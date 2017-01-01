Robert Kiyosaki
ANONYMOUS - This Is What They've Been Hiding From You
we are anonymous 0:19 most of the world the political left in 0:22 particular was blindsided by the results 0:24 of the 2016 election to say that some 0:27 are having a hard time coming to terms 0:29 with the word president Trump and what 0:31 the next four to eight years will bring 0:33 would be an understatement 0:35 those who told you that a trump 0:37 presidency was impossible were quick to 0:39 remix their pre-election narratives 0:41 framing the Donald as something of a 0:43 Hitler 2.0 and attempting to position 0:45 themselves as leaders of a new 0:47 resistance self-reflection is still off 0:50 the table on the other end of the 0:52 spectrum you have those who took Trump's 0:54 promises at face value and to actually 0:56 believe he will make America great again 0:58 proclaiming the dawn of a new age of 1:00 conservatism as the stock market rose to 1:03 record highs before he actually took 1:05 office both sides are utterly unprepared 1:08 for what's coming 1:09 let's just cut to the chase is trumped 1:12 going to usher in a new era of 1:13 prosperity and innovation or is he going 1:16 to be the one standing in the center 1:17 ring when the circus tent comes down to 1:20 remember some voted for Trump as a 1:22 political lot of cocktail Trump is a 1:24 businessman you say he's going to make 1:27 things happen 1:28 cut taxes because regulation investor 1:31 trillion dollars in infrastructure 1:33 including a generous well punish 1:35 companies that move factories overseas 1:37 rebuild the military wrist or relations 1:41 with Russia start a trade war with China 1:43 and you know a new arms race would 1:45 create jobs there's a lot to unpack 1:48 there and those are debates worth having 1:51 however much of this hinges on a 1:52 variable that Trump doesn't control the 1:55 federal reserve the federal reserve has 1:57 held interest rates near zero for close 2:00 to a decade they also engaged in 2:02 quantitative easing from 2009 to 2014 2:06 accumulating four point five trillion 2:08 dollars worth of mortgage-backed 2:10 securities and treasury notes they are 2:12 still holding those assets by the way 2:14 this inflated stock and bond market 2:16 bubbles of historic proportions when a 2:19 friendly faces in the White House 2:21 crashes are typically attributed to a 2:23 war a terrorist attack or some other 2:26 external variable for example 911 which 2:29 mask the unraveling of the tech bubble 2:31 in 2001 the Trump administration however 2:35 is an excuse in another self word is the 2:38 set is leading towards increasing 2:39 interest rates aggressively in 2017 and 2:43 may engage in any inflationary measures 2:45 to offset Trump infrastructure stimulus 2:48 plan that means that the flow of money 2:50 and credit is about to be tightened it 2:52 also means the Fed is setting itself up 2:54 for a showdown is Trump place by the 2:57 rules you will have to wait until 2018 3:00 to replace Janet Yellen a lot can happen 3:02 within that timeframe Trump's 3:05 personality is a wild card 3:07 he's impulsive he fights dirty she 3:09 fights to win 3:11 he also happens to have a history with 3:13 organized cried if Trump goes to war 3:16 with the Federal Reserve this could get 3:17 out of hand and ways that most can't 3:19 even imagine especially when geopolitics 3:22 are factored and as a result the US 3:24 dollars position as the world reserve 3:26 currency is going to be in play 3:28 add to that backdrop a little social 3:30 unrest on the domestic front its recent 3:33 history serves as any indicator we can 3:35 count on seeing some kind of racially 3:37 charged flashpoint involving the police 3:39 during the Trump administration probably 3:42 before 2017 is over it's also fairly 3:46 safe to say given recent history that 3:49 some of these protests will turn violent 3:50 and destructive the trend has been 3:53 towards escalation having Trump in 3:55 charge will take this to a new level 3:57 Trump ran on a platform of law and order 3:59 and support for the police which 4:02 piggybacked on the perception that over 4:04 my was undermining law enforcement 4:06 during his term in spite of the fact 4:08 that help them greatly accelerated the 4:10 militarization of the police just the 4:12 police that Trump has their back 4:14 is going to influence the police 4:16 response there going to be more 4:18 confident more aggressive and of Trump 4:21 offers even so much as a word of 4:22 encouragement they will go into full 4:24 crack down mode which would of course 4:26 throw gasoline on a fire these tensions 4:29 have the potential of spinning out of 4:31 control especially in the context of an 4:33 economic countered and again Trump's 4:36 personality is a wild-card Trump is also 4:39 about to inherit thanks to obama and 4:41 bush the most extensive and 4:43 technologically advanced surveillance 4:44 apparatus world has ever seen 4:47 Obama expanded the NSA's powers even 4:49 after Trump won by the way the power to 4:52 order extrajudicial assassination is any 4:54 way in the world and a military which 4:56 has been authorized by the NDA day to 5:00 detain anyone anywhere including US 5:03 citizens indefinitely without trial to 5:06 top it off 5:07 Trump is filling his administration with 5:09 former generals some was calm down in 5:11 counterinsurgency experience he has 5:14 everything he needs to implement a 5:16 full-fledged military dictatorship and 5:18 the left has no one to blame but 5:20 themselves 5:21 Trump did not however start off on a 5:24 good foot with the alphabet soup 5:25 agencies he has an enemy contingent in 5:28 the deep state which wants to take them 5:30 down and has the means to do this 5:32 replacing upper management won't be 5:34 enough to neutralize this threat these 5:36 agencies have black budgets and 5:38 off-the-books programs that define 5:40 accountability and lots of experience 5:43 toppling upstart regimes failure to rein 5:45 them in to be fatal 5:47 the most important trap however will be 5:49 on the geopolitical front years of 5:51 backing Sunni jihadist in Syria failed 5:54 to NC the sock and Trump has how to 5:56 reverse US policy Israel was openly 5:59 supporting the Sunni axis they wanted a 6:01 full-frontal regime change in both Syria 6:04 and Iran for many years but the 6:06 aelderman administration tied their 6:08 hands then Russia step and tip the 6:10 balance and the Shiite Crescent not only 6:13 survived but grew stronger israeli / 6:16 Sunni access needs another path to war 6:18 so they're changing tech on January 6:21 thirteenth 2017 just seven days from the 6:25 inauguration Israel bond 6:27 Syrian government airport this provides 6:29 a glimpse of the years to come 6:31 Israel strategy is simple provoke Syria 6:34 and Iran until one of them retaliates 6:36 which would of course provide cover to 6:39 take territory 6:40 turkey is likely to make another move in 6:42 Iraq and or Syria as well 6:44 Turkey has ambitions to expand its 6:46 borders as well while these bodies 6:48 continue nomming German to rebel with US 6:50 government support Israel field 6:53 confident that Trump will defend him at 6:55 all costs 6:56 indeed he has given this impression but 6:58 will he take the bait here Russia is a 7:00 wild card 7:02 what happens is Russia moves quickly to 7:03 provide Syria and Iran with the means of 7:05 defending themselves what happens when 7:08 Putin and Netanyahu are competing for 7:10 Trump's here with all the other 7:12 variables in play will trump even have a 7:14 means to influence the outcome in this 7:16 region expect alliances in the Middle 7:18 East to shift rapidly during the Trump 7:20 years with an expected consequences in 7:23 particular watch for a play on oil that 7:26 undermines the petro dollar making 7:28 America great again was never on the 7:30 menu Trump wasn't supposed to win he was 7:33 supposed to be the decoy this was 7:35 reality television does politics 7:37 literally the Democrats thought he was 7:39 so bad that he would take attention off 7:41 of Hillary's baggage so the Clinton 7:44 campaign pull strings with their friends 7:46 in the media to help him in the 7:47 primaries we notice thanks to the John 7:50 posted email leaks we need to be 7:52 elevating the piper candidates Trump 7:55 Cruz Carson so that they are leaders of 7:58 the pack and tell depressed to take them 8:00 seriously the DNC and their corporate 8:03 media lackeys then work to marginalize 8:06 that Bernie Sanders campaign and use the 8:08 secret agreement backed by leverage to 8:11 prevent him from attacking Clinton this 8:13 was confirmed by the key and female 8:15 leaks 8:16 oops you can't control a lot of cocktail 8:20 so get your popcorn and buckle up the 8:22 show is about to begin then 8:46 but we later realized that whoever does 8:50 become president whether it's trump 8:52 Sanders and Hillary Clinton in the end 8:56 nothing will stop us or the citizens of 8:59 the United States from the inevitable be 9:02 a statewide uprisings mass protests or 9:05 revolution if America ever does have a 9:08 revolution be at one of blood 9:11 we will survive the eve intended spring 9:13 we will survive the even end of summer 9:15 we will survive the even end of autumn 9:17 we will survive the even end of winter 9:20 but at what cost a violent revolution 9:23 will only destroy the very fabric the 9:25 founding fathers fought and struggles so 9:28 indefinite able to place 9:30 however if America has a bloodless 9:32 revolution 9:33 not only will it United masses the 9:36 citizens of other nations will see this 9:38 as a possible and realistic choice if 9:41 the citizens of the United States do 9:43 decidedly deploy a bloodless revolution 9:45 but will stop the citizens from other 9:49 countries from rising up to their own 9:50 petty system by no means is this a call 9:53 to arms nor are we declaring war against 9:56 the United States government we are only 9:59 conveying a message to the masses the 10:01 citizens of America like others who have 10:04 rose up against the system RK nations 10:07 for justice and as we all know America's 10:10 policies affect the globe on the grand 10:12 stage but one has to question what event 10:15 decision or action will be US government 10:19 take which will alert the masses of the 10:21 corrupted body that is the US government 10:23 who will leave this revolution who will 10:26 counter it will we have a revolution of 10:28 the trail in his power struggle like the 10:31 lost revolution in the Arab world many 10:33 will not bother to contemplate this and 10:36 will only find it is not even Ludacris 10:38 some will go far as to say that 10:40 revolutions will never exist anymore is 10:43 a revolution in America truly needed 10:45 right now 10:47 the answer lies within you if it does or 10:48 does not until the majority of the 10:51 masses are not able to striving becoming 10:53 what they want to be in life 10:54 it is in that moment where they will 10:56 write and fight against the system so it 10:59 has to be asked how many more martyrs 11:02 will there be 11:03 how many more voices will have to perish 11:05 with the US citizen Rita noticin care 11:07 until we see sliding with one another 11:10 over the non-essential until we see our 11:13 sin excels we will never see the light 11:15 at the end of the tunnel until then 11:17 however we are nothing more and nothing 11:20 less than slaves and animals yet we are 11:24 also not blind 11:25 we are fully aware of the mitigating 11:27 steps the United States government takes 11:29 to ensure the trust between the people 11:31 is balanced there is interaction with 11:34 these depth of the direction are too 11:36 small and too slow 11:39 such a question however is too early to 11:42 state since our next president is right 11:44 around the corner the fee or she does 11:47 not deliver or fulfill the policy they 11:50 are intended to bring it will be safe to 11:52 say that the current government is no 11:53 longer functional our economy will 11:56 further destabilize our representatives 11:58 will be hailed as unto operated and our 12:01 systems will be destroyed for over a 12:04 decade voting was useless when it comes 12:07 to you as ground corporations and 12:10 lobbyists are the true leaders of this 12:11 country and other ones with the power to 12:13 control our lives 12:15 nevertheless to rebuild our government 12:18 we must first destroy it 12:20 our time for democracy is here our time 12:23 for real changes here we call upon the 12:25 citizens of the United States to stand 12:28 beside us in overthrowing this corrupted 12:30 body and call upon a new era our 12:33 allegiances to those who fought 12:34 tirelessly for justice because they are 12:37 us and we are them 12:39 this operation will be engaged when the 12:42 citizens of the united states begin to 12:44 rise against the government which does 12:46 not hold its democratic values against 12:49 the government that does not listen to 12:51 its people against the government which 12:53 only intends to fulfill its own agenda 12:56 against the government in my only 12:58 functions behind closed doors and 13:00 against the government which sensor 13:02 dissidence we are the common citizen we 13:05 will never forgive we will never forget 13:08 to the United States government and to 13:11 the empires of the world we are not 13:13 terrorists 13:14 we are anonymous we are not criminals 13:17 we are the messengers of the light 13:19 therefore we declare our right on this 13:22 earth to be a man to be a human being to 13:26 be respected as a human being to be 13:29 given the rights of human being in this 13:31 society on this earth in this day which 13:35 we intend to bring into existence 13:37 anything 13:41 [Applause] 13:45 resulting in a unique situation with of 13:51 life 13:52 oh yes they have never had a bloodless 13:56 revolution are not even Halloween 14:04 [Applause] 14:08 you don't have a ranging what you got 14:11 your energy and you don't look you're 14:14 making great 14:15 it's another quite thankful to integrate 14:17 you can cook revolution going to learn 14:23 I really losing a blade but America is 14:28 going to speak with this 14:29 he's the only transient and Prevention 14:33 exporting to become involved in a block 14:37 rather forgot directing level good 14:42 training ground cumin review your email 14:49 and more bloody million American 14:51 Revolution was any reference we can be 14:55 coming down to the revolution 14:57 [Music] 15:10 the worldwide revolution going on 15:22 it goes beyond Mississippi because 15:24 beyond Alabama taught me how 15:26 what if it's revolting against our the 15:31 American being professional and power 15:39 an international 15:43 [Music] 15:47 we are opposed around the world by a 15:52 monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that 15:55 relies primarily on covert means for 15:58 expanding its sphere of influence it is 16:02 a system which has conscripted vast 16:04 human and material resources into the 16:08 building of a tightly knit highly 16:10 efficient machine that combines military 16:13 diplomatic intelligence economic 16:17 scientific and political operations its 16:21 preparations are concealed not published 16:23 its mistakes are buried not headlined it 16:28 decided to silence not trade mobilize 16:33 their together spins holes filled with 16:36 your medicine the little cooperate with 16:39 the government not accept the national 16:41 AV cars do everything in your power to 16:43 restore freedom and your individuality 16:46 going to America starting a country run 16:49 by the situation sporting competitions 16:52 let's go back to the people by the 16:54 people for the people i supposed to read 16:57 institution by institution for you 17:00 stop being scared to stand up and do 17:02 what's necessary to take that 17:04 something's ranking leave government 17:07 full of lies constant flow why 17:11 a drop down against the war we are 17:13 resisting an occupation we want to risk 17:14 our life for wii for the support and 17:17 defend the Constitution of the United 17:18 States of America but we found out the 17:20 hard way that the greatest enemies of 17:22 the Constitution are not to be found in 17:25 the stands some far-off land rather 17:27 right care at all when it's just this 17:33 becomes love with distance becomes duty 17:36 it's time we started meeting a friend 17:39 with resistance 17:43 Chad nut you manage market devotion to 17:51 America it today as it always has been 17:54 resistance of journey 17:57 [Music] 18:00 and with this we will we will not be 18:04 silent 18:05 we will not obey you will not let our 18:07 government destroy humanity we will not 18:09 wait another moment in fear to stand up 18:11 for what we know to be right it's time 18:14 we started meeting oppression with 18:16 resistance northwood explain reflect my 18:23 connection to the Joint Chiefs of Staff 18:24 signed a document planning on having 18:28 fake attacks on American civilians and 18:30 slamming on Cuban go to the world to 18:32 we're going to Florida trolling jetliner 18:36 they're going to send a jet into the air 18:37 and blow it up 18:38 oh my they blame the Cuban for get us 18:41 the world having pick axe the operation 18:50 of the Machine becomes make yourselves 18:54 to get away but you can take part you 18:57 can't even find somebody take part and 18:59 you've got to put your body upon mcdeere 19:01 department we probably their commanders 19:05 and you've got to make it stop 19:06 and you've got the win the case of 19:08 people wanting to be parted 19:10 your brain is working on that homework 19:13 and I served with steel company through 19:17 tiny brains as an automatic machine 19:20 there's a term watching always brings 19:24 there's also the term eat the apple at 19:27 the course I don't work hoard 3i took an 19:36 oath to defend the Constitution deposit 19:40 church is taken to completely fitting 19:44 shirt and I guarantee you are you tell 19:46 dog is running the country to defend the 19:51 Constitution to get the point 19:53 ok i'm sick of Jules you know about 19:58 Nicholas you know they're using up their 20:01 stockings dry and they are destroying 20:06 he pushes not be afraid bigger council's 20:16 of government we must guard against the 20:19 acquisition of unwarranted influence 20:21 whether sought or unsought by the 20:24 military-industrial complex the 20:27 potential for the disastrous rise of 20:30 misplaced power exists and will persist 20:32 we must never let the weight of this 20:35 combination endanger our liberties or 20:37 democratic processes
“once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason
“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger
“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger
"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin
The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin
Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL
“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss
“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941
Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN
There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki
The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux
“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus
The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros
"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.
This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.
By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."
USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924
Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN
Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN
"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker
Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they make you king ....
Bob Dylan
"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich
There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle
Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon
The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow
When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE
Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE
The one who Controls the Education System , Controls Perception UNKNOWN
"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything."
Albert EinsteinIn The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN
UNKNOWN
Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN
Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul
"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff
You can love your Country and not your Government
Jesse Ventura
" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck
"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones
"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan
"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato
The world is a tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo
"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN
"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN
"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN
"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."
Serial Killer Richard Ramirez
"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is liberty."
Thomas Jefferson
Albert Einstein
Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki
Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki
" Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki
"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson
Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson
“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki
"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way
"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN
The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki
"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford
What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN
If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki
"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin
"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell
Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN
Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki
“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb
"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN
Let me tell you why you're here. You're here because you know something. What you know you can't explain, but you feel it. You've felt it your entire life, that there's something wrong with the world. You don't know what it is, but it's there, like a splinter in your mind, driving you mad. It is this feeling that has brought you to me. Do you know what I'm talking about?
Morpheus The Matrix 1999
