9 11 / what Main Stream Media didn't tell you

the dust lady photo has become one of 0:22 the iconic images of 911 the image of a 0:26 woman shocked and disoriented completely 0:28 covered in dust from the demolition of 0:30 the Twin Towers brings the nearly 0:32 incomprehensible events of that day down 0:35 to a human scale but of course the dust 0:38 lady was not the only one to feel the 0:40 effects of the blanket of dust that 0:41 descended on manhattan after the towers 0:43 fell in the hours days and weeks that 0:46 followed thousands upon thousands of 0:48 victims first responders emergency 0:51 personnel cleanup crews and residents 0:54 were subjected to the poisonous to of 0:56 asbestos benzene mercury lead cadmium 0:59 and other particulates from which many 1:01 are now dying 1:03 dr. David present chief medical officer 1:06 with a New York Fire Department spent 1:08 seven years examining more than 10,000 1:10 firefighters those who were at the World 1:12 Trade Center site after nine eleven and 1:14 those who worked and we found an 1:16 increase in all cancers combined a 1:20 nineteen percent increase in cancers 1:23 compared to the non-exposed World Trade 1:26 Center group talk about the most 1:27 pressing medical issues facing i love 1:29 and first responders right now 1:31 cancer in the beginning the first few 1:35 years it was respiratory but now it's 1:36 cancers and this is just the first wave 1:38 of cancers to blood cancers the 1:40 leukemias the allgame cancers butt up in 1:43 5 10 20 years you're going to see the 1:45 asbestos cancers there'll be another 1:46 wave of Kansas and like I tell everybody 1:49 this is a generation long issue in a 1:51 generation long illness every morning I 1:54 wake up I'm gonna take 33 pills within 1:57 the course of the day at 47 years old i 2:01 have lungs of an 80 year old man that 2:03 would have been a smoker people say you 2:06 have to forget about 911 and I say how 2:10 could i forget about 911 every morning I 2:12 got to take this medication and walk 2:14 around with an oxygen tank if the brave 2:18 men and women who had rushed to the 2:19 World Trade Center in the chaotic days 2:21 after nine eleven to help with the 2:23 search and rescue have done so knowing 2:25 the risks they were facing that would be 2:27 one thing but of course they did not 2:30 they had been given false assurances by 2:32 christine Todd Whitman the epa 2:35 administrator who assured the public 2:36 just days into the cleanup that the air 2:39 was safe to breathe you know as bestest 2:42 was in there is a most buildings letters 2:44 in those buildings there are the 2:47 boc however 2:49 concentrations are such that they don't 2:52 pose a health hazard as the weeks and 2:56 months dragged on Whitman the EPA and 2:59 its officials made statement after 3:01 statement after statement reaffirming 3:03 that contaminant levels were low or 3:05 non-existent and that the air quality in 3:07 Manhattan posed no public health concern 3:10 we now know that these reassurances were 3:13 outright lies on September 18 the very 3:17 same day that Whitman and the EPA were 3:19 encouraging new yorkers to return to 3:21 work the agency detected sulfur dioxide 3:24 levels in the air so high that according 3:26 to one industrial hygienist they 3:28 exceeded the EPA standard for a 3:30 classification of hazardous by that time 3:34 first responders were already reporting 3:36 a range of health problems including 3:38 coughing wheezing I irritation and 3:41 headaches the evidence continued to pour 3:44 in that there were serious health 3:45 concerns for those in and around 3:47 manhattan but the information was 3:49 suppressed almost as quickly as it was 3:51 discovered when a local lab tested dust 3:54 samples from near the world trade center 3:56 site and found dangerous concentrations 3:58 of fiberglass and asbestos the New York 4:01 State Department of Health warned local 4:03 labs that they would lose their licenses 4:05 if they process any more independent 4:07 sampling when US Geological Survey 4:10 scientists began performing tests on 4:12 their own dust samples they were shocked 4:14 at the alphabet soup of heavy metals 4:16 they found in it they forwarded this 4:19 information to the EPA but the agency 4:21 continue to assure the public that there 4:23 was no evidence of long-term health 4:25 risks the drama continued to unfold as 4:28 information poured in about benzene lead 4:31 and other environmental toxins yet on 4:34 September 18 the EPA specifically 4:36 advised the public against wearing 4:38 respirators outside the World Trade 4:40 Center restricted area then just two 4:44 weeks later the agency distributed 4:46 respirators to their own staffers at the 4:48 EPA's region to building on broadway 4:51 street as scientists industrial 4:54 hygienists and even other government 4:56 officials began to accuse the EPA of 4:59 covering up the true extent of the 5:00 problem in New York the agency continued 5:03 with its dog and assertion that the air 5:05 was safe to breathe it wasn't until 5:08 $MONTH 2003 that the EPA's own inspector 5:11 general revealed that the white house 5:13 had been editing the agency's press 5:15 releases all along finding that the 5:18 White House Council on Environmental 5:19 Quality influenced through the 5:21 collaboration process the information 5:23 that EPA communicated to the public 5:26 through its early press releases when it 5:28 convinced EPA to add reassuring 5:30 statements and delete cautionary ones 5:33 when new documents were released to the 5:36 public in $MONTH 2011 on the eve of the 5:38 10th anniversary of 911 5:40 it was discovered that this editing was 5:42 even worse than originally feared there 5:46 were there were clear warnings 5:49 specifically on Water Street which were 5:51 those people in and this area know is 5:53 not far from Wall Street that showed 5:55 that that the levels of contaminants in 5:57 here were too high for people to go back 5:59 that was removed which was bad enough 6:01 and then replaced with in a 6:04 recommendation that people go back to 6:06 work they were urged to go back even 6:09 though the early samples were showing 6:14 that there were high levels of 6:15 contaminants and then you point out also 6:17 that in many cases they were telling 6:20 people it was safe before they had even 6:22 finished conducting initial tests in in 6:27 one email exchange that happens on the 6:30 13th so it's just a day and a half later 6:33 the people in Washington at the White 6:35 House Council on Environmental Quality 6:37 are telling the people up here 6:39 hey Christine Whitman is coming up she 6:41 don't talk to reporters because all the 6:43 results so far have been so positive 6:45 well all the results so far showed 6:47 almost nothing because there were almost 6:48 no results and yet they were they were 6:50 so they were committed to this message 6:53 of reassurance 6:54 despite the facts and that's not the way 6:57 it should happen 6:58 outraged at the fact that they had been 7:01 lied to and their lives put at risk 7:04 residents and workers in lower Manhattan 7:06 and Brooklyn sued Whitman and the EPA in 7:08 2004 into 2006 ruling allowing the 7:12 class-action lawsuit to proceed judge 7:14 Debra a bats of federal district court 7:17 in manhattan excoriated women finding 7:19 that her baseless assurances that the 7:21 air was safe increased and may have in 7:24 fact created the danger to people living 7:26 and working in the area ruling that the 7:29 EPA did in fact make misleading 7:32 statements of safety about the air 7:34 quality judge batt said the allegations 7:36 in this case of Whitman's reassuring and 7:39 misleading statements of safety after 7:40 the September 11 2001 attacks are 7:43 without question conscience shocking 7:46 that's his decision was overturned by a 7:50 panel of judges in 2008 who ruled that 7:52 misleading the public and contributing 7:54 to the health problems and deaths of 7:56 untold Ground Zero workers was not 7:58 conscious shocking enough to override 8:00 her immunity from prosecution as a 8:02 federal agent if Wittman has a 8:05 conscience at all it is evidently not 8:08 shocked by any of these accusations she 8:11 has not only never conceded guilt or 8:13 even expressed sorrow for the ongoing 8:15 sickness and deaths that her actions 8:17 helped bring about she has repeatedly 8:20 defended the actions of herself and the 8:22 EPA in general statements that ePA 8:25 officials made after nine eleven were 8:27 based on the judgment of experienced 8:30 environmental and health professionals 8:31 at EPA OSHA and the CDC who had analyzed 8:35 the test data that 13 different 8:37 organizations and agencies were 8:39 collecting in lower Manhattan I do not 8:41 recall any EPA scientists or experts 8:44 responsible for reviewing this data ever 8:47 advising me that the test data from 8:48 lower manhattan show that the air or 8:51 water proposed long-term health risk for 8:54 the general public 8:55 women's lies are not just those of 8:59 another self-serving politicians looking 9:01 to save their job or stay out of jail 9:02 they are the lives of someone who has 9:05 contributed to the deteriorating health 9:07 and even the death of thousands of in 9:09 isn't men and women for the victims of 9:12 christine Todd Whitman the EPA the White 9:15 House Council on Environmental Quality 9:16 and all of the other agencies and 9:19 officers who lied to the public about 9:21 the health risks in New York 911 is not 9:24 a single day of horror that occurred a 9:26 decade and a half ago 9:27 it is a slowly unfolding nightmare one 9:30 that every day brings them one step 9:32 closer to their grave the dust lady is 9:36 one of the icons of the tragedy of that 9:39 day shouldn't be any surprise then that 9:42 she too was ravaged by 911 related 9:44 diseases and ultimately died of cancer 9:46 last year she was not the first person 9:49 to die from the aftermath of 911 and 9:53 thanks to christine Todd Whitman and the 9:55 liars at the EPA who have consigned 9:57 untold thousands to a similar fate 10:00 she will not be the last 10:05 my name is david miller on September 11 10:10 2001 along with hundreds of my fellow 10:13 troops i went to ground zero 10:15 no one asked us no orders were given we 10:19 want because our city our country our 10:22 neighbors were under attack and we knew 10:25 what to do at least we thought we did 10:28 [Music] 10:33 on September 13th marched back in groups 10:36 of twos and threes at first and then 10:39 dozens until they must have been more 10:41 than 200 us carrying ropes ladders tools 10:45 of every kind back into the smoke and 10:50 the poison rubble where we recent 10:52 intersection with hundreds of civilians 10:54 cheering us on our uniforms were torn 10:57 and soiled or resolve was simple to stay 10:59 and dig as long as we had any hope to 11:01 save anybody I want to tell you about 11:04 how sick so many of these brave men and 11:06 women have become i want to tell you 11:09 about how the mayor refused to accept 11:11 the fact that not dozens not hundreds of 11:15 many thousands of us were contaminated 11:17 sickened poisoned by the most toxic 11:20 combination of building materials in the 11:22 history of disaster relief and that 45 11:25 terrible years he ignore that fact five 11:31 years of our family members watching us 11:33 drop dead and everytime popular 11:36 mechanics calls the people this movement 11:38 nuts 11:42 these propagandists professional liars 11:45 and tools who cannot by any stretch of 11:47 the imagination be considered 11:49 journalists strike another nail into the 11:52 coffin of another rescue worker timex I 11:58 actually figure very largely a number of 12:00 the key spiracy the fact of the matter 12:03 is we are coming from a country that 12:05 experiences terror daily our purpose was 12:07 the document the event
