Deep State War - 7 Russian Officials Found Dead !! #Putin #KGB #Russia
please open mind discern this in all information februari 28 2017 deep state war seven Russian officials murdered or found dead since election day posted on the freethought project.com by claire burnish Russian diplomats seem to be an endangered species as seven officials have been found dead under mysterious or unexplained circumstances just since election day and although any link remains as yet unprovable the death certainly provoke a number of questions one sergei kravinoff first is the perplexing case of Sergei Christmas disputable a consular duty commander at the Russian consulate in Manhattan died on november eight election day under perhaps the most problematic circumstances of any of the deaths listed found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor inside the consulate creative suffered blunt-force trauma to the head initially reported as received in a fall from the roof of the building and passed away before emergency services could reach the scene consular officials quickly backtracked that crevice died after plunging over the building instead insisting he suffered a heart attack but the diplomats lack of paper trails and ambiguity from officials about his career position make the death appear to be far from ordinary that position is no ordinary security guard reported both feet on Christmas ambiguous role at the consulate according to other public russian-language descriptions of the duty commander position of privilege would have been in charge of among other things prevention of sabotage and suppression of attempts of secret intrusion into the consulate in other words it was Christmas job to make sure US intelligence agencies didn't have ears in the building to Andrey Karloff on December nineteenth Russian ambassador to Turkey andrey karlov met his fate while giving a speech at an art exhibit in Ankara whenever lot more Delta and off-duty turkish riot police officer fired several shots from behind fatally wounding the diplomat and injuring several others Elton proceeded to declare jihad and implored the terrified small crowd of attendees and press do not forget Aleppo do not forget Syria it was later revealed alta have used his law enforcement identification to enter the gallery but at the time russian president vladimir putin railed against the attacker insecurity allowing him to enter the exhibit russia through Turks eyes without issue and the possible implications for resolving the conflict in Syria stating this murder is clearly a provocation aimed at undermining the improvement and normalization of russian-turkish relations as well as undermining a peace process in Syria promoted by Russia Turkey Iran and other countries interested in settling the conflict in Syria three petrol Paul chicago at some point on the same day and prior to the brazen assassination of Karloff Petra Paul she cost a senior diplomat in the Latin America division at the Russian Foreign Ministry side in his Moscow apartment of a gunshot wound to the head an announcement of the suspicious death did not become public until a few hours after al10 to shock the world in Ankara detailed information on Paul she cost untimely demise remains difficult to obtain reports at the time alleged authorities found two bullet shells on the scene in a firearm under a sink in the bathroom for Oleg your abington ex-kgb chief all like you're grabbing can believe to have assisted former British spy Christopher steel with the Lord dossier alleging explicit x by President Donald Trump was found dead in his black Lexus on December 29 arriving can have been close to Igor sukkin a former deputy prime minister and now head of state-owned oil company Rosneft and had acted as icky liaison between skin and Putin although validity of the contents of that dossier have been called into serious question arriving can't alleged involvement in compiling me information makes his death dubious by nature an investigation is ongoing five and three mountain despite living alone on a tightly guarded street Andrey melon head of the consular section at Russia's Embassy in Athens was found on the floor of his bedroom by a member of the embassy staff with no evidence of a break-in the official said on condition of anonymity reuters reported january nine authorities also told Reuters there were no indications mountain had been murdered but homicide officials are investigating the death due to his status as a diplomat six Alexander catechin on january 26 Russian ambassador to India 67-year old Alexander catechin who had served in the position since 2009 and spent over two decades as a diplomat died in New Delhi awesome lively from heart failure although it appeared the man's death was unrelated to the others and had been natural the timing in conjunction with karlov Paul shit off arriving can and melon and raised some eyebrows seven Vitaly Churkin then last week Russian ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin died one day before his 65th birthday in New York City reportedly of a heart failure according to the new york times on februari 20th the Russian government said he died suddenly but did not specify a cost the new york city police said there were no indications of foul play however after reported according to abs-cbn a post-mortem examination of chickens body showed the presence of poison in his kidneys allegedly the diplomat had had late supper at around midnight hours before his death perpetrators could have added an unknown substance in his food sure can have been a vocal critic of hypocritical Western foreign policy particularly concerning military actions in Syria and obituaries in the Guardian stated shirk and hated the more Allison tone of his us British and French counterparts on the UN Security Council who he felt were not only hypocritical but we're playing to the global gallery and aiming to score rhetorical points instead of looking for compromises that could lead to the resolution of differences this applied particularly to the war in Syria about which Western governments tabled resolutions that could lead in the Russian view to fall scale military intervention against the Syrian government in which they knew Churkin was bound to veto Russia preferred to produce resolutions that criticized the Syrian Army for using disproportionate force and sought agreement on ceasefires sure can consulted the Security Council's five permanent members on these resolutions but chose not to provoke vetoes when he realized there was no consensus what if anything this growing Russian diplomat body count actually means might never be fully known but many suspect the deaths of infamous article covered war between the deep state and Russia particularly as hostilities continue mostly unabated as a shift in power away from the ailing imperialist u.s. Empire gathers speed thanks for listening and watching
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
“once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason
“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger
“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger
"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin
The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin
Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL
“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss
“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941
Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN
There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki
The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux
“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus
The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros
"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.
This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.
By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."
USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924
Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN
Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN
"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker
Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they make you king ....
Bob Dylan
"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich
There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle
Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon
The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow
When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE
Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE
The one who Controls the Education System , Controls Perception UNKNOWN
"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything."
Albert EinsteinIn The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN
UNKNOWN
Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN
Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul
"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff
You can love your Country and not your Government
Jesse Ventura
" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck
"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones
"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan
"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato
The world is a tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo
"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN
"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN
"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN
"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."
Serial Killer Richard Ramirez
"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is liberty."
Thomas Jefferson
Albert Einstein
Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki
Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki
" Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki
"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson
Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson
“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki
"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way
"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN
The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki
"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford
What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN
If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki
"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin
"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell
Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN
Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki
“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb
"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN
Let me tell you why you're here. You're here because you know something. What you know you can't explain, but you feel it. You've felt it your entire life, that there's something wrong with the world. You don't know what it is, but it's there, like a splinter in your mind, driving you mad. It is this feeling that has brought you to me. Do you know what I'm talking about?
Morpheus The Matrix 1999
No comments:
Post a Comment