 12:33 great denial of death and you see with 12:37 all the silicon con men 12:40 yeah and all the rest we're going to 12:42 live to a thousand years old we got this 12:44 algorithm if you mix it with that 1/2 12:48 put in a drink and shut up you know what 12:50 will live forever but in the real world 12:53 top zip jacket dead so big market sector 13:01 to take advantage of and going on with 13:04 trumping why the markets arising the 13:06 changes taking place 13:08 Trump's hard line on Mexico cast shadow 13:12 very interesting story the first nine 13:15 months of 2016 foreign direct investment 13:18 sell twenty-four percent compared with a 13:21 year earlier in Mexico according to the 13:23 bank of Mexico because of course border 13:27 commerce grew spooked by campaign 13:30 criticism of free trade deals 13:33 there's no end in sight of this it's 13:35 going to change you look at the numbers 13:37 they're real angst over the longer term 13:41 is tied to Mexico's dependence on 13:43 exports which account for a third of its 13:47 economic activity and you ready for this 13:50 eighty percent of the x sports go to us 13:57 the u.s and as their currency goes lower 14:05 they keep jacking up interest rates 14:08 slowing down the economy and trying to 14:12 stop inflation from rising and it's now 14:15 at about 4.75 percent year-to-date 14:23 so on to some other news and talking 14:27 about playing the chump card the 14:30 wildness of the jump god is it a joke 14:32 Lauren ace again we're looking at the 14:35 markets why they're going up but as i 14:38 keep saying the trump card is the wild 14:41 card and he's the wireless two wildcards 14:44 a story very important from fish this 14:48 past weekend US presidents aggressive 14:52 tone poses global risks the Trump 14:55 administration represents a risk to the 14:57 international economy and global 15:00 government creating work 15:01 creditworthiness according to an 15:04 unusually sharply worded report by fitch 15:07 when a leading credit rating agencies in 15:13 the world 15:15 Donald Trump is spark consternation at 15:18 home and abroad with his tough rhetoric 15:21 and a blitz of executive orders to make 15:24 good on campaign promises which argued 15:28 the predictability of the US had eroded 15:32 highlighting the quote aggressive tone 15:35 and quote of the administration and 15:39 raising the possibility of quote sudden 15:42 unanticipated changes in US policies 15:46 that could have negative global 15:49 implications 15:50 all right go back to trend alert go back 15:55 to trends journals and that's what we're 15:58 saying it's not what you like what you 16:00 want what you wish for it's what is and the level of 16:05 uncertainty to us makes gold a safe 16:08 haven commodity that you might want to consider we do not give financial advice 16:13 as a safe haven against the 16:18 unpredictability that the whole world is 16:21 seeing writing and talking about this is Gerald Celente and that's some of today's trends in the news
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
“once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason
“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger
“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger
"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin
The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin
Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL
“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss
“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941
Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN
There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki
The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux
“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus
The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros
"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.
This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.
By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."
USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924
Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN
Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN
"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker
Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they make you king ....
Bob Dylan
"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich
There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle
Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon
The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow
When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE
Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE
The one who Controls the Education System , Controls Perception UNKNOWN
"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything."
Albert EinsteinIn The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN
UNKNOWN
Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN
Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul
"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff
You can love your Country and not your Government
Jesse Ventura
" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck
"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones
"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan
"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato
The world is a tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo
"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN
"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN
"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN
"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."
Serial Killer Richard Ramirez
"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is liberty."
Thomas Jefferson
Albert Einstein
Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki
Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki
" Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki
"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson
Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson
“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki
"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way
"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN
The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki
"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford
What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN
If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki
"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin
"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell
Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN
Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki
“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb
"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN
Let me tell you why you're here. You're here because you know something. What you know you can't explain, but you feel it. You've felt it your entire life, that there's something wrong with the world. You don't know what it is, but it's there, like a splinter in your mind, driving you mad. It is this feeling that has brought you to me. Do you know what I'm talking about?
Morpheus The Matrix 1999
No comments:
Post a Comment