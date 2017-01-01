Harry Dent : The Dow will reach 22K in July

‘The Sale of a Lifetime’ Author Harry Dent on why the Dow Jones Industrial Average will continue to rally into 2017.
|Harry S. Dent
The Great Depression Ahead
Harry S. Dent, Jr. is the Founder and President of the H. S. Dent Foundation, whose mission is “Helping People Understand Change”. Using exciting new research developed from years of hands-on business experience, Mr. Dent offers a refreshingly positive and understandable view of the future. Mr. Dent is a well-known author and is known as the developer of The Dent Method, a forecasting approach based on changes in demographic trends.
In his book The Great Boom Ahead, published in 1992, Mr. Dent stood virtually alone in accurately forecasting the unanticipated “Boom” of the 1990s. Today he continues to educate audiences about his predictions for the next and possibly last great bull market, from late 2005 into early to mid 2010. Since 1992 he has authored two consecutive best sellers The Roaring 2000s and The Roaring 2000s Investor (Simon and Schuster). In his latest book, The Next Great Bubble Boom, he offers a comprehensive forecast for the next two decades and explains how fundamental trends suggest strong growth ahead, followed by a longer-term economic contraction. Mr. Dent also publishes the HS Dent Forecast newsletter, which offers current analysis of economic, and financial market trends. Mr. Dent received his MBA from Harvard Business School, where he was a Baker Scholar and was elected to the Century Club for leadership excellence. Since 1988 he has been speaking to executives, financial advisors and investors around the world. He has appeared on “Good Morning America”, PBS, CNBC, CNN/FN, and has been featured in Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Entrepreneur, Fortune, Success, US News and World Report, Business Week, The Wall Street Journal, American Demographics and Omni.
While at Bain & Company he worked as a consultant with several Fortune 100 companies. He has also been CEO of several entrepreneurial growth companies and an investor in new ventures. A frequent speaker on economic trends, Mr. Dent educates clients and partners on The Dent Method and provides strategic vision for asset allocation and investment selection.
