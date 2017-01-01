Robert Kiyosaki
Gerald Celente on Trump’s Cabinet Picks: What to Expect
He also talks about Trump’s strategy in “going to the top” when chastising companies that make products abroad --companies which he says are often headed by empty “Wizards of Oz”.
And what about Trump’s approach to Russia and China? Here’s our recent interview with Gerald Celente:
Gerald : well it's clearly many aspects a corporate cabinet from the people that 0:29 he pick you know two very important 0:32 positions and then of course on the 0:35 other one is quite to military cabinet 0:39 as we look at this however Larry we 0:43 understand that Trump disrupted the 0:45 entire political system so this isn't a 0:48 politics as usual you go back to early 0:53 October he wasn't even getting reports 0:56 from people like how speaker Ryan and 0:58 others it was still on the fence so in 1:02 effect what he did was he took over the 1:04 party i'm mentioning that because he's 1:07 going to be a very different president 1:09 and it's going to be one of a business 1:14 person rather than a politician so now 1:17 let's go back to the cabinet when you 1:20 look at the cabinet members they're 1:22 really going to be executive vice 1:25 president general managers so in other 1:29 words Trump is going to run the show it 1:32 going to follow what he wants to do this 1:36 is who he is this is his business 1:38 history social very different cabinet 1:41 positions then we've had in the past 1:43 because if these are about political 1:47 appointees these are about following 1:49 orders and so on the business and we 1:53 believe it's going to be very positive 1:56 for America on number of the other 2:00 issues 2:01 it remains to be seen particularly with 2:04 so many military people excited the 2:07 government and businesses on 3d printed 2:09 she 2:11 you think your fears about we're headed 2:13 towards fascism that the country is 2:17 going to become on a war footing again 2:19 and become presented very destructive to 2:22 the American democracy do you think 2:24 those fears are overblown on the ellen a 2:27 level of democracy I don't know and that 2:30 remains to be seen because he has 2:33 candidates should not be made statements 2:34 about suing the media for saying things 2:38 about him and of course you know that's 2:40 against the First Amendment in many ways 2:42 on the global scale we believe these 2:47 more positive for peace then under the 2:50 doing both the bush and Clinton Bush and 2:57 Obama administrations and that will be a 3:00 perpetual war 3:01 I mean social models in the freezer is 3:06 or close enough for you know it's me 3:09 actually they're very good friend 3:11 according to the many observers 3:12 including yourself not closing up with 3:15 who is your reasonable and the approach 3:17 for other than running water in your 3:20 cream and elsewhere in college and 3:21 career commercial exactly and then let's 3:25 go back to Syria 3:26 I mean this is a war that you remember 3:28 Obama and Hillary Clinton Assad has to 3:32 go spending what we spent a billion 3:34 dollars plus in in arming so-called 3:38 moderate rebels and truffles come out 3:41 already instead he's going to put an end 3:42 to that again moderate rebels who have 3:45 never seen a face up and yeah it's kind 3:47 of like an oxymoron to begin with anyway 3:50 so on on the global scale of war with 3:53 this time it looks very promising it for 3:57 example when somebody says that is he 4:00 said no more of this toppling 4:02 governments I've never heard of a 4:04 candidate or president say those kind of 4:08 things that got you know whether it was 4:10 a high-level candidate i should say in 4:13 terms of being the leader of the 4:14 republican or democrat party so I think 4:17 that's a positive 4:19 we know he's saying that killed 4:21 generally I think that the business of 4:23 America is business and we've heard that 4:25 before from conservative presidents but 4:28 do you think about will actually a 4:30 section of a type of practicality of 4:36 making business rather than more that uh 4:39 I'm a whole will be beneficial to the 4:42 nation or will be giving up certain 4:44 principles and causing compromises that 4:47 in the long run we'll discuss it on the 4:51 compromises in the long run again that 4:53 may prove destructive it sees it it 4:56 depends on what he does on helping the 4:59 nation again you know my forecast we 5:02 forecast have a winner in the trenches 5:04 journal going back to may not because i 5:06 like to die 5:07 I didn't vote for either one of them 5:09 they don't represent my values neither 5:11 Clinton or Trump so what I have to say 5:14 is purely as a political atheist and the 5:17 trends observer I call things the way 5:19 they are not the way I want them to be 5:22 but again as a trends forecaster I see 5:26 positive trends and i'll give you 5:27 another example to other examples became 5:31 of the out against the f-35 which is 5:34 business boondoggle of waste and and 5:37 Pentagon military destruction of our 5:41 money that he said the Boeing thing was 5:44 overpriced for Air Force One and then 5:47 what he did with carrier very important 5:50 whatever deal was cut good or bed it was 5:53 a deal that was better than nothing 5:56 i'm mentioning that because what he did 5:59 again as a trend forecaster he's 6:01 reversing the trend that it's ok for 6:06 businesses to be shipped overseas and 6:09 then again Larry look at the stock 6:12 market's the trend is your friend i have 6:15 been around for a long time never seen a 6:18 boost like this after presidential 6:20 election and it's caused us to reverse 6:24 some of our economic forecast 6:28 didn't what do you think that the 6:31 contract should have already been 6:34 pointed out between Trump's interest in 6:38 Russia and some of the business field 6:40 that he has been involved in and his 6:42 ticket sir mr. involved in that would be 6:45 the CEO sound executive in Pat was 6:50 sewing or at least not highly suspect 6:53 processes lot nomination of the 6:57 psychiatrist's other controversial fix 7:00 this a social call I think if they show 7:07 financial interest with the with Russia 7:10 the the point to pick up the CEO of 7:14 Exxon it will probably be killed but you 7:17 know what happened just a couple of 7:19 weeks ago it was a big deal was done 7:21 with Glencore each commodity firm and 7:26 the Qatari government to buy a big chunk 7:30 of rust ft huge Russian oil firm that 7:35 their privatizing so what we're saying 7:39 is you're going to see what we're seeing 7:41 when something like that happens is a 7:44 de-escalation of the sanctions that have 7:47 been put on Russia by the Obama 7:50 administration so whether or not they 7:52 select this guy as a cabinet pic it's 7:57 interesting that he put a businessman 7:59 and they're rather than a politician 8:00 because you will know from our writings 8:04 the only thing that the last three 8:06 administration's could show in foreign 8:09 policy is abject failure 8:12 I mean a factor there for everyone we're 8:15 in the longest war in our history in 8:17 Afghanistan no end in sight 8:19 despite Obama promising no boots on the 8:22 ground back in a rocket and Syria that 8:26 where there and of course we're invading 8:28 a foreign country with Syria they 8:31 destroyed Libya that was the most 8:33 prosperous nation in Africa and now it's 8:36 you know being it's a bloodbath 8:39 they're so I think there's positives by 8:41 putting more business-minded people 8:44 again if they're not doing it to enrich 8:47 themselves and being that so many of 8:50 these people are so rich you're ready 8:52 and they're going to be losing money by 8:54 doing these things if they may be and I 8:57 can't look into their heart their solar 8:59 their mind they may be doing it for the 9:02 better good of the nation whose already 9:06 reported so the sine mother's right 9:08 immediately Trump at any time and do you 9:12 believe that increasing the one towards 9:16 people actually derail the increasing 9:19 alliance that Putin's forced to make 9:22 with China because of another intentions 9:25 and the American compositional attitude 9:27 i think i don't think but-- this 9:31 relationship with China will change 9:33 oh yes I i backtrack on that yes it will 9:36 get the business of the world is 9:38 business and will only be about doing 9:40 business and right now it's a lot of 9:43 rhetoric going out and we wait we don't 9:46 believe there's going to be trade wars 9:48 we believe that deals are going to be 9:51 renegotiated and they were lousy deals 9:54 to be made anyway because you look at 9:56 the facts 9:57 I mean we've had 22 years of negative 10:00 trade data with mexico since they put in 10:04 nasta it's one crummy deal after another 10:07 and again shine is not going to cut off 10:10 selling to the United States you're 10:13 going to make it deal too so I think 10:16 this is a cooling out period and i 10:18 believe that it's going to be you're 10:20 going to see Trump have freewheeling to 10:23 do anything that he wants for the next 10:27 two years and then the midterm elections 10:30 come about if he fails during those two 10:33 years that you're going to start seeing 10:35 again a strong opposition to and the 10:39 forms of the Democrats taking the Senate 10:42 and the house absolute that he's got a 10:45 free ride there are no party political 10:47 leaders that are going to stop him 10:51 you see is a founding announcement of 10:54 the contract which I want as really the 10:58 opening rounds of the negotiations with 11:01 China on trade another which is setting 11:04 them up already to negotiate precisely 11:08 and again look at all the business that 11:10 America dozen taiwan whether it's dell 11:14 or other companies that do a lot of 11:16 business over there and it's still 11:18 selling taiwan weapons what truck is 11:20 telling them is that nobody is going to 11:23 tell me what to do and actually is i 11:25 mean he showed that he's quite 11:27 narcissistic it in many ways during the 11:30 campaign and it's his show and it's the 11:33 reality show and he had a presidential 11:35 reality way to do the winner of the 11:38 presidential reality show was a reality 11:40 show champion 11:42 so what you see is what you get 11:45 but what is put on the table already is 11:47 that unless china is more reasonable 11:49 what radios a large renegotiation then 11:53 we'll just be getting a little bit too 11:55 familiar with Taiwan you see that way I 11:59 i do but taiwan could only provide so 12:02 much and i think the relationship is 12:05 quite established with Taiwan and that's 12:08 going to be what it is shiny needs 12:10 America more than American each I nuh 12:13 and Trump knows that again you look at 12:16 the balance of trade and the deficit is 12:18 way on our side so try to chinese going 12:22 to do it they can't because China is 12:23 also going through this is what Trump is 12:26 wrong by the way he's saying the Chinese 12:29 devaluing their currency so that they 12:32 could sell more product that is 12:33 absolutely false 12:35 china has lost about twenty percent of 12:39 its reserves because they've been trying 12:41 to defend the yuan from going down it's 12:45 now down to get state year lows against 12:47 the dollar and instead they have they're 12:49 trying to stop capital outflows from 12:52 money leaving China because the yuan is 12:56 getting so that but it's not only to you 12:58 on its all of the emerging markets not 13:00 all of them but many of the emerging 13:02 market currencies for example the 13:04 turkish lira is another one as the 13:07 dollar gets stronger all of these 13:10 currencies get weaker so China's not 13:13 devaluing their currency to sell more 13:16 product abort broad quite the opposite 13:19 there in a bind right now trying to 13:22 boost the yuan up but having a very 13:25 difficult time with it as the dollar get 13:28 stronger and to put it on a global 13:31 perspective Larry all of these trillions 13:33 of dollars that were borrowed cheap 13:36 dollars that were borrowed from by 13:39 emerging market companies and 13:41 corporations they have to be paid back 13:43 and now they have to be paid back as the 13:47 currencies are declining and the dollar 13:50 is getting stronger 13:52 so in other words they have to do debt 13:54 load has his being dramatically 13:56 increased 13:58 you think we might see overall here is 14:01 at a requirement in business you boost 14:05 the economy to achieve success but at 14:08 the expense of the environment at the 14:11 expense of many other things that 14:13 Americans have worn to a hold of 14:17 valuable because in order you have to 14:20 break a in order to make an omelet 14:23 another word in the past all successful 14:26 business and then had a reputation that 14:28 the end viciously aggressive in business 14:31 and the cheese our success that way but 14:34 without the expense of the environment 14:36 the resources everything else isn't it 14:39 always under the energy picturesque 14:41 prove her ETA take Eva a global skeptic 14:45 it not deny our global warming skeptic 14:48 rick perry's energy secretary want to 14:50 dismantle the energy department on and 14:53 on and on 14:54 he's putting in place people that seem 14:57 to be a place there to undermine the 15:00 very departments that are going to be 15:02 leading so the cost of that even though 15:05 in a pretty business in the long run be 15:09 too expensive when you talk about the 15:12 Energy Department the EPA didn't very 15:15 ineffective and what they've been doing 15:17 and it when you look at for example the 15:21 Obama administration policies they have 15:24 not been very strong for pro-environment 15:27 and throw energy and the deals that 15:30 they've done was a 500 million dollar 15:32 deal with a buddy of theirs in the solar 15:35 business that went bankrupt and closed 15:37 we the people now taking it on a grander 15:40 scale the more the more anti-environment 15:46 the old the Trump administration becomes 15:49 the more it will generate opposition to 15:53 their policies and that has been dead 15:57 over the last eight years under Obama 16:00 they let them get away with what they 16:02 wanted to talk about the financial 16:04 sector to be which candidate obama he 16:07 was going to bring these people to 16:09 justice 16:10 for the big banksters that did the dirty 16:12 deals it ruined the lives of tens of 16:15 millions of Americans and not one has 16:18 rolled so now you're going to see an 16:20 opposition form and it we believe that's 16:24 very positive because if they start 16:27 doing outrageous moves against the 16:29 environment 16:30 you got to start seeing a galvanization 16:33 of a movement that has been very quiet 16:35 in the last eight years and again going 16:39 back to the people that he's picking 16:42 whether it's cari one after another they 16:47 are only senior vice president Trump 16:51 will call the shots they won't tell you 16:57 feel older sharks who's going to be 16:59 calling overall will be good for America 17:03 or remains different means to be saying 17:05 it remains to be seen but again as trend 17:09 forecasters and again we just had a 17:11 conference here launching the top trends 17:14 what we do is we tell ppl police's 17:16 directions are going in now it's fine 17:19 for you to you know we don't take a a 17:22 personal view of it but see where it's 17:24 going and how to play into it so let's 17:26 take one of trumps sayings make America 17:30 great again 17:32 s'okay it from an American every really 17:35 common in making product i'm going to 17:38 really be pumping out those American 17:40 sneakers for example and then I would 17:44 play the trump card drop to jump ran the 17:48 election the way he wanted to 17:50 called-out Hillary Clinton crooked 17:52 Hillary crooked Clinton what every 17:54 Calder Jeb Bush pushes a hand on his 17:57 shoulder and the first debate you know 17:59 you're a nice guy but you're really 18:00 nothing we play the trump card so now 18:03 i'm making merry pride in America 18:05 sneakers 18:07 I'm gonna start running heads with phil 18:08 knight from nike can hear them and say 18:11 what a trade of phil knight is 18:13 descending all those jobs overseas to 18:15 make his sneakers that he marks up all 18:18 this money to become a billionaire while 18:20 he steals our jobs 18:22 I'm not saying coming in that we would 18:24 be kind of workout where carriers and 18:27 that the bad publicity that figure was 18:29 too much of a liability 18:30 exactly so what I'm saying is you play 18:33 the trump card you call out the top you 18:37 go to the top 18:39 that's what Trump knows how to do 18:41 there's nothing there when you go to the 18:43 top 18:44 it's usually the wizard of oz behind a 18:46 curtain with a little dog particularly 18:49 in politics so we we tell our readers 18:52 and our subscribers is that this is 18:54 what's going on here's how we would play 18:56 it this is what we would do
