2017 Global Economic Collapse Imminent
The federal reserve is an organization that Anonymous is collectively against, but if it falls, the entire United States will be thrown into a state worst than the great depression. An economic collapse means that no one can buy food, shelter, and other basic necessities. Gas shortages will take place, and electricity could potentially be shut off. Now, your asking, what do you mean, economic collapse? You see, the federal reserve runs on a debt based system. There are currently only 258 billion physical U-S dollars in existence, walmart makes more in a year than that. That means that the rest of the U-S currency is digital, this digital currency only has value because it is credit from other nations. Most of the money in the United States is borrowed from foreign countries, that means, that the countries can take it back. Once they realize that the U-S is never going to be able to pay them back, they will take back their investment. Guess what that means. All of the money in bank accounts will vanish, credit cards will be useless. This nearly happened in 2008, when the housing market crashed. They took back their investments, their money. Farmers won't be able to buy materials to farm, thus, grocery stores won't have any food. You could argue, that that would mean the success of operation icarus. That is true, but at the cost of the U-S as we know it. Wait, but Japan already has a debt that is more than double that of it's G-D-P, how come this hasn't happened to them. Oh yeah? But Japan's economy recently collapsed in 1990, and many economists have predicted that it will again within the next few years. Sweden, another debt based economy, is also, on the verge of collapse. But, Greece, completely collapsed because it is a debt based economy. Investers began to take money out, and they were forced to hyper-inflate their currency in order to pay them back. The E-U was recently forced to pay them 7.8 billion dollars so Greece can pay-back the debt. Something similar will happen to the U.S, without the credit, and money in the bank, people are going to need cash. So the government will have to print crazy amounts of money to compensate for the American people's losses. So, the good news? There will be no more debt, the debt in the U.S will reset, and people who owe money won't owe that money anymore. Without the banks, everyone will own each of their houses. Okay, this has been happening for a while, so why hasn't the U.S already collapsed? The government dropped the interest rates to zero in 2008, and the U.S has survived because so many investors trust the United States stock. Once the investors leave, basically when the countries start taking back their debt, when the country can't borrow any more, the stocks will plemmet, and the stock market will crash. What does that mean? It means the fall of the banks, and good news for Anonymous, operation icarus will have succeeded. In fact, I say we call off operation icarus, a bank crash is inevitable, and we can't actually attack the banks. Operation Icarus should've never existed in the first place, the federal reserve is meant to fail, all it was intended to do was benefit the makers during their lifetimes. This also means that U.S citizens will need a viable alternative currency soon. Bitcoin looked promising, but the sad reality is that it is no longer feasiable. Bitcoin banks have been hacked 10 times, and bitcoin banks simply cannot take on the U.S population. They've all reached their transaction limit more than once, despite only around 5% of the population using it. That 5% can't even use it for average, everyday activities. So, if bitcoin isn't viable, now what? There's two more currencies that currently hold promise, one is ethereum. It's value has risen substantially, ethereum is secure and looks to be able to take on the U.S population. Also, the ethereum network can be used for a lot more than currency. It seems to be a link for computers, much like the internet, except it is anonymous. Moreno is the other currency, although it's value isn't nearly as high as ethereum or bitcoin, moreno is an anonymous currency that promises to be secure. It isn't clear if moreno can take on enough transactions, but it holds promise. Now, the fall of the federal reserve might mean the fall of the government, that, might be good, depending on your point of view. People will become fed up and just riot and knock down washington.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
“once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason
“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger
“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger
"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin
The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin
Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL
“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss
“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941
Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN
There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki
The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux
“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus
The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros
"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.
This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.
By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."
USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924
Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN
Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN
"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker
Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they make you king ....
Bob Dylan
"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich
There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle
Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon
The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow
When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE
Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE
The one who Controls the Education System , Controls Perception UNKNOWN
"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything."
Albert EinsteinIn The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN
UNKNOWN
Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN
Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul
"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff
You can love your Country and not your Government
Jesse Ventura
" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck
"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones
"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan
"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato
The world is a tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo
"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN
"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN
"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN
"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."
Serial Killer Richard Ramirez
"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is liberty."
Thomas Jefferson
Albert Einstein
Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki
Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki
" Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki
"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson
Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson
“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki
"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way
"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN
The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki
"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford
What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN
If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki
"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin
"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell
Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN
Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki
“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb
"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN
Let me tell you why you're here. You're here because you know something. What you know you can't explain, but you feel it. You've felt it your entire life, that there's something wrong with the world. You don't know what it is, but it's there, like a splinter in your mind, driving you mad. It is this feeling that has brought you to me. Do you know what I'm talking about?
Morpheus The Matrix 1999
No comments:
Post a Comment