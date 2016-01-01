The Biological Computer & The Holographic Illusion of Reality - David Icke

~ David Icke
David Icke is one of the most visible outspoken and controversial speakers and writers about the Illuminati and the New World Order control agenda
Some David Icke Quotes :
A gift of truth is the gift of love.
Have you ever wondered what your subconscious mind looks like? Well today, I can show you.
I am a channel for the Christ spirit. The title was given to me very recently by the Godhead.
I believe that the human race has developed a form of collective schizophrenia in which we are not only the slaves to this imposed thought behavior, but we are also the police force of it.
I couldn't walk down any street in Britain without being laughed at. It was a nightmare. My children were devastated because their dad was a figure of ridicule.
I know that you are part of me and I am part of you because we are all aspects of the same infinite consciousness that we call God and Creation.
In the Atlantean period there were many energies being used and information and knowledge being used which were, for particular reasons of safety, withdrawn, shall we say, to prevent complete catastrophe, to prevent total destruction of your planet.
Infinite love is the only truth. Everything else is illusion.
One of my very greatest fears as a child was being ridiculed in public. And there it was coming true. As a television presenter, I'd been respected. People come up to you in the street and shake your hand and talk to you in a respectful way.
So reports of my madness, as they say, were greatly exaggerated. Not that I give a bugger either way.
The best way of removing negativity is to laugh and be joyous.
The Earth needs rebels!
The reason most people don't express their individuality and actually deny it, is not fear of what prime ministers think of us or the head of the federal reserve, It's what their families and their friends down at the bar are going to think of them.
Today's mighty oak is just yesterday's nut, that held its ground.
