Baltimore Whistleblower Teacher Says 'All Systems Down' in City Schools
this is terrible and Stephen Janis 0:06 reporting for the real news network in 0:07 Baltimore City Maryland the crumbling 0:09 Baltimore City school system faces yet 0:11 another setback school CEO Sonia Sonia 0:14 lisa says the 129 million dollar deficit 0:17 is due to declining enrollment and 0:19 generous future contracts the red ink is 0:21 pumped and cutbacks with layoffs plan 0:23 for over 1,000 employees including 0:25 features but questions about money 0:27 usually land here at North Avenue it's 0:29 the whole of the city school bureaucracy 0:31 with something isn't just bloated but 0:33 wasteful as part of our ongoing 0:34 investigation into the details of how 0:36 the city does and does not work we have 0:39 an exclusive interview with a city 0:40 teacher who peels back the curtain on 0:42 spending and reveals just how bad city 0:44 schools are before the cuts and he also 0:47 offered solutions on how to serve 0:48 teachers and students better we disguise 0:51 his identity in order to protect him 0:52 from retaliation that's even more money 0:54 that were generated by the casinos that 0:56 was supposed to be a lot of to the 0:57 school budget what happened to them 0:59 well as an excellent article by Luke 1:01 water from the Baltimore some point out 1:03 of the 1.7 billion dollars that has been 1:05 taken by casinos of a very little of it 1:06 is gone to fun increases in funding for 1:09 school which is where the money was 1:10 promised which shows the city is always 1:12 in a rock and a hard place we have 1:13 casinos but the the city is actually 1:16 experienced budget cuts since the 1:18 casinos have an open so it has more 1:20 government city you put on top of that 1:21 the tax breaks of the test which 1:23 technically reduce the city's overall 1:25 test value and thus reduce the amount of 1:27 money to the school get some skates 1:29 state based on funny mechanism and the 1:31 school system is actually suffering even 1:33 more now Mary Catherine Pugh just agree 1:35 to the consent decree that she was going 1:37 to a lot of fair amount of money for the 1:39 Baltimore City Police Department 1:40 what does this mean for school well this 1:42 again shows how baltimore continues to 1:45 fund policing but you know schools are 1:46 always secondary I mean the biggest part 1:48 of the city budget goes to police 1:51 fundings about 500 million the fraction 1:54 that 200-something million goes through 1:55 teachers recently the mayor said she was 1:58 a lot of 3 million dollars to hire 100 2:01 more police officers to patrol positions 2:03 meanwhile they're going to cut hundred 2:04 twenty million dollars from from school 2:06 that is not today it's gonna cut is that 2:08 the school has a deficit that they can't 2:09 pay for so it's a school system was fun 2:11 is 2:12 to the police department it wouldn't be 2:13 a budget deficit so clearly we're still 2:16 in that dilemma we're paying more in the 2:17 police and we already teach and now it's 2:19 good to our interview with our 2:20 whistleblower i'm gonna give you a 2:22 typical bigger than the bell will ring 2:23 many kids will come to class will be in 2:26 the hallway supposed to be staff and 2:29 administrative staff to deal with that 2:30 kids are still in the hallway are by 2:33 first second period glory small part i'm 2:37 in my room in the hallway there's no arm 2:41 censorship of anyway which are you know 2:46 what I here all day here 2:48 shit bitch motherfucker nigger all day 2:51 every day and every combination of that 2:53 all they be able to talk to the teacher 2:55 that way to the kids there's no 2:58 consequences for that arm so truth is a 3:01 big problem in and outside of the school 3:03 no discipline no consequences arm and we 3:08 haven't even gotten to academically with 3:10 the kids are so they trusted the I ready 3:12 to ask this year 3:13 ninety-seven percent of the sort of the 3:17 seniors we're reading on a knot on 12 3:21 grade level nineteen percent only three 3:24 percent of the kids reading our 12th 3:25 grade level any average grade level was 3:27 about 50 grade experience but they are 3:30 in all fairness they are over tested i 3:32 think it might play four weeks of 3:34 testing this year so we have these 3:36 testing arm windows which they're 3:39 supposed to carry on his tests but they 3:41 had all the kind of pretest you have in 3:43 every class in the beginning when you 3:45 come in and some teachers can see where 3:47 you are but they have already testing 3:49 can have HSA testing in october they 3:52 have agency testing again in December 3:54 the PARCC testing begin here also they 3:57 have Park testing again in the right 3:59 after the holiday with HSA testing again 4:01 then they have part testing and I 4:04 already testing and PSA testing or 4:06 whatever you just come down the pipeline 4:08 again in the in the end of the year 4:10 which basically destroyed the fort order 4:12 so it's testing testing testing testing 4:15 testing all the time and there's other 4:17 tests to this 4:18 and I just so that's a big problem also 4:21 so how does it how does it limit your 4:23 ability to teach me your ways to do your 4:25 ability to teach what I mean it'sit's 4:27 she first was a huge destruction in your 4:30 day and the kids are in and out of class 4:32 after that lends them be more truly 4:35 cannot be an excuse to wear around some 4:38 more just and I just gave you on the 4:40 reading well if you're all your testing 4:42 is reading comprehension so you know 4:46 that's left time for instruction the 4:47 kids are lacking reading skills that are 4:49 being tested for the reading skills 4:50 which we already know their lack of 4:52 course we know they're not going to 4:54 perform a hub jazz the kids are you know 4:57 and which is unfair and you can't use 4:59 other types of metrics because the state 5:02 of the city as invested in these you 5:05 know these products of princeton review 5:06 and stuff like that you know you call 5:08 this morning from all over the country 5:10 to to give you details 5:13 tell us about the physical environment 5:14 there's about rest rat feces and every 5:17 one arm from like not been taking 5:21 pictures just wouldn't believe the other 5:25 species everywhere so you know if you 5:27 clean your desk or if you come the next 5:28 day will be well species on your desk 5:32 again 5:33 oh I haven't had an open window in my 5:36 room for four years that particular 5:38 school man and I've been beautiful rooms 5:41 are so he probably will be no heat to 5:47 numerous days throughout the year or 5:49 will be blistering hot they were closed 5:50 school 5:51 oh so you're always cold in the 5:55 wintertime and of course the kids will 5:58 perform at all 5:59 no it's not like that there are lots of 6:02 kids truly an unsupervised and a lot of 6:06 our kids are very very challenged or 6:08 even example 2 3rd 4th week of school 6:11 are added come in we've been put out of 6:14 school I find out later a couple years 6:16 before his behavior the first day of my 6:19 class for five weeks into school 6:22 I'm here and she didn't have a uniform 6:24 after have to stop you on below or 6:27 uniform and the first responders are 6:30 fucking shoot you in the face for asking 6:33 for uniform and you know a couple of the 6:36 other kids were walking down the hallway 6:37 and they just kind of student his way 6:39 into my back to mark anything this back 6:42 them up like you don't want to mess with 6:44 that particular teacher said that he 6:46 actually wrote a month administrator got 6:51 him here and on the administration was 6:52 talking to the kids parents and try to 6:55 attack me together in my room mr. have 6:57 to tackle the boy I'm do away with only 7:00 recharging to try to fight me while 7:02 teaching class don't last of going where 7:05 they won't were worried don't seem the 7:08 wii u for me it's like yeah so it's very 7:10 hostile arm there's no line between 7:15 adult student arm they're entering into 7:18 groups are not supposed to be on 7:20 supervised will be in the teachers 7:21 lounge or teachers officer and was 7:24 computer always tell where they're not 7:26 supposed to be so we'll be opening how 7:29 you have those four outlets in offices 7:32 will be like open outlets with the 7:35 wiring sticking out of there's notices 7:38 in the main office about workers were 7:41 coming into work in school 7:42 careful about the lateness bestest but 7:45 if you look around the school there's 7:46 pipes that the wrappings off there's 7:49 holes tiles it's best to stuff the one 7:52 of the administrators offices the floor 7:56 on it was best style that had mold and 7:59 people were starting to have she was 8:01 already having respiratory problems some 8:02 of the other students finding that bad 8:04 up in vegetables we replace that another 8:07 story but in having that suits your the 8:09 proper equipment to bring the best out 8:11 of the air you get the idea of the the 8:14 world i was in my first on 89 years 8:18 teaching of a woman died of cancer that 8:21 we made three or four times the asbestos 8:23 level to the EPA adjusted and I call the 8:26 EPA made the principal very upset i want 8:29 to get tested again 8:30 very high level of specificity so 8:32 teachers and students are being exposed 8:34 to that kind of thing I guess have 8:36 recovered 20 years by come down with 8:38 asbestosis you'll know why write it but 8:40 yeah I mean it's that bad you can't 8:43 drink the water 8:44 you know the go to clean air and water 8:46 act 173 so you've got to be able to look 8:49 left and right in school and water is 8:51 free and readily available 8:53 you'd be lucky if you can find the water 8:55 jugs in our school because you can't 8:57 drink any of the water there are signs 8:59 that you can't drink the water but you 9:00 wash your hands with it and I'm thinking 9:02 you know pretty educated final swallow 9:05 it but I can absorb it through my skin I 9:07 guess that's that's okay to the lake 9:10 water right so there's no water readily 9:12 available because you're constantly 9:13 looking for water thirsty you get there 9:16 the custom be going there's no water in 9:18 the jug jug humidity place to go search 9:21 for water and of course that runs into 9:23 do you have a pass your class too much 9:25 is going to get distracted with other 9:28 kids in the hallway cause other 9:30 encounters that we have people to cover 9:32 all the hallways but always are clear 9:36 we have plenty of extra administrators 9:38 are not allowed to discipline anybody 9:41 has been literally get permission for 9:43 the avenue to do anything posted 9:46 suspension or anything like that they 9:48 can even had in-school suspension that 9:50 only can be up to 45 minutes because 9:52 you're keeping a child from adventure 9:54 education as they don't want black boys 9:58 do have or minorities in general 10:01 especially black nails to have 10:02 hydrangeas suspension official report 10:05 last week had black kids are suspended 10:08 for five times as much as what 10:10 so of course to keep this down is 10:11 whether we put all the violence in 10:13 schools we don't want to be known as 10:14 dangerous schools and Michael dangerous 10:16 city in the world you would think that 10:19 your common sense will tell you people 10:21 supposed to be rough know what is it 10:23 right now at this point you think that's 10:25 critical about what was going on 10:27 specific 10:28 really grateful that people need to know 10:29 they don't know i think that they need 10:31 to understand all systems are down 10:34 there's this huge amount of graft and 10:35 corruption of the kids are being 10:38 neglected to civil rights being charged 10:40 upon teachers staff are very stressful 10:44 hostile environment are there is no 10:49 discipline the code of conduct is a 10:52 travesty are the balls not enforce 10:56 people are not safe 10:58 I mean I could go on and on and on it's 10:59 just in and I wish it was just one 11:01 school you close out but it's the whole 11:04 system the whole system is that way and 11:07 you can pick up any random teacher and 11:10 bring them in here and they were 11:12 comfortable sharing with you they would 11:14 say the same things i'm saying so I'm 11:16 not special in that regard at all 11:18 yeah you said that you were saved by 11:21 school in some way or did Emmett area 11:22 can you tell me that well no I was 11:25 younger I was in the system you work and 11:28 I couldn't read in like a lot of these 11:32 kids I was tested very lofty was 11:34 reported at one point above retarded 11:37 especially the I cheat a straight which 11:40 that we start now 11:41 oh that's exactly read so that people 11:45 can hear will act out in some way 11:47 because you're she's seeing some 11:48 terrible home and make them special and 11:51 was kind of what was happening with me 11:53 are their locations woefully deficient 11:55 blah blah blah but they worked with me 11:59 on my reading and i went from either not 12:02 being read to 12:03 I think the first book i completed the 12:05 Shogun just like you know 10 inches 12:08 taking the pen creek so that it doesn't 12:10 excited and they and they worked with 12:12 you right so I was a kid that was kind 12:15 of part of the street been displaced you 12:18 know and and public school had activity 12:21 that was there from every morning simply 12:24 12 hours a day 12:25 by the time I got done with 12:26 extracurriculars and sports so I might 12:29 have going to soccer practice and then 12:31 I'm but it has been evening 12:34 so it kept me busy so where the 12:37 consequences this stuff isn't addressed 12:39 with last year this time the consequence 12:43 was the city bird you can't 12:45 disenfranchised people that you know the 12:48 kids might be woefully deficient 12:49 academically but they're not stupid they 12:53 can see what's going on and I think 12:54 you're going to see more what you saw 12:56 last year with the right you have people 12:57 who are are they want to do well we know 13:02 what the dead end I mean for years like 13:04 it you're telling me I'm not gonna make 13:05 it past 15 they don't have the skill 13:07 sets are they already have their own 13:11 issues you know obviously the the home 13:14 is just broken up in this country that 13:16 was coming up you know single-parent 13:18 families were the more the exception of 13:21 the North now the opposite the kids both 13:23 pair they don't tell anybody it's almost 13:26 like a stigma they have your parents for 13:29 people in your family that loves you you 13:31 know that you're taking care of because 13:33 everybody's got to be miserable your 13:34 misery loves company is coming that's 13:36 kind of the attitude buy less stuff so 13:38 I'm gonna make sure everybody around 13:39 means life is messed up 13:41 oh so I think that we created this 13:43 underclass of the majority of the 13:46 population remember any % e welfare 13:49 white people with long way people not 13:51 just a minority thing administration is 13:53 there to support us not to you know 13:56 people were shorter like big brother and 13:59 try to determine if you misstep in some 14:00 way and try to you know the weed out 14:03 those are the consequences of teachers 14:04 being terrible blame kill the society of 14:07 our failure 14:08 yeah I make the economist semester 14:09 making a kid just for from September to 14:13 December the in january i'm at this 14:15 measure class and somehow when they get 14:17 to me like that went great 14:19 it's my fault but your own life right so 14:23 it's like it's you know i'm going to see 14:25 the kids because mainly because you 14:26 truly somebody very few encounters with 14:29 kids somehow I'm responsible for 14:31 everything that occurred this kid's life 14:33 in every action that is happened 14:35 I think that you know you get into these 14:36 situations where the administrators are 14:39 possibly do not want to make a decision 14:41 to micromanage and so of course the 14:44 pecking order to come down the teachers 14:46 because they are being squeezed they 14:48 can't solve anything and not allowed to 14:51 have solutions any of the talented 14:53 principles under any CEOs get fired the 14:57 moment battle they can't be micromanaged 14:59 so they'll say be creative to all these 15:03 things blah blah blah blah but then when 15:07 they do the fire during you a newsreel 15:10 reporter on CNN 15:12 maybe what you doing at school lets you 15:13 know teachers do require the kids will 15:16 come out of juvenile detention and 15:18 they'll say school just like jail 15:19 Matthew come to school every day and 15:22 you're wanted every kid in the school 15:25 diabetic and their-their wanted with a 15:28 metal detector everyday their belongings 15:31 are searched and they are basically 15:34 friston wanted every day that we started 15:38 a very their search and wanted to school 15:41 if you're creating these people who are 15:43 ignorant of the world around them like 15:46 the skill sets to work you might think 15:48 about schools not college its work 15:51 preparing interactive citizens to be 15:55 part of the democracy in other words 15:58 they're in charge they need to vote in 16:01 Google jury duty you'd pay taxes don't 16:04 like something to be able to City 16:05 Council petitioner's counsel make your 16:08 voice heard and run for office to 16:09 support the body or right do something 16:11 about the surrounding the neighborhood 16:13 but what happened to the county there's 16:14 no heat 16:15 you're not in school they fix the heat 16:17 you come back to school 16:19 you know that last year when they had 16:21 that big thing about the 16:22 air-conditioning beginning of the year 16:23 we were dying in the world that one week 16:26 he had the mystery heat and dr. Thornton 16:29 who got fired then God are we knew you 16:32 would not last was terrible 16:34 no offense was terrible oh he said 16:37 nothing 16:38 we have a they have a you know just 92 16:40 degrees or 120 degrees by eleven o'clock 16:43 or something close the school just like 16:46 it agrees it's going to be 90 degree 16:48 right so we have no heat but all that 16:51 story came out about the county schools 16:53 without air conditioning unit up work 16:56 not a peep about baltimore city until 16:58 like eight months later old city by the 17:01 way doesn't have that you think about 17:02 the county much viruses you watch all 17:05 the buildings that dilapidated the kids 17:08 were used with the teachers were useless 17:10 if you have the power to make some 17:12 changes you can wave a lot and you could 17:14 actually get the mayor to do something 17:17 for you or you could change something 17:18 north avenue 17:19 what would you want to see change what 17:21 policy with you want to put in place who 17:23 would you want to see in charge so the 17:25 first thing is without discipline you 17:28 have no control 17:29 so if you're not going to force the wall 17:31 back to force the rules you have to make 17:33 sure the school where it's safe 17:35 you can forget me everything you're 17:36 trying to do and so that's the first 17:39 thing the other thing is i would have 17:40 real food spend money keep people in 17:43 their cooking food we know there's a 17:45 direct correlation kids behavior for a 17:47 lot of kids like me well educated that 17:48 was probably the best meal ideas every 17:50 day so these kids are eating well and 17:53 think what they are eating is poisonous 17:55 and toxic you got to change the food are 17:58 you also have to have convinced schools 18:03 like the extensions important social 18:04 work we should be a whole no health 18:07 facility in their school should be able 18:10 to the wider community shouldn't just be 18:11 babysitting kids during the day should 18:14 be adult classes the facility should be 18:15 able to be used by the community should 18:17 be administrative judge in the evening 18:19 that's the morning to make sure that the 18:21 school and people's money they're 18:24 spending this money that they they have 18:26 taken use the pool we can use the gym 18:27 they can read people to organize those 18:30 things it should be 18:31 community center that's what you're 18:33 paying for why you decided to come 18:35 forward and riding on cock but you know 18:37 for years we were always told that if we 18:40 share any information with the Press 18:44 reporters whatever you get fired which I 18:47 thought was interesting 17 that anywhere 18:49 but you were always very wary of you 18:52 know talking to people with something 18:54 was going on in school system shares 18:56 retaliation from way but it's just at 18:59 the point now where I really don't care 19:01 uh and people need to know what's going 19:06 on and the people do know i think either 19:09 you know don't want to do with it 19:11 because these issues are so pervasive 19:13 arm or you know they are intimidating 19:18 they go a different direction 19:31 this is program and Stephen Janis 19:32 reporting for the real news network in 19:34 Baltimore City Maryland
