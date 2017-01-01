Robert Kiyosaki
Alex Jones Is Not Donald Trump's Brain
ladies and gentlemen here we are as we 0:07 kick off this live worldwide broadcast 0:09 it is of course Tuesday the seventh day 0:12 of everywhere 2017 we have several huge 0:16 guess that are going to be joining us 0:17 today we have one of the booths top 0:19 advisers as well as a university 0:22 professor out in California who has 0:25 witnessed the incredible authoritarian 0:28 bullying of the so-called left and how 0:30 that ties into the legislature of the 0:33 state the Dean of UC Berkeley defending 0:36 the physical attack on people that they 0:39 don't agree with so that's that's all 0:41 coming up today 0:44 first off there's a tactic that the 0:47 mainstream media is using where they 0:50 pretend the infowars is discredited and 0:52 not cutting edge and then they connect 0:55 that Trump and pretend that he's 0:58 discredited helping to split Trump off 1:01 from his base now Trump knows they're 1:03 doing this but the everyday say Alex 1:05 Jones Trump's brain trust with 1:07 everything about Jones no Trump as 1:09 agreed with me on a few things that are 1:11 overwhelmingly documented Trump is his 1:14 own person 1:15 I don't say that because i don't want to 1:17 sit here and make the president bad i 1:18 say that because it's true but clearly 1:22 they're trying to hurt Trump by driving 1:24 him away from his base it's not working 1:25 is delivering in stage but every day I 1:29 see scores of these articles infowars is 1:32 behind president Trump's idea that the 1:34 media is covering up terrorist attacks 1:36 the washington post then they show 1:39 headlines for myself Paul Watson and 1:45 countless others live but they only show 1:47 the screenshots you can't go see it for 1:49 yourself it's three shot 1:51 we go show 1:54 where police sheets the FBI you name it 1:56 are told to cover up the fact that 1:58 Islamists are carrying out attacks like 2:00 San Bernardino now the truth is Trump 2:03 has trolled the media when he spoke at 2:06 Central Command Florida yesterday at 2:08 their headquarters because he knows 2:10 they'll bring all this out now and lose 2:12 this debate he told them he baited him I 2:16 wish I was that smart 2:17 that's that's the Trump dimension he 2:19 knows everything I know and then knows 2:20 how to really play these people i mean i 2:22 don't have a plan to but now you have 2:25 the energy is seven years old it's just 2:27 it's just incredible and this is all 2:29 coming from 2:30 that's amazing i mean some of its banner 2:32 but that noticing bandhan is Trump's 2:35 brain man and makes all the decisions no 2:37 band goes and researches the laws to 2:39 carry out the plan of from 2:43 yes he's there assisting him just like 2:46 the magician's assistant but it's not 2:48 banned running the show it's not 2:50 rogerstone running the show tyler's 2:52 show's run the show not mad run the show 2:54 it's it's Trump present from a whopper 2:58 another whopper like illegal vote 3:02 I have george soros publicly organizing 3:04 illegal to vote today announcing it 3:07 himself 3:08 they have all these states trying to 3:10 pass laws for legal to vote and they 3:12 look at to go there's no illegals voting 3:14 there's no people voting and dead 3:17 people's names you know get caught or 3:18 there's no Atlantic Ocean there's no sun 3:20 and hide in there is no it's gotten to a 3:24 point where there's not even being 3:26 reported he said military leaders US 3:28 Central Command 3:30 and in many cases the very very 3:32 dishonest press doesn't want report it 3:34 they have their reasons and you 3:36 understand that so then they go on to 3:37 say oh here's where he got it they got 3:40 it from alex jones again pretending they 3:43 control reality pretending they define 3:45 things and saying infowars is credited 3:48 and that's by extension Trump when the 3:52 more truck embraces the new media and 3:55 the independent media the more he will 3:56 continue going to done let me take that 3:58 grudge if you didn't have Matt Drudge 4:01 and MSM x even got this right last year 4:03 then Trump wouldn't have gotten elected 4:05 because infowars is strong but we don't 4:07 have the total dominance of grudge to 4:10 force a mean or a topic out there we 4:13 could do it sometimes but not every time 4:16 John wasn't for info wars and Raj and 4:19 right Bart and Trump knows that he 4:21 wouldn't be in the position he sent to 4:23 the media thinks trash dump is trying to 4:25 cut him off from his base and from the 4:29 fount of his agenda which is Americana 4:31 Constitution something to a whole stack 4:34 of news documenting 4:39 I mean homeland security was told eight 4:40 years ago do not say Islamic terror and 4:44 when you stop somebody you can ask what 4:46 even where they're coming from or their 4:47 lobbyists are look on their cellphones 4:49 so you're coming from Yemen you're 4:51 coming from saudi arabia's you're coming 4:53 from sedan for coming from places that 4:55 are war zones like Somalia totally felt 4:59 state and you can't even ask when it 5:01 comes up in a data sheet that you're 5:03 al-qaeda are you with al-qaeda they can 5:06 ask me about part of a criminal group 5:07 they can ask me about drugs that can ask 5:09 me if I got fruits and vegetables but 5:11 you can't ask the Islamist assists 5:13 actually the news saying out front they 5:15 lose appeal now because he mentioned 5:17 Islam 5:19 Congress shall make no law respecting an 5:20 establishment religion penetrate sides 5:23 thereof but you can borrow someone's as 5:25 part of a religious group that its 5:26 tenant is to bomb and kill innocent 5:29 that's a cult comprende not a violation 5:32 of the First Amendment when you've sworn 5:34 allegiance to a murderous military death 5:37 cult you don't have a right to come here 5:39 it's like every other nation has a right 5:41 to barroom they want and it's clear in 5:43 law what they're saying now the courts 5:45 is oh no we can open up to anybody we 5:48 want anybody can come here which is 5:51 globalism which is the end of our 5:52 sovereignty 5:55 so infowars by president Trump's ideas 5:57 the media is covering up terrorist acts 5:59 that was on CNN last night this morning 6:01 it's everywhere and sure it gives us a 6:03 little bit of traffic they've dwindling 6:05 audiences of idiots 6:07 this is mainly a PSYOP so the spicier 6:10 and people reduce it to look mr. 6:11 president more about always Jones your 6:13 boss 6:14 don't listen to him go with the mainline 6:16 Republicans was in the previous that 6:18 special as that goes on by Delilah seats 6:20 forward so we're gonna be getting into 6:25 that whole step we're going to be 6:26 getting into 6:29 how starbucks in Saudi Arabia won't 6:31 serve women but starbucks is fine with 6:33 that they just want to create racial 6:35 division here in America and hard about 6:36 our country so bad 6:38 we're also going to get into the dollar 6:41 jumping and stock market going back up 6:43 to all-time highs 6:44 despite the fact that Goldman Sachs JP 6:47 Morgan Bloomberg all the usual suspects 6:49 have been trying to drive the dollar 6:51 down with sorrows it failed again 6:53 turkeys and more major TV sets that are 6:56 coming out of it they actually watched 6:57 you in lifetime and listen to you and 6:59 sell the data physios the latest will 7:02 tell you about that 7:03 yeah more fake news we broke broke TVs 7:06 watching and listening to you because it 7:07 was in a google press release to their 7:09 shareholders 15 years ago Paul Watson 7:12 breath 1000 it was faking news for years 7:15 they said crazy Alex Jones says your 7:18 TV's watching listen to you 7:20 yeah it's so crazy a Time Warner 7:22 engineer to help patents came and met 7:25 with me pulling up as your daughter 7:27 Mercedes and I just can't do it anymore 7:29 Alex here's the blueprint the new 7:31 scientific atlantic cable boxes of 7:32 microphones listening to you with 7:34 keywords 7:35 Oh such fake those all now proven 7:39 correct that's why we're exploding 7:42 you're contracting I talked to joe rogan 7:43 last night he said clearly this is the 7:45 biggest podcast in his seven and a half 7:48 your history dwarfing stuff that's been 7:50 up there seven years in fact it's had 7:54 you can't see on itunes I don't know Joe 7:57 didn't tell me how to talk about this 7:59 i'm going to talk about how to skip the 8:00 sprint halftime just said it is 8:03 definitely censorship because he is all 8:07 the top itunes shows of all time and 8:10 they won't even let him but habit a 8:12 couple up there even though they say 8:13 this is our top shows of all time 8:15 Joe has every top podcast of all time on 8:18 there but they will not even show it and 8:20 this one 8:21 they're purposely burying because we 8:23 mentioned pizza gate just like YouTube 8:25 won't let it trend even though it should 8:28 have been number one on youtube the 8:30 first day and then got 20 million views 8:32 but they killed it was only on his 8:33 channel that you basically could share 8:35 it to the most-viewed channels each it 8:37 didn't take its place in pole position 8:39 shown only got you know 2.2 million or 8:42 whatever so that's how they operate 8:44 that's how the sensor that's how they 8:46 control and Breitbart that it saps 8:48 kicked off a month and a half ago off of 8:50 itunes they paid for years ago they were 8:52 there and they said you're racist we're 8:54 kicking you off when there's nothing 8:56 even racist there which we always said 8:58 first day on the racist which I don't 9:00 agree with the group they're saying but 9:02 if you ban them everybody else is next 9:04 and now you notice the Democrats can say 9:07 kill whites whites are evil white your 9:10 bad white say that you're an effing 9:13 white male that's ok that's loving 9:18 but we can't even say that thats racist 9:21 or were shut down we're all of us 9:24 together 9:25 and Trump busy trying to keep the 9:27 economy going defend the borders i get 9:29 exposing Obama ability sign to start 9:33 respecting the brush is down the road i 9:37 get proper has bigger fish to fry the 9:40 fact that his own chief strategist news 9:42 site is being censored but this is a big 9:44 deal for America and truck needs to 9:46 start addressing it any is his first is 9:48 crediting the MSM that says Trump's 9:53 crazy 9:54 we're not covering up Islamic attacks 9:56 were not playing them down the FBI two 9:58 years before knew that the to San 10:00 Bernardino shooters were going to Saudi 10:02 Arabia and other countries to train for 10:04 Cara tax and were threatened with civil 10:06 rights criminal indictment if they 10:08 didn't drop investigations of the mosque 10:10 that came out a week after the FBI leak 10:13 that they were told to say it was a 10:15 terrorist 10:16 even though they went to a christmas 10:17 party targeting Christians and Jews 10:20 because of their religion but that's 10:23 okay and on and on and on 10:27 they say it's not Islamic care when they 10:29 run over people are I mean this is crazy 10:31 and they go oh my gosh Infowars is 10:34 insane 10:34 it says we're covering up and Trump's 10:36 insane for saying it 10:38 no Trump just trolled you you are the 10:44 ones that are now talking about we don't 10:46 cover up this you cover up 10:48 black-on-white crime statistics 10:50 reporters all of the country results you 10:52 cover up Islamic rach and murders in in 10:54 Europe more police unions are coming out 10:57 sinks in sweden and germany in order to 10:59 cover it up and you've got the nerve to 11:02 shake your finger at us and say we're 11:05 covering all kinda like we said the 11:07 polls were faking from was going to win 11:08 and like that kind of like I said that 11:12 George Soros was directed the Democrats 11:14 to send out people too rough looks up at 11:17 trump event environment Trump and 11:19 exactly what I said came out because i 11:21 have major sources in the Secret Service 11:23 and in the Chicago beauty 11:26 I mean I don't tell you too much here 11:30 but 11:33 let's just say we've got all the Intel 11:36 and we know exactly who's doing what my 11:39 problem is I'm so busy I can't even go 11:42 through all this stuff 11:52 look I'm not going to sit here and say 11:57 see I told yourself that communist 11:59 chinese style net censorship is coming 12:01 web it's hard to hear it's been 12:03 announced the way you keep the internet 12:05 open and free if you get involved more 12:07 than ever 12:08 infowars.com /a new battleship in the 12:11 fight 12:12 Infowars live available right now we're 12:14 looking for recruiting sit down and play 12:17 games be a trendy to be part of history 12:20 don't sit by and let the internet and 12:22 free speech be stolen from you
"once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty."
George Mason
George Mason
"Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy."
Henry Kissinger
Henry Kissinger
"If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised."
Henry Kissinger
Henry Kissinger
"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin
The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin
Joseph Stalin
Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL
"Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism."
Rabbi Stephen Weiss
Rabbi Stephen Weiss
“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941
Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN
There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki
The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
"The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency." Major L L B Angus
The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros
The Rothschild Bros
"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.
This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.
By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."
USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924
Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN
Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN
"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker
Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they make you king ....
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan
"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich
There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle
Steve Quayle
Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon
Gilad Atzmon
The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow
Peter Brimelow
When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE
GERALD CELENTE
Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE
DAVID ICKE
The one who Controls the Education System , Controls Perception UNKNOWN
"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything."
Albert Einstein
In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN
UNKNOWN
Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN
Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul
Ron Paul
"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff
You can love your Country and not your Government
Jesse Ventura
Jesse Ventura
" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck
Glenn Beck
"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones
Alex Jones
"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan
Ronald Reagan
"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato
The world is a tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo
"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN
"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN
"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN
"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."
Serial Killer Richard Ramirez
Serial Killer Richard Ramirez
"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is liberty."
Thomas Jefferson
Thomas Jefferson
Albert Einstein
Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki
Robert Kiyosaki
Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki
Robert Kiyosaki
" Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki
Robert Kiyosaki
"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson
Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson
Thomas Jefferson
"True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn." Robert Kiyosaki
"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way
"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN
The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can't learn because they're too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki
Robert T. Kiyosaki
"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford
What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN
If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki
"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin
"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free." - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell
Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN
Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki
Robert Kiyosaki
"If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people" A Chinese Proverb
"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN
Let me tell you why you're here. You're here because you know something. What you know you can't explain, but you feel it. You've felt it your entire life, that there's something wrong with the world. You don't know what it is, but it's there, like a splinter in your mind, driving you mad. It is this feeling that has brought you to me. Do you know what I'm talking about?
Morpheus The Matrix 1999
Morpheus The Matrix 1999
