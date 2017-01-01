Robert Kiyosaki
Geopolitical analysis 2017: Europe
Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.
I am scared about what is happening here in Europe. Maybe you don't read much history, but I do, and Europeans have been killing each other for millennia before the post WW2 period and the EU. Last time we saw nationalism on the rise in Europe, bad things happened. A particular dude with a weird mustache was involved.
Western Europe has an important here 0:02 ahead many EU member states will hold 0:05 elections and carry out crucial 0:07 political reforms the union will be 0:09 tested from within by nationalists and 0:11 populist forces from without factors 0:14 such as immigration security and even 0:16 the return of hundreds of former isis 0:18 members will create much anxiety in 0:21 Europe in part one of the analysis we 0:24 will go over the challenges that Western 0:26 Europe faces in 2017 the next episode 0:29 will focus on Eastern Europe and Russia 0:32 my name is Sherman and welcome to 0:34 caspian report if you want to help our 0:36 channel to produce more original content 0:38 like this please check out our 0:40 fundraising page at patreon.com / kappa 0:43 p.m. report as explained in the Middle 0:46 East report the gradual decline of Isis 0:48 in Syria and Iraq will force therefore 0:50 members to return to their European host 0:53 patient's harboring violent intentions 0:55 for instance in 2016 more than 200 0:59 radical fighters returned from the 1:01 Middle East to the United Kingdom alone 1:03 in 2017 the number of returning jihadist 1:07 will exceed that of the previous year as 1:10 a countermeasure European intelligence 1:12 services will boost their efforts to 1:14 deal with the increased security threats 1:16 certainly many plots will be unfolded 1:19 however complete security cannot be 1:21 guaranteed it's inevitable that many 1:24 attacks will slip through the cracks as 1:26 a result in 2017 we will see a 1:29 continuation if not a search of 1:31 terrorist attacks in Western Europe 1:34 moreover these attacks will come at a 1:36 crucial time many European states are 1:39 scheduled to hold elections or past 1:41 reforms over the course of the year for 1:44 terrorist cells 2017 will be the 1:47 ultimate opportunity to exploit these 1:49 fault lines radical groups will use 1:52 terrorism 250 public agenda and shift 1:55 the political polls the objective of 1:57 these attacks is not to cause physical 1:59 damage but to polarize european 2:02 societies as well as isolate European 2:04 Muslims which will then contribute to 2:06 the recruitment of additional radical 2:09 fighters other than security threats 2:11 Western Europe 2:13 pieces and abundance of internal 2:15 complications 2:16 one example is breakfast with the 2:18 approval of the Parliament the British 2:20 leadership will implement article 50 of 2:23 the lisbon treaty in the spring of 2017 2:25 by activating the article of the UK will 2:29 begin a two-year departure course led by 2:31 the european commission 2:33 however the activation of article 50 2:35 will shake governmental policy every 2:38 detail about the xbox will be met with 2:41 opposition of a dilemma concerning 2:43 breakfast will continue to play out in 2:45 2018 and even 2019 but in 2017 as 2:50 article 50 is activated the harsh 2:53 realities of breakfast was practicing 2:55 him the level of uncertainty will 2:57 culminate in a rican national currency 3:00 and lower economic growth long as 3:02 primary objective will be to include as 3:05 many goods and services as possible in 3:07 its milk free trade agreement with 3:09 Russell's a possible outcome is that the 3:12 UK agrees to enter the e use customs 3:16 union this is a trade bloc which imposes 3:18 a common external tariff on all goods 3:21 entering the Union another showdown 3:23 between Pro and anti brexit camps will 3:26 occur there in the vote on the great 3:28 repeal bill somewhere in the summer 3:30 British lawmakers will debate whether to 3:33 instantly abolish the 1972 european 3:36 communities act which gives the laws of 3:39 the EU legal supremacy in the UK 3:42 meanwhile in France the nation will be 3:44 preoccupied with the presidential 3:46 elections scheduled for April and May 3:49 most of the candidates share a similar 3:52 policy on security and immigration and 3:55 nearly every major political party will 3:58 criticize the EU and the socialist 4:00 government the candidate disagree 4:02 however on economic policy therefore 4:05 french voters will essentially choose 4:07 whether they prefer protectionism or 4:10 free market economy among the main 4:12 contenders is left end of the National 4:14 Front her approval ratings have sharply 4:17 risen in the past few years mostly due 4:20 to her tough stance on immigration and 4:22 security another major contender 4:25 salon of the centre-right Republican 4:27 Party he served as the prime minister of 4:29 france under the sarkozy administration 4:32 in all likelihood alone will coordinate 4:35 the moderate voters against the pen and 4:38 seek to secure a victory 4:40 still even in defeat depends 4:42 anti-globalization and nationalist 4:45 sentiment will only strengthen 4:46 international 17 in Italy the 4:50 resignation of Prime Minister ng has 4:52 enabled new general elections which are 4:54 scheduled for 2018 however a major 4:57 political reform will take place in 2017 5:01 of the Constitutional Court of Italy is 5:03 most likely to approve a new legislation 5:06 to reform the electoral law which will 5:08 introduce a proportional electoral 5:10 system the new electrical system will 5:13 force political parties to form 5:15 coalition's insurance however the 5:18 changes are meant to reduce the 5:19 influence of Italy's Euroskeptic 5:21 political party the five star movement 5:24 to the north in the kingdom of the 5:26 Netherlands Dutch politicians will also 5:29 prepare for new general elections in 5:31 March although small in size the country 5:34 is one of the wealthiest members of the 5:36 EU yet 5:37 like most of Europe nationalist and 5:40 Europe skeptic forces will play a major 5:42 role in the voting process will serve 5:45 the leader of the party for freedom is 5:47 leading in the polls 5:49 however centrist the Dutch political 5:51 forces are likely to form coalition's in 5:54 an effort to prevent willders from 5:56 ascending to power but to accommodate 5:59 the coalition government and the Dutch 6:01 centrist forces are likely to refute the 6:04 authority of the European Commission 6:05 germany is another core EU member that 6:09 the hold elections in 2017 6:11 however the German parliamentary 6:13 elections are scheduled for September 6:15 and october which means that the outcome 6:17 of the elections will mostly depend on 6:19 the outcome of the French elections and 6:22 italian reforms of moderates remaining 6:24 control in Paris and Rome have been 6:27 Berlin will mostly focus on immigration 6:29 and security 6:30 however if nationalist parties will be 6:33 neighboring elections and then the 6:35 german elections will react 6:37 focus on damage control since the German 6:40 economy out stress the German people's 6:42 ability to consume the economy is 6:45 export-driven at least half of the 6:47 german gdp comes from exports and about 6:50 half of the exports are designated for 6:52 other EU members 6:54 furthermore many of the EU regulations 6:57 are designed to facilitate expert 6:59 dependency in other words Germany needs 7:02 the european union without the e use 7:05 free trade zone the country will face an 7:08 economic crisis as well as increased 7:10 social and political tensions Germany's 7:13 dependency on the European regulations 7:15 will determine Chancellor miracles 7:18 reaction to neighboring france and italy 7:20 if somehow the National Front and Paris 7:23 or the five star movement enrolled 7:25 prevails the german elections will focus 7:28 on finances stimulus packages national 7:31 currencies trade regulations and 7:33 basically start preparing the country 7:35 for a post Union environment 7:38 the thing is the moment of the national 7:40 forces gain power in France or Italy 7:43 they would organize referendums believe 7:45 the eurozone such a referendum would 7:48 even need to succeed the mirror 7:51 announcement of such an intent in a 7:53 quarry you state would trigger banks to 7:55 relocate their font across the continent 7:58 and the process the collapse of the euro 8:00 would be set in motion even if moderate 8:03 forces win the elections in 2017 the 8:07 nationalist and popular sentiment will 8:09 only grow stronger next year and 8:11 although the union can bear the 8:13 departure of Greece and the United 8:15 Kingdom it cannot survive the retro love 8:18 France or Italy we have mentioned this 8:21 before but there are just too many 8:22 conflicting interests within the 8:25 European Union its collapse may be 8:27 irreversible elsewhere in Europe the 8:30 refugee crisis will continue to divide 8:32 the nation some government will toughen 8:35 national migration laws and the pork 8:37 refugees others will seek to reintroduce 8:40 border controls within the Schengen zone 8:42 one of the leading complications of the 8:45 refugee crisis is the fact that the flow 8:47 of refugees arrived in southern European 8:51 states such as greece and italy yet the 8:53 destination of the migrants and refugees 8:56 is western and northern Europe like most 9:00 of the e use predicaments whether its 9:02 financial legislative or social there is 9:05 a lack of coordinated planning as such 9:08 european space will fail to set up a 9:11 coherent migration policy 1 prime 9:14 example of this failure is the e use 9:17 migration agreement with turkey Brussels 9:19 is supposed to grant recent 9:21 liberalisation to turkish citizens by 9:23 october 2017 9:25 however given the growing Euroskeptic 9:27 circumstances Brussels will fail to 9:30 honor its commitments to Ankara 9:32 subsequently this grant turkey the legal 9:35 rights to abandon the migration treaty 9:38 altogether but to avoid upsetting turkey 9:40 at the European Union is likely to delay 9:43 the visa liberalisation rather than to 9:46 deny it completely still however 9:48 Brussels is merely postponing a crisis 9:51 not solving one and Part two of the 9:54 European analysis we will focus on 9:57 Eastern Europe and NATO's entanglement 9:59 with Russia we will go over the 10:02 conflicts in Ukraine the militarization 10:04 of the Baltics and much more 10:06 in any case this was a casting report by 10:09 me Sherman I want to extend special 10:11 thanks to the following people on 10:13 patriotism for making this report 10:15 possible and if you want to help our 10:17 channel grow places its patreon.com / 10:20 casting report anyway thank you for 10:23 watching and sold
