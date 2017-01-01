Gerald Celente : Stop The American Fascism

Jeff Rense & Gerald Celente Slaughter Around The World
Gerald Celente : Founder of The Trends Research Institute in 1980, Gerald Celente is a pioneer trend strategist. He is author of the national bestseller Trends 2000: How to Prepare for and Profit from the Changes of the 21st Century and Trend Tracking: The System to Profit from Today's Trends (Warner Books). Gerald Celente's on-time trend forecasts, vibrant style, articulate delivery and vivid public presence makes him a favorite of major media.
The world's only trends analyst covering 300 diversified trends fields, Gerald Celente and The Trends Research Institute provide trend research studies and consulting services to businesses and governments worldwide. Celente also designed the nation’s first professional course in trend forecasting. In addition to providing specialized trend research services,
Mr. Celente is called upon by businesses, governments and associations to deliver keynote addresses and seminar presentations worldwide. Gerald Celente is recognized by the major media as the truth in trends.
start things out tonight with the master 0:40 of trends gerald Celente who was with us 0:42 once month to spend an hour of his 0:44 valuable time with all of you folks who 0:46 really appreciate it and I get a lot of 0:47 emails thank you 0:49 hello mr. see how are you a great being 0:52 with you Jeff thanks for having me I'm 0:54 doing Granger as we as we look around 0:57 this this planet which does seem to be 1:00 in serious decline on all fronts are 1:03 nearly all friends what we're seeing in 1:06 the media is is a constant diet of 1:10 slaughter and death and this isn't 1:13 Hollywood stuff this is that you know 1:15 desensitizing everybody with the real 1:17 deal slaughter in Egypt another 300 or 1:20 so dead 1:21 you don't know what the total areas 1:23 let's not forget about the other 1:25 slaughters though folks about the 1:27 slaughters in yemen by Obama death 1:29 drones in gaza by Israelis new killer 1:33 drones or that devastated wreck that 1:38 she'll that ghost of a country Iraq 1:41 destroyed and decimated by Western 1:44 banking interests and personally 1:46 delivered by of course bush and the 1:48 American military car and suicide 1:51 bombings almost daily now killing scores 1:54 and scores of people Syria maybe up to a 1:57 hundred thousand dead thereby mercenary 1:59 terrorist paid for by American tax 2:01 dollars the Brits the French and the 2:03 others 2:04 ultimately you know who now Afghanistan 2:07 gosh 12 years of death and slaughter by 2:11 this great Republic of ours northern 2:14 Pakistan Obama death drones at work 2:17 there too 2:18 and let's not forget the corpse of Libya 2:21 which again was once a remarkable Arab 2:24 country now reduced to rubble and don't 2:27 forget the first announcement by the 2:29 terrorists they were sent into Libya and 2:32 many of them went on to fight and die in 2:34 Syria as some of you know the first 2:37 announcement in Libya Gerald was the 2:39 opening for business 2:42 this is the this isn't Benghazi this is 2:44 the terrorists mercenary army that 2:47 ultimately took 2:49 moammar qaddafi down and killed him 2:51 their first announcement was at the 2:52 brand-new central bank of Libya was open 2:55 for business 2:56 the second announcement was that their 2:57 brand new oil contracts available so 3:00 this again the rothschild City of London 3:02 central banking template which is being 3:06 installed in country after country Iraq 3:09 didn't have it 3:10 libya didn't have it Iran doesn't have 3:12 one 3:13 north korea doesn't have one and killed 3:15 it doesn't have one 3:16 pretty much everybody else does anyway 3:19 it's a pretty grotesque seen out there 3:21 but the sad part for me is our young 3:23 people are growing up with death and 3:26 violence constantly in their faces if 3:30 they even choose to look at the phone 3:32 news that's out there 3:33 the lies the MSM puts forth its quite a 3:36 scene yeah and then of course you know 3:39 let's look over in Bahrain that's ready 3:42 to explode right now but who cares about 3:44 Bahrain I mean the United States as the 3:47 Fifth Fleet stationed there 3:49 pea in the Gulf kingdom they are great 3:52 democracy those Gulf kingdom yet out 3:55 things and then of course is also 4:00 tunisia lets me get that and that was 4:03 the first kickoff of the so-called Arab 4:05 Spring which we said from the very 4:07 beginning we wrote about it before we 4:10 have it happened we wrote history before 4:12 it happened to trends journal we said 4:14 these are no Arab springs user not 4:17 pro-democracy movements these are people 4:21 rising up against dictators when they're 4:24 people are poor and you know my saying 4:28 when people lose everything and have 4:29 nothing left to lose they lose it 4:32 this has nothing to do with you now 4:33 we're looking for democracy oh yeah give 4:36 me like democracy in the United States 4:38 to democracy where know that not only 4:41 can they stop and frisk you 4:43 they could listen and watch you in 4:46 everything that you do that democracy 4:48 democracy that you call elections that 4:52 are controlled by it to edit one-party 4:55 system a political mafia of that 4:59 democracy so anyway this had nothing to 5:02 do with 5:02 democracy what's going on over there and 5:06 then of course there are those countries 5:07 that no one really cares about having 5:10 you mentioned the rocking to everyday 5:13 virtually you know their suicide bombers 5:16 and beyond lying in a rock it doesn't 5:18 make the news 8 three people died in 5:21 Boston 5:21 yes the tragedy but there's those 5:24 tragedies or monumental in scope that 5:29 are created every day in Afghanistan and 5:31 Iraq but worse than that of course all 5:34 these people are dark tone skin so they 5:37 don't count as much and the ones are 5:39 really not count at all 5:41 and what's going on the Congo who cares 5:44 yeah you get home and they're really you 5:46 know of course you know nobody cares 5:48 about himself because they're not white 5:50 like us so they don't count as much know 5:53 when white people get killed like what 5:55 happened over there in the UK when some 5:58 angry middle eastern guy killed a 6:02 British soldier for destroying their 6:05 country 6:06 oh it was great outraged but when the 6:10 British colonialists murderers go into 6:13 following countries with their Sun never 6:17 sets over the English Empire of BS that 6:21 they're still hanging onto then that's 6:24 okay you can kill all of them that you 6:27 want but don't know no you can't kill 6:30 any of those Americans or the French or 6:34 the English or any of the Westerners 6:37 because they're better than everybody 6:39 else and they're bringing peace and 6:42 freedom and democracy the people around 6:46 the world 6:47 yeah it's a glorious sight to behold you 6:50 said something else and i kinda like the 6:53 segue into what's happened to the 6:54 American law enforcement profession and 6:58 how many of these men and women i should 7:00 know more be wearing a badge than a 7:02 snail I an insane snail at that these 7:06 people are crazy 7:07 I that you said that they could cops 7:09 here can stop and frisk you 7:11 it can also and they do it like think 7:14 they can stop and 7:16 who you and you don't have to do 7:18 anything and I'll kill you just kill the 7:20 guy with a girl holding a garden hose 7:22 SWAT team in in California they thought 7:25 it was I God now these guys are they 7:28 know those bulletproof stuff all over 7:30 them and they have enough on the beach 7:32 to go breathe out of the boys on a 7:34 breath and blow every right he made a 7:36 threatening move i tellya you're a cop 7:39 is supposed to be able to deal with this 7:41 and that's the other thing one cop gets 7:43 killed 7:44 they close down the city huh true you 7:46 know really always I didn't think you 7:48 wanted that job became with that risk 7:51 Kenisha that's why you took the job 7:55 absolutely totally right blog but one of 7:58 us gets killed and you know we should 8:01 overhaul careful we don't care as much 8:03 as we don't over 500 Americans now by my 8:06 count executed by taser taser and the 8:12 trannies guys to shoot in the heart 8:14 they should write for the chest and 8:15 shoot the legs shoot for the heart with 8:17 these damn to physics 50,000 volts and 8:21 they wonder why people die 8:23 I just killing the 95 year old guy do to 8:25 exactly right i mean they're out of 8:28 their minds America starting into a 8:30 military state it's fascism i said this 8:33 when George W Bush when he began the 8:38 too-big-to-fail program on the henry 8:41 paulson Frankenstein Paulson former CEO 8:45 of Goldman Sachs in US Treasury 8:47 secretary 8:48 no i said that's the merger state 8:50 corporate powers there's no such thing 8:51 in capitalism as too-big-to-fail it's 8:55 fascism and that's what we're seeing 8:57 we're seeing the fallout of fascism you 9:01 have the corporations in charge 9:03 look pick up the papers today this is 9:05 something going on should it you know 9:07 American Airlines merge with the was 9:11 that other one that US air 9:13 oh yes had a terrible merge with the 9:15 worst and and again i'm old enough to 9:18 remember before deregulation when flying 9:21 was fun and that little weasel that 9:24 Alfred cod that works for call yeah yeah 9:29 another hour good guy guess what he's 9:32 dead 9:32 I love these guys however again they 9:35 already after did dead like cotton she 9:37 was another one may a Koch you know 9:40 another arrogant out your dead Jack 9:43 you're only dust get ova ego trip when 9:46 you're alive else group no repent 9:51 forget it folks they only get worse they 9:53 don't give up their guns and go right 9:55 down with their egos blazing that it's 9:58 true 9:59 koch I forgot about you forget there's 10:00 too many to keep track of it was an 10:02 interesting little flashback here Mayor 10:05 Ed Koch 10:06 didn't turn out to be he had some big 10:09 skeleton in his closet they can't 10:10 remember what it was not what they all 10:12 do 10:13 alright hold on a second will come right 10:15 back trends research and the master of 10:18 trends gerald Celente just a minute this 10:22 country has been brought down so far so 10:24 fast of course is the the death of the 10:29 Arts this is all being done by design 10:31 every city used when you were a kid 10:34 journal every city everywhere you went 10:36 had a classical music station 24 hours a 10:39 day 10:41 yeah no more mr. has to you know they 10:45 have both of them say but again you know 10:47 to answer your questions why see 10:48 anything you don't see anything in the 10:50 absence of that it could in my belief it 10:53 cannot happen it because to me art is 10:56 the way of finding the true meaning of 10:58 the human spirit and of course I'm 11:00 talking about art knowledge forms and 11:03 you know not only on campus and it all 11:06 of its heart and so unless that happens 11:08 I don't see any real change 11:11 well you know on we can also carry a 11:14 little further and say the way people 11:16 live their lives is art as well they 11:19 become enlightened through the arts and 11:22 they manifest that in their day-to-day 11:23 living in their behaviors and I don't 11:26 care if it's a little tiny act of 11:28 kindness or are large sweeping gesture 11:31 by someone who has we means and wealth 11:34 good is no longer chic and trendy good 11:40 is corny good is mocked in too many 11:43 Hollywood films the good little kid the 11:46 nice little boy a nice little girl 11:47 mocked picked on you know the story 11:50 folks and we have a spiritual crisis in 11:54 this country it has been engineered it 11:57 didn't just happen these people who are 11:59 running this show know exactly precisely 12:02 how to engineer millions tens of 12:05 millions hundreds of millions of people 12:07 go back to tavistock Edward L béarnaise 12:10 mass mind control 12:12 it's very easy to do there's no guess 12:15 work in it it's a hard exact science 12:18 they know how to make the masses respond 12:21 they know how to make them think and if 12:24 they don't come along voluntarily 12:25 believe me there are many ways to force 12:27 them to do it you have now approximately 12:29 eighty percent of the population I know 12:32 you saw the story facing what the story 12:35 said 12:36 our poverty and joblessness eighty 12:40 percent that was not 20 not 2580 put 12:45 that see that's terminal to a culture 12:48 you can't have that again and you go to 12:51 the y 12:52 it's a takeover it's a plantation 12:55 economy it's no longer the plantations 12:58 in the South the plantations of the 13:01 corporations that you work for example 13:03 even if it's even a better deal because 13:06 unlike the plantations we had a house 13:08 and feed them you don't you have to do 13:10 that any snow home you know just so this 13:13 is much better you could just use them 13:15 up and spit them out you don't care 13:16 about you at all 13:17 it's a the age of extensibility exactly 13:20 so again I don't see any any changes 13:24 coming in together thing about you 13:26 talking about the art how about the art 13:28 of self respect me you go like you I'm a 13:31 researcher I have to go to malls and and 13:35 see what's going on and two weeks ago i 13:39 did my mall travel so I'd love to sit 13:41 next to you and observed for an hour 13:43 that would be a kid what i said looking 13:47 at all these young kids oh I'm gon 13:50 dressed like pigs as heavy as pigs and 13:54 identical they look almost all the same 13:56 that happened I cannot believe the young 13:58 boys and girls in you know in their 14:01 early teens being so grossly fat piggy 14:06 piggy 14:07 I had my rest like slobs they're doing a 14:10 movie up here in kingston dynamic got it 14:15 too big stars I don't know their names 14:17 and about into that stuff anyway and I 14:20 walked by before and the whole crew the 14:26 whole crew was just like as we would say 14:28 come phones 14:30 yeah everybody's dressed like a slob 14:32 slobs 14:33 yeah there's no decorum know so i don't 14:36 think i think the human spirit has to 14:38 change and people then write to me well 14:41 you know can't afford to dress up 14:43 look if you could buy a pair of jeans 14:45 it's not too light shirt you could dress 14:47 nicely 14:48 that's right exactly 14:49 talking about designer clothes no no and 14:52 you could go to what you could go to a 14:53 good will you go to a Salvation Army go 14:55 to surf shops with a call about vintage 14:58 stores now and you could buy really find 15:01 someone doing very cheap price might 15:03 have seen ya and then of course you know 15:07 let's look over in Bahrain that's ready 15:10 to explode right now but who cares about 15:12 Bahrain I mean the United States as the 15:15 Fifth Fleet stationed there 15:17 hi Mia in the Gulf kingdom 