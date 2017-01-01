Gerald Celente - Israel Keeps Stealing Land. Blame Iran!
Trends research analysis expert, futurist, keynote speaker, and Institute Director, Gerald Celente
Transcript : over there in 0:28 Europe it's mixed here in the states up 0:32 a little bit oil down fold down the cad 0:36 so what's going on the Dow Jones 0:40 Industrials briefly rose more than a 0:43 hundred points hitting new record highs 0:45 before closing about 40 points higher 0:48 quote we have a pretty good earning 0:51 season so this is a reversal what 0:53 they've been saying calendar 0:55 fourth-quarter earnings have mostly 0:58 surprised analysts with more than 0:59 sixty-five percent of the firm's 1:01 reporting better-than-expected earnings 1:04 according to data from earnings Scout so 1:10 we have positive earnings and about 1:15 another fifty percent of that market is 1:17 about what truck is going to do with 1:20 deregulation and cutting taxes so we 1:24 still have that positive energy flowing 1:26 but you know if he plays that junk car 1:29 that wild God it could bring them down 1:31 and the markets have set up as many 1:34 people are saying for a correction in 1:39 economic news US trade deficit last year 1:43 reached its highest level since 2012 1:48 now let's go back and tie together with 1:50 bringing jobs back to America and 1:54 bringing down our trade deficit so again 1:58 that's positive support and why the 2:02 markets are stay pro Trump let's move on 2:08 to gold and show you the way things are 2:10 shifting this is today's headline from 2:14 The Wall Street Journal meaning its 2:16 reporting on yesterday's news anxious 2:20 investors seek refuge in gold big story 2:25 and that's what we've been saying from 2:27 the very beginning since Trump got 2:29 elected 2:30 yes gold prices have a downside risk but 2:34 they're going to stay as we believe a 2:37 safe-haven asset so we're also seeing 2:42 gold demand down for example 2:44 particularly in india and china 2:47 according to a recent report Chinese net 2:52 gold imports in december we down sixty 2:55 percent from 2015 2:59 meanwhile gold demand in India felt 21.2 3:04 percent in 2016 from a previous year as 3:12 new rules such as those forcing 3:15 customers to disclose their tax codes 3:19 for purchases above 2967 dollars or 3:24 200,000 rupees dampened demand so that's 3:30 what you have going on now keep putting 3:33 it together keep putting the pieces 3:34 together and what do you have a little 3:38 bit more news here at china Bitcoin hits 3:42 one-month high F to drop in China's 3:46 forex reserves Bitcoin jump more than 2% 3:51 Tuesday two day to the highest is 3:54 january fourth amid a surge and 3:56 speculative activity in Chinese 3:59 exchanges after drop in China's foreign 4:03 exchange reserves and foreign exchange 4:06 reserves is now gone under three 4:09 trillion dollars around 200 2.9 trillion 4:14 they're expecting it to go down to about 4:16 2.7 trillion this year it's a very 4:21 important story because Trump keep 4:24 saying China is manipulating its 4:27 currency shine is doing everything that 4:29 they can to prop it up so again we're 4:34 seeing gold slipping a little bit 4:36 the biggest story is bigger than the 4:38 United States because we're looking at 4:41 these chinese 4x numbers and remember 4:44 what happens when the dollar gets 4:46 stronger 4:48 not only does the yuan get weaker all 4:51 those emerging market currencies get 4:54 weaker with it so again going back to 4:57 gold we still maintain it as the 5:00 ultimate safe-haven asset and we're also 5:03 hearing now from fed presidents that 5:05 watch out for March there may be an 5:08 interest rate hike the other important 5:11 elements about interest rate hike 5:13 that's not being talked about on the 5:16 larger scale hate when interest rates go 5:19 up and you gotta pay back that chil 20 5:22 trillion dollar national debt be paying 5:27 it back with higher interest rates and 5:31 not only for the government but all 5:34 those corporations that borrowed that 5:37 cheap money and have deals with those 5:41 interest rates go up they pay more so we 5:45 still see gold for what it is and we 5:48 don't see going much lower again our our 5:52 forecast is 1150 near the bottom so oil 5:57 prices slid after AP hide reports 14.2 6:03 million barrel us crude stockpile 6:06 increase gasoline stocks also rose 6:11 gasoline stockpiles rose by almost 21 6:16 million barrels in the first 27 days of 6:20 2017 compared with average increases of 6:25 less than 12 million barrels same time 6:29 last year and same time last year during 6:35 the previous decade so we're seeing 6:41 what's going on the higher prices go 6:44 we've been talking about this now 6:45 forever 6:46 Morse is going to be produced and it's 6:49 going to offset the decline in output 6:52 coming from OPEC member countries so 6:57 moving on to some other news hey how 7:02 about when he top 10 trends 2017 Silicon 7:07 Valley rustbelt two point oh that's 7:11 right little story is the financial 7:15 times today 7:17 Europe's chance to dominate deep tech 7:21 kept going on and on and on and there 7:27 was a study done by this company called 7:30 atomico report highlights Europe most 7:36 five of the world's top 10 computer 7:39 science institutions there's some 4.7 7:43 million professional developers in 7:45 Europe compared to 4.1 million in the US 7:50 that's only in Europe then is the rest 7:55 of the world place called Asia countries 7:59 like China and South Korea and Japan 8:03 again the mind has no boundaries but the 8:08 mind in the Silicon Valley as we 8:11 reported is caught in a bind very small 8:15 thinking we sort how they lost the 8:18 election to Donald Trump the greatest 8:22 mind the greatest algorithms the 8:25 greatest of the best of the best of the 8:27 silicon valley were pro-clinton and they 8:29 all lost so again here we are atomico 8:36 argued that Europe had a quiet real 8:39 traction in what it termed deep tech 8:42 artificial intelligence robotics virtual 8:45 reality augmented reality and the 8:49 Internet of Things so again it's 8:53 licensed guide to change journal history 8:55 before it happens 8:57 and moving on ensures I untapped can be 9:02 a customer base very important story 9:06 again coming out of the Financial Times 9:07 remember what they did when they called 9:10 in eighty-six percent of the rupee's and 9:13 they're trying to turn it into a 9:14 cashless society now people have bank 9:17 accounts now they're using that Bank 9:20 accounting information to know who the 9:22 people are and to see what they can sell 9:24 them 9:25 it goes back to our working with a core 9:27 of financial we talk about blockchain we 9:31 talk about cashless societies and though 9:35 we do is we forecast the trends and they 9:37 tell you what companies to invest in and 9:40 why and here's an example of the why 9:43 India's radical experiment Andy 9:47 monetizing is providing an opportunity 9:49 for insurance companies to reach a 9:53 customer base that has long proved 9:56 elusive AXA has used the push to get 10:00 more Indians using banks to sign up more 10:03 than 1 million new customers to its 10:06 accident insurance over the past three 10:09 months according to the French ensure 10:12 the plans come as Prime Minister Modi 10:16 announced late last year that he would 10:20 scrap eighty-six percent of India's cash 10:22 supply as part of a plan to nudge people 10:26 towards banks AXA hopes this will allow 10:31 it to get previously unbanked Indians 10:35 used to the concept of insurance 10:37 allowing the group eventually to sell a 10:42 large range of products such as life 10:44 motorbike and health insurance again 10:50 there's more to it than just the outward 10:54 trends are the implications so moving on 10:58 to some global news remember going back 11:01 to the dollar going back to gold going 11:04 back to destabilization going back to 11:07 the Trump victory 11:09 it's that populist movement sweeping 11:11 throughout france and the netherlands 11:14 and germany and italy and other 11:17 countries so now in France as we know 11:20 that guy's full on the fraud was caught 11:23 putting his wife and his children on a 11:26 payroll of almost a million dollars they 11:29 made for doing nothing and that's not 11:31 unique to him in France they do it you 11:34 know it's a rigged system like so many 11:36 others but here's what he has to say it 11:42 was unacceptable in the past no longer 11:44 is mr. Ilan said during a press 11:46 conference at his campaign headquarters 11:48 yesterday quote it was a mistake i 11:53 deeply regret it and apologize to the 11:55 French people you know if that I'm sick 12:04 and tired of these clowns that get 12:07 caught and always say oh it was a 12:10 mistake 12:11 I apologize it it's all a mistake in 12:15 your apologize when you get caught your 12:18 little slime balls and they all do it 12:21 except of course the socio pads that 12:24 declare war and it's never our most 12:27 steak like your Obama your bush in your 12:30 Clinton's it's never a mistake when 12:34 you're sociopaths like Hillary Clinton 12:37 we Came we saw he died he as she says 12:41 when they tell her how did she feel when 12:46 she found out 12:47 Moammar Qaddafi was murdered brutalized 12:51 sodomized with nine 12:52 yeah so anyway the clouds that want to 12:56 keep running 12:57 they apologized for it we have a big 13:01 story developing here and i want to put 13:03 it into context i'm going to read again 13:07 what I've already done the going back 13:09 because tracking trends and 13:11 understanding where we are how we got 13:12 here where we're going to only have to 13:14 go back to Saturday us imposes sanctions 13:17 on iran signaling new approach to quote 13:20 bad behavior that's what 13:22 michael Flynn the president's new 13:24 national sector security adviser called 13:26 it and he said we will no longer 13:28 tolerate her Ron's provocations that 13:31 threaten our interest rate cut sony what 13:34 are our interests that Iran is 13:38 threatening to kill Assad maybe that one 13:41 huh 13:42 no no no I know it's supporting those 13:45 people over there in Lebanon that fight 13:47 against the invasion of Israel 13:50 oh that one oh no I know the one in 13:53 Yemen the United States engines we all 13:55 have it the folks in joplin missouri 13:57 they care about Yemen more than anything 14:00 and in flint michigan more than their 14:02 water so anyway I'm building this to 14:06 show you what's going on 14:07 remember odd yesterday i read defense 14:11 secretary John mad dog mattis said Iran 14:16 was the single biggest state sponsor of 14:18 terrorism in the world and you're hurt 14:20 all they have a little flunkies repeat 14:23 that cheap talking point that the Trump 14:27 administration's throwing out whether 14:29 it's little the poly Ryan all the rest 14:33 of them already monster whatever you 14:36 want to call them another little piece 14:38 of crap talking point Iran now tied 14:42 together Israel Knesset agrees to seize 14:45 Palestinian land they voted on a bill 14:49 that allows the Israeli government 14:50 unilaterally she's land privately owned 14:54 by Palestinians making it state property 14:57 and then transferring the settlers did 14:59 not settlers let's stop this settlement 15:01 crap for little boys and girls they're 15:04 real estate developers how about that 15:06 maybe condominium developers it's real 15:10 estate man I know God was a real estate 15:13 agent the Bible was a land deed let me 15:17 go on the construction of settlements in 15:19 the occupied territory immediate impact 15:22 of the law is directional actively 15:24 legalized some 4,000 israeli settler 15:27 units illegally built on privately owned 15:31 Palestinian land and it doesn't apply to 15:34 us she's 4,000 15:35 in units but to all land owned by 15:38 Palestinians anywhere in Palestine 15:41 original Palestine i forgot goal is 15:45 getting Ashkenazi over there it came 15:47 down to Israel 15:49 yes she said there's no such thing as 15:50 Palestine anyway setting the stage for a 15:53 wholesale dispossession of what land is 15:57 legally owned by the Palestinians and of 15:59 course these quotes settlements are 16:02 illegal illegal under international law 16:06 it's a land-grab and Al and feel so I 16:08 had his Netanyahu comment about this 16:10 he's over there in the UK quote Iran 16:14 seeks to annihilate Israel it says so 16:18 openly it seeks to conquer the Middle 16:20 East 16:21 oh yeah they invaded Olivia now they 16:23 invaded iraq i think it was Afghanistan 16:27 and know all the reports are in Yemen 16:31 they're not supporting the roofies there 16:34 are different sect different tribe no 16:37 evidence at all 16:39 it threatens the West oh yeah I know 16:45 yeah California is really on the threat 16:47 over there 16:48 it threatens the world will all the 16:51 whole world look at the propaganda 16:53 shooting out of this guy's mouth and 16:56 gets away with it and it offers 16:58 provocation after provocation this 17:02 monotony Netanyahu said okay let's try 17:06 the ante Iranian deal together Trump 17:12 Israel settlers get your mind off the 17:17 other issues as we still land and blame 17:21 it on the Iranians remember we're moving 17:25 toward war if they continue in this 17:26 direction but it's your choice you can 17:30 occupy piece will go to war 17:33 this is gerald Celente and had some of 17:34 today's trends in the news
